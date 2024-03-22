Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Brack...
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE...
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble
House to Find Out What’s in 1,012-Page Spending Bill After Passing It
Bruce Springsteen is Back on Tour... At Least We THINK That's Bruce Springsteen
Here We Go Again: Leftists Replace 'Women' With 'Uterus Owners'
ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping...

Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring Qualifications

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on March 22, 2024
Twitter

Last month, billionaire Mark Cuban got himself into a spot of hot water during an argument on Twitter with Elon Musk about the merits of DEI. Since there are no merits to DEI, Cuban predictably got buried by Musk in the exchange. During the back and forth though, he also got lit up by an EEOC commissioner who chimed in to inform Cuban that his preference to favor hiring candidates based on race and sex (for 'diversity,' of course) is a blatant violation of Title VII employment law and is, in fact, illegal. 

Advertisement

Unfortunately, however, it turns out that Cuban isn't the only billionaire violating the law here. This week, End Wokeness tweeted a LinkedIn job listing from Kraft Sports & Entertainment -- Robert Kraft's management company overseeing Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, and the New England Revolution -- with a ... oh, let's say 'interesting' job qualification listed. 

Take a look: 

In case it's not clear from the image, one of the qualifications Kraft Sports lists for the job of Sports Management Associate is to be a 'BIPOC' (black, indigenous, or person of color). It's not even listed under the 'preferred' section; it's an outright qualification ... and the very first one listed.

Well, gee, that sounds pretty racist -- and illegal -- to us. And we weren't the only ones. 

Not just be sued (we hope), but if he is sued, he will lose. 

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Advertisement

Welcome to 'progressive' America ... where the left has 'progressed' us right back to the pre-Civil Rights Act era. 

Maybe Kraft is fondly thinking back to the days of his youth in the 1940s and '50s when he could discriminate to his heart's content.

There's really no hiding it anymore. DEI is obscenely racist against white people (not to mention straight people and men). If you're a straight, white male ... you can pretty much forget about working for Kraft Sports & Entertainment. 

Lawsuits are the only way to end it. But don't count on Biden's Department of Justice or Civil Rights Division to even bat an eye at this with any criminal prosecution. 

Advertisement

Merrick Garland and Kristen Davis are probably applauding Kraft for this. 

Yeah ... 'seems.'

That's OK. Under DEI's Calvinball rules, all you need to do is 'identify' as a recent graduate.

DEI does not know the meaning of the word 'shame.' 

Of course, Elon Musk summarized things in his usual succinct fashion: 

You can say that again, Elon. 

Curiously (and conveniently), this Sports Management Associate job listing no longer appears on the LinkedIn page of Kraft Sports & Entertainment. Maybe they found the right BIPOC for the job. 

Or maybe they realized they got caught and are scrambling all CYA hands on deck. Let's hope it's the latter. 

But even if that's the case, they still won't learn from this. They'll still continue to look only for 'BIPOC' candidates. They'll just be more careful about saying the quiet part out loud.

Advertisement

Civil suits. An avalanche of them. With the DOJ asleep at the wheel, that is the only way to end this. Make Bob Kraft and his management company feel it where it hurts them the most: in their wallets. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS ILLEGAL NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS RACISM DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Bracket
Grateful Calvin
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE GUNS
Laura W.
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse at Kent State
Laura W.
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism Brett T.
Advertisement