Oh, Honey: Kamala Harris Dances in Puerto Rico ... to a Protest Song Directed at HER (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on March 24, 2024
AngieArtist

Welp. The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign plan to increase outreach to Latinos is off to a banger of a start. No, Jill Biden has not made any 'breakfast taco' comments (yet), but Joe Biden started off the initiative by appearing before a sparse crowd at a Phoenix Mexican restaurant (because that's the only kind of restaurant Hispanics eat at, apparently) where he could be seen begging for votes and talking about how he was 'desperate.'

Hey, give him credit. At least he didn't call himself a 'desperado.'

Following that, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first trip as VP to Puerto Rico on Friday. Ostensibly, the trip was to talk to Puerto Ricans about hurricane relief, Hey, great timing there. Hurricanes Nicole and Fiona hit Puerto Rico nearly 18 months ago, and the most devastating storm, Maria, occurred in 2017. In truth, the trip was to attend a Democratic fundraiser. She also talked about addressing the island's power issues ... by installing solar panels. (Good Lord.)

Not everyone was happy to see the vice president though. According to the AP, her visit was marred by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who stomped on and set fire to the American flag at one of her appearances. Other protesters shouted, 'Tankee, go home!' to her at a community center.

The most embarrassing, facepalm-y moment of her visit though came when she exited a building to some musicians (pleneros) who were singing her a song. Harris, in a moment of pure oblivion, began smiling, clapping, and dancing along to the music. 

The only problem was, the pleneros' song was protesting her presence. Watch: 

The lyrics in English to the song were noted by the COMBATE account above, as well as other accounts on Twitter. 

The rest of the lyrics at the end of that tweet are: 

We will keep playing 
The plena of our country 
Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!"

Oh, boy. LOL. Here is the same video from another angle. 

Look, we shouldn't really be all that surprised that Harris doesn't speak Spanish. She barely speaks English, after all. She knows English words, just not how to arrange them in sentences that make any sense. 

But our favorite part of the video is watching her aide -- who seemingly does speak Spanish -- looking away uncomfortably throughout the song, then having to go over and whisper into Harris' ear what is actually being sung at her. You can see the moment of realization toward the end as Harris slowly stops smiling and clapping. 

It's such a beautiful moment. It needs to be framed and put in a museum. 

She was too busy lying to keep people in jail to learn even some basic Spanish, apparently. 

She really is the gift that keeps on giving. She should draw a Venn diagram of her changing emotions throughout those 30 seconds. 

Fact check: true. 

Embarrassment is always a matter of 'when,' not 'if,' whenever Harris makes a public appearance. 

Saturday Night Live would have done three years of programming on this alone if it had been Sarah Palin. 

Yikes. Please don't scare us like that. 

Of course, many made the inevitable 'Veep' comparisons. 

The difference is that the show Veep was INTENTIONALLY funny. In Harris' case, ehhh, not so much. 

Or, to put it another way ...

What do you mean? Aren't you happy that we have the adults back in charge? 

In fairness, that is a personality trait that too many politicians share. But with Harris, that trait is dialed up to eleven. 

And there it is. Perfection. 

Not that we're necessarily siding with the pleneros here. If they're singing about 'free Palestine,' then we're pretty sure they're not the best people. 

But this moment is really about Harris' cluelessness. You might notice that some of the tweets above that were laughing at her did not come from the most conservative accounts. 

It seems that the vice president has succeeded in uniting America on one issue: that Kamala Harris is an embarrassment. 

*** 

