Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)

The annual gathering of eco-hypocrites, socialist wackos and globalist Bond villains is off and running at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Well, not exactly running, but private jetting:

The WEF Annual Meeting takes place in Davos this week.



▪️2,500 delegates

▪️1,000 private jets

▪️Motorcades



A gigantic jamboree of hypocrisy where a bunch of corporatists brag about saving the planet by using virtue as smokescreen for their own greed. pic.twitter.com/MLL97DfFFz — James Melville (@JamesMelville) January 16, 2024

The elites are flying into Davos in massive $50 MILLION dollar private jets & helicopters to lecture you on how you should eat bugs, bike to work & own nothing.



And let's not forget that the WEF meeting theme this year is how to regain your trust!



LMAO pic.twitter.com/YkSRob7V1H — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 16, 2024

Disgraced Climate Czar..John Kerry…flew his Private Jet to Davos to complain about the Peasants using ‘Carbon’.



He’s a Hypocrite and a Liar. He wants you to believe that taxing people into Poverty will change the Weather. pic.twitter.com/jfH5bRlCcF — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 17, 2024

Argentina's new President Javier Milei did not arrive via private jet:

You can think whatever you want about Milei, but taking Lufthansa flight to Davos while so many „ESG focused“ officials and executives come with private jets is exactly the right signal to send. pic.twitter.com/VtOWcIGF33 — Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) January 16, 2024

Milei also proved two things at Davos: 1) Not everybody in attendance is a leftist nut, and 2) There is hope for the future by saying things like this right to the faces of Scwab, etc.:

Argentinian President Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum:



“Collectivist experiments are NEVER the solutions to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world…They are the root cause!” pic.twitter.com/zIS6axg3ch — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2024

This guy might not get invited back to Davos:

BREAKING: Argentina President Javier Milei Warns Against Collectivism at Davos 2024



Yesterday, Milei said he wanted "to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda." Today, he attacks collectivism:



"The main leaders of the Western… pic.twitter.com/BPlNqAlEid — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 17, 2024

It had to be said!

Yesterday, Milei said he wanted "to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda." Today, he attacks collectivism: "The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We're here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause."

More of this please!

Milei's words make my heart SING! https://t.co/8PgFEOGx0v — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 17, 2024

That was great.

Update: Here's the entire speech, via @EndWokeness:

President Milei just went to the WEF and called out the Davos elites to their faces



His full speech (English):



pic.twitter.com/OyCKetyW7Z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 17, 2024

Bravo.

***

