How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the U.S. to Stem Border Invasion

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes conducted an interview with outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during which a number of topics came up that López Obrador attempted to deflect any responsibility for. These included the proliferation of fentanyl production and distribution, the corresponding increased power of the Mexican cartels, the horrific crime rate (about 30,000 homicides per year in Mexico, most of which are never prosecuted), and the country's rampant political corruption leading up to its coming elections in June.

These are all important topics about America's southern neighbor, but the elephant in the room when it comes to Mexico, of course, is the out-of-control invasion that is taking place on America's southern border. López Obrador was asked about this issue by 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.

The good news is that López Obrador has a great solution in mind when it comes to the border: just extort the United States to the tune of massive concessions, lifting sanctions against Communist countries, and giving away about $20 billion or so. Watch:

The president of Mexico’s proposal for stemming immigration includes:



- The U.S. commit $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean

-Lift sanctions on Venezuela

-End the Cuban embargo

-Legalize law-abiding Mexicans living in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/rmJ1j78SxQ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 24, 2024

We do have to give Alfonsi a little credit here for calling López Obrador's terms what they are: diplomatic blackmail.

Also, in fairness, despite the president's insane conditions here, he did have a history of working cooperatively with former President Donald Trump, both with the Remain in Mexico policy (that was very effective), as well as with other issues like the USMCA trade agreement. The crisis at the southern border is just as much Joe Biden's fault as it is López Obrador's.

Still, it's difficult to say that what he was telling Alfonsi on 60 Minutes was anything short of an attempted shakedown of the Biden administration. The problem is that Biden might very well agree to his terms (and it still won't fix the border).

It appears Mexico wants to use the situation it has largely enabled in order to try to extort Biden in an election year. https://t.co/68ebnhs18E — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 25, 2024

With the Biden campaign's new 'Latino outreach' program for 2024, he may very well go along with it.

Mexican President Obrador understands that Biden puts American last and has had an open border policy since the beginning of his presidency.



This so-called list is already part of Biden’s agenda - they are all pushing for this same global agenda don’t let them fool you - it’s… https://t.co/q8Le7Twjeg — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 25, 2024

We guess it really can't be called blackmail if the target of said blackmail has the very same policy ideas.

Wow what a coincidence that his plan for doing something he should already be doing involves the US giving him and his friends money https://t.co/9WHaafb3gi — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 25, 2024

Maybe, I don't know... have the U.S. president on to talk about this issue instead. Ask him why he ended border wall construction and Remain in Mexico. https://t.co/utqH0bjgoF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 25, 2024

The problem with that idea is that 60 Minutes doesn't know how to challenge Biden with a tough question. But it would be amusing if the media DID ask him these questions and his answer was exactly the same as the conditions López Obrador outlined.

Let me guess: 60 Minutes' objective "journalists" think Mexico's set of demands is reasonable.



Here should be the US counter-offer: Mexico will respect our sovereignty and keep their people from coming into the US illegally. Or else we annex you.



Deal? https://t.co/g1JNGHt5xd — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 25, 2024

Is he going to have to register these demands with the FEC as an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign? https://t.co/Hk1enD6wiu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2024

The Trump campaign should pull clips from this interview for a campaign ad immediately, juxtaposed next to scenes from The Godfather.

Speaking of Michael Corleone ...

As might be expected, some others were a little more ... ahem ... 'colorful' in their responses to López Obrador's proposal.

No.

No.

No.

No.



Oh and 🖕🏼and the horse you rode in on. https://t.co/xGlouPdJwS — 🌷🌸Peachfuzz🌸🌷 (@Peachfu08019815) March 25, 2024

The President of Mexico can go to Hell, then... https://t.co/zga715tAZG — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 25, 2024

Best I can do is pic.twitter.com/WKT7ck1cST — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) March 25, 2024

No. Eff off with this BS. pic.twitter.com/KfFAahXbJy — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 25, 2024

Sorry for the NSFW gifs and memes, but they summarize the sentiment on Twitter pretty well, as does this one-word response.

Who the hell is he to tell us what to do? It’s a money grab & everyone knows it. He could help keep his own people on his side of the border & not allow a flourishing freeway through his country. But no, “just hand us money. We’ll quiet things down for a couple of months”. Then,… — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 25, 2024

The rest of this tweet reads, 'Then, it’ll just start all over again.' That is 100 percent correct. There is no solution in the Mexican president's proposal, just a ransom demand.

But the reason he thinks he can tell us what to do is simple: the Biden administration is weak. And every country knows it -- even a failing country like Mexico.

We are suckers to them. https://t.co/8NxXFfsLg8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2024

Why wouldn't they think so, when Biden proves this statement true every day that he sits in the Oval Office?

Mexico getting their negotiation tips from Don Lemon. https://t.co/yJqbW9oUT2 — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) March 25, 2024

HAHAHAHA. Very accurate. And if we had a competent President in the United States right now, he or she would give López Obrador the exact same answer that Elon Musk gave to Lemon.

Or maybe the answer that Musk gave to Disney CEO Bob Iger recently.





Yeah. That works.

***

