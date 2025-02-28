Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclass

Please bring the lady a fainting couch.

Susan is just beside herself. Twitter was here to remind her there has been some other recent shocking behavior in the Oval Office in the not so distant past.

Advertisement





Was someone wearing a pager because there was definitely a BOOM!

Thank goodness they weren't.

Zelenskyy had a temper tantrum befitting a man of his stature ... toddler sized.

Honestly, Monica probably doesn't want to talk about it anymore.

There will be some much tsk-tsking at Susan's Friday dinner party.

Zelenskyy has been behaving badly for quite some time.

Please do not interrupt Susan's meltdown with reality.

Our country has been extremely generous with Ukraine. Zelenskyy should be grateful instead of demanding. That's not hard.

It was a necessary reset.