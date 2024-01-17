John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous...
MSNBC Hosts Melt Down on Live TV Following Trump's Huge Iowa Victory
Kamala Harris Says the Candidate of 'Chaos and Division' Can't Win in November...
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems)...
Here's How the Crowd Reacted When Trump Brought Vivek Up on Stage in...
Fareed Zakaria: Israel Will One Day Have to Ask If It Acted Appropriately...
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
Palestinian Explains Why Cancer Hospital Was Fair Target for Hamas Sympathizers
Ugh: Mask Mandates Return at New Jersey National Park
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon...
President Joe Biden Called a Lid Shortly After 10 A.M.; Here's What He's...
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Antony Blinken Wants Government Workers to 'Feel Comfortable' Walking Off the Job

Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)

Doug P.  |  11:28 AM on January 17, 2024
AngieArtist

The annual gathering of eco-hypocrites, socialist wackos and globalist Bond villains is off and running at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Well, not exactly running, but private jetting:

Advertisement

Argentina's new President Javier Milei did not arrive via private jet:

Recommended

John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been
Doug P.
Advertisement

Milei also proved two things at Davos: 1) Not everybody in attendance is a leftist nut, and 2) There is hope for the future by saying things like this right to the faces of Scwab, etc.: 

This guy might not get invited back to Davos:

It had to be said!

Yesterday, Milei said he wanted "to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda." Today, he attacks collectivism: 

"The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We're here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause."

Advertisement

More of this please!

That was great.

Update: Here's the entire speech, via @EndWokeness:

Bravo.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been
Doug P.
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly
Doug P.
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking
justmindy
'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames'
Amy Curtis
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here
Brett T.
Maybe Stop Robbing the Stores: Walgreens Closing Fourth Location in Boston
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been Doug P.
Advertisement