How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the U.S. to Stem Border Invasion

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes conducted an interview with outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during which a number of topics came up that López Obrador attempted to deflect any responsibility for. These included the proliferation of fentanyl production and distribution, the corresponding increased power of the Mexican cartels, the horrific crime rate (about 30,000 homicides per year in Mexico, most of which are never prosecuted), and the country's rampant political corruption leading up to its coming elections in June. 

These are all important topics about America's southern neighbor, but the elephant in the room when it comes to Mexico, of course, is the out-of-control invasion that is taking place on America's southern border. López Obrador was asked about this issue by 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi. 

The good news is that López Obrador has a great solution in mind when it comes to the border: just extort the United States to the tune of massive concessions, lifting sanctions against Communist countries, and giving away about $20 billion or so. Watch: 

We do have to give Alfonsi a little credit here for calling López Obrador's terms what they are: diplomatic blackmail.

Also, in fairness, despite the president's insane conditions here, he did have a history of working cooperatively with former President Donald Trump, both with the Remain in Mexico policy (that was very effective), as well as with other issues like the USMCA trade agreement. The crisis at the southern border is just as much Joe Biden's fault as it is López Obrador's. 

Still, it's difficult to say that what he was telling Alfonsi on 60 Minutes was anything short of an attempted shakedown of the Biden administration. The problem is that Biden might very well agree to his terms (and it still won't fix the border).

With the Biden campaign's new 'Latino outreach' program for 2024, he may very well go along with it. 

We guess it really can't be called blackmail if the target of said blackmail has the very same policy ideas. 

The problem with that idea is that 60 Minutes doesn't know how to challenge Biden with a tough question. But it would be amusing if the media DID ask him these questions and his answer was exactly the same as the conditions López Obrador outlined. 

The Trump campaign should pull clips from this interview for a campaign ad immediately, juxtaposed next to scenes from The Godfather. 

Speaking of Michael Corleone ...

As might be expected, some others were a little more ... ahem ... 'colorful' in their responses to López Obrador's proposal.

Sorry for the NSFW gifs and memes, but they summarize the sentiment on Twitter pretty well, as does this one-word response. 

The rest of this tweet reads, 'Then, it’ll just start all over again.' That is 100 percent correct. There is no solution in the Mexican president's proposal, just a ransom demand. 

But the reason he thinks he can tell us what to do is simple: the Biden administration is weak. And every country knows it -- even a failing country like Mexico.  

Why wouldn't they think so, when Biden proves this statement true every day that he sits in the Oval Office? 

HAHAHAHA. Very accurate. And if we had a competent President in the United States right now, he or she would give López Obrador the exact same answer that Elon Musk gave to Lemon. 

Or maybe the answer that Musk gave to Disney CEO Bob Iger recently. 

Elon Musk Gfy GIFfrom Elon Musk GIFs


Yeah. That works. 

***

