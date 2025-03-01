From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for Trump’s Reality Check

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:10 AM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

Looks like Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe’s bigwigs were misled by our legacy media. Surprise! The daily barrage of lies from these dying 'news' outlets is not the reality on the ground of our great nation. President Donald Trump and JD Vance certainly don’t align with whatever ‘journalists’ are pushing every day.

Mark Hemingway explains. (READ)

Foreign leaders would be wise to believe the opposite of whatever the legacy media tells them. Most Americans are tired of burning billions in overseas wars and do not fawn over Zelenskyy. They’re glad Trump and Vance stood up to the Ukrainian leader’s tantrum. Posters weigh-in.

All that Zelenskyy and Europe believed about America was defeated in the 2024 presidential election, and the legacy media didn't change its message to reflect this.

In other words, Zelenskyy, you just aren’t that special. These commenters know it.

As expected, the Europeans took Zelenskyy’s side even though he turned his back on peace. That’s fine. They can pay for this war to continue with their own money, troops, and blood. Oh, and social media posts.

We’ll let them have a go at it for a while. We’ll focus on things at home. Zelenskyy can try again when he learns some humility and finally sees himself for who he is, not who the legacy media has made him out to be.

