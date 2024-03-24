Oh, Honey: Kamala Harris Dances in Puerto Rico ... to a Protest Song Directed at HER (Watch)

Welp. The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign plan to increase outreach to Latinos is off to a banger of a start. No, Jill Biden has not made any 'breakfast taco' comments (yet), but Joe Biden started off the initiative by appearing before a sparse crowd at a Phoenix Mexican restaurant (because that's the only kind of restaurant Hispanics eat at, apparently) where he could be seen begging for votes and talking about how he was 'desperate.'

Hey, give him credit. At least he didn't call himself a 'desperado.'

Following that, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first trip as VP to Puerto Rico on Friday. Ostensibly, the trip was to talk to Puerto Ricans about hurricane relief, Hey, great timing there. Hurricanes Nicole and Fiona hit Puerto Rico nearly 18 months ago, and the most devastating storm, Maria, occurred in 2017. In truth, the trip was to attend a Democratic fundraiser. She also talked about addressing the island's power issues ... by installing solar panels. (Good Lord.)

Not everyone was happy to see the vice president though. According to the AP, her visit was marred by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who stomped on and set fire to the American flag at one of her appearances. Other protesters shouted, 'Tankee, go home!' to her at a community center.

The most embarrassing, facepalm-y moment of her visit though came when she exited a building to some musicians (pleneros) who were singing her a song. Harris, in a moment of pure oblivion, began smiling, clapping, and dancing along to the music.

The only problem was, the pleneros' song was protesting her presence. Watch:

Kamala Harris mindlessly dances to song protesting her visit to US colony of Puerto Rico, stops clapping once her aide translates it.



🎵 "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony." pic.twitter.com/lkko4hCnW3 — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024

The lyrics in English to the song were noted by the COMBATE account above, as well as other accounts on Twitter.

Full lyrics per @IstraPacheco:



"We want to know, Kamala

What did you come here for?

We want to know, Kamala

We want to see

If you're going to talk about law 60

Or about the Fiscal Control Board



The vicepresident is here

Making history

We want to know

What she thinks of the… — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024

The rest of the lyrics at the end of that tweet are:

We will keep playing

The plena of our country

Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!"

Oh, boy. LOL. Here is the same video from another angle.

Translation of the song ‘pleneros’ were singing in Spanish during VP Harris’ visit to Puerto Rico: “we want to know, we want to know Kamala what you came here to do…”



Harris was seen clapping to the rhythm of the music.



🎥: @JoseADelgadoEND pic.twitter.com/dGQaWxf8sQ — Cristina Corujo (@cristina_corujo) March 22, 2024

Look, we shouldn't really be all that surprised that Harris doesn't speak Spanish. She barely speaks English, after all. She knows English words, just not how to arrange them in sentences that make any sense.

But our favorite part of the video is watching her aide -- who seemingly does speak Spanish -- looking away uncomfortably throughout the song, then having to go over and whisper into Harris' ear what is actually being sung at her. You can see the moment of realization toward the end as Harris slowly stops smiling and clapping.

At first, she was like then she was like https://t.co/Tj66RWjZSs pic.twitter.com/owhP5olEYX — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) March 23, 2024

It's such a beautiful moment. It needs to be framed and put in a museum.

You will think that she would have learned some Spanish living in California for so many years. LOL pic.twitter.com/CTqrGIjYk2 — MYejo71 (@MYejo71) March 23, 2024

She was too busy lying to keep people in jail to learn even some basic Spanish, apparently.

Yes, she's a ruthless social climber and generally bad person, but it's hard not to love how retarded she is https://t.co/1liZcBCFmj — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) March 24, 2024

She really is the gift that keeps on giving. She should draw a Venn diagram of her changing emotions throughout those 30 seconds.

Kamala does everything mindlessly — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) March 23, 2024

Fact check: true.

If you ever want an example of why DEI is a mistake... https://t.co/SV4MSx6RoL — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 23, 2024

This sort of epic gaffe was entirely predictable. https://t.co/GykpNJndmM — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) March 23, 2024

Embarrassment is always a matter of 'when,' not 'if,' whenever Harris makes a public appearance.

This is so LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/AxDr1vcsEZ — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) March 23, 2024

Trying to imagine the CNN breaking news chyrons had this been Dan Quayle. https://t.co/xFFAA7gR7T — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) March 23, 2024

Saturday Night Live would have done three years of programming on this alone if it had been Sarah Palin.

Yikes. Please don't scare us like that.

Of course, many made the inevitable 'Veep' comparisons.

I know it’s cliche to say Kamala Harris is irl Selina Meyer, but Selina doing something dumb and then immediately stopping once Gary whispers in her ear is literally the main staple of VEEP. https://t.co/c7egZHIDtr — Paul Meredith (@Paul_Shrupert) March 23, 2024

I never watched Veep, but I don't see how it could possibly compete with real life Kamala Harris anyway. https://t.co/J1uRMOYPge — Holding Biden Accountable (@PushBidenLeft) March 23, 2024

This is an episode of VEEP and you can’t tell me otherwise https://t.co/qPzlYpreTr — sDub (@seancdub) March 24, 2024

The difference is that the show Veep was INTENTIONALLY funny. In Harris' case, ehhh, not so much.

Or, to put it another way ...

What do you mean? Aren't you happy that we have the adults back in charge?

Well, we know what she would pick between a 15 second dance and a 15k word essay. https://t.co/cITVqz0W5o pic.twitter.com/5AC6Njme7Y — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) March 24, 2024

Of course, in her own mind the initial thought is always that everyone else likes and admires her, for why should they think any different when it comes to herself? — Berserki (@FundamentalTone) March 23, 2024

In fairness, that is a personality trait that too many politicians share. But with Harris, that trait is dialed up to eleven.

And there it is. Perfection.

Not that we're necessarily siding with the pleneros here. If they're singing about 'free Palestine,' then we're pretty sure they're not the best people.

But this moment is really about Harris' cluelessness. You might notice that some of the tweets above that were laughing at her did not come from the most conservative accounts.

It seems that the vice president has succeeded in uniting America on one issue: that Kamala Harris is an embarrassment.

