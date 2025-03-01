From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for Trump’s Reality Check

Looks like Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe’s bigwigs were misled by our legacy media. Surprise! The daily barrage of lies from these dying 'news' outlets is not the reality on the ground of our great nation. President Donald Trump and JD Vance certainly don’t align with whatever ‘journalists’ are pushing every day.

Mark Hemingway explains. (READ)

One thing I think the Zelensky debacle illustrates is that European leaders have not grasped that America’s elite media institutions have lost all authority to make political consensus.



I fear Zelensky may have believed his own adoring coverage, and misread his moral leverage. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 28, 2025

Foreign leaders would be wise to believe the opposite of whatever the legacy media tells them. Most Americans are tired of burning billions in overseas wars and do not fawn over Zelenskyy. They’re glad Trump and Vance stood up to the Ukrainian leader’s tantrum. Posters weigh-in.

These people think they are going to weaken President Trump and make him lose support but all it does is hurt them and increase President Trumps standing with the people who are fed up. Which is most people. Huge mistake. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 28, 2025

Zelensky is under the impression that all Americans are still willing to sacrifice for Ukraine. we are at a breaking point. Hollywood, the media and the democrats have not taken the pulse yet and look like fools screaming Russia puppet. This is aboutZelensky having gratitude. — #USA (@69Rsi) February 28, 2025

All that Zelenskyy and Europe believed about America was defeated in the 2024 presidential election, and the legacy media didn't change its message to reflect this.

In other words, Zelenskyy, you just aren’t that special. These commenters know it.

“Believe his own coverage.”



The poor man looks to be a method actor lost in the role. — @Jonathan McAdam Fisk (@RevFisk) February 28, 2025

He stepped into the role probably promised he would just have to wave and make speeches and enjoy his power and take the kickbacks. — Cindy Stokes (@stoke49671) February 28, 2025

He broke the number one rule of public relations: Never believe your own hype — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) February 28, 2025

ENever get high on your own supply. — Dialogion (@dialogion) March 1, 2025

As expected, the Europeans took Zelenskyy’s side even though he turned his back on peace. That’s fine. They can pay for this war to continue with their own money, troops, and blood. Oh, and social media posts.

meaningless platitudes from the EU leaders (coordination suspiciously timed) appropriately highlights the fact that their meaningless platitudes are all they are going to provide.

if UK wants to send troops, go ahead, but USA is wise to stay out of this now.

Zelenskiy chose this. — Maybe*I*Want*To*Look*Cheap (@francie_izzy) March 1, 2025

I seriously doubt the Europeans, despite all of their tweets of support, have the money or munitions to carry on this conflict for Ukraine like the Biden Administration did. — Glenn Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) March 1, 2025

We’ll let them have a go at it for a while. We’ll focus on things at home. Zelenskyy can try again when he learns some humility and finally sees himself for who he is, not who the legacy media has made him out to be.