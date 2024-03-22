Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring Qualifications

Last month, billionaire Mark Cuban got himself into a spot of hot water during an argument on Twitter with Elon Musk about the merits of DEI. Since there are no merits to DEI, Cuban predictably got buried by Musk in the exchange. During the back and forth though, he also got lit up by an EEOC commissioner who chimed in to inform Cuban that his preference to favor hiring candidates based on race and sex (for 'diversity,' of course) is a blatant violation of Title VII employment law and is, in fact, illegal.

Unfortunately, however, it turns out that Cuban isn't the only billionaire violating the law here. This week, End Wokeness tweeted a LinkedIn job listing from Kraft Sports & Entertainment -- Robert Kraft's management company overseeing Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots, and the New England Revolution -- with a ... oh, let's say 'interesting' job qualification listed.

Take a look:

Kraft Sports lists qualifications needed to be hired as sports management associate.



The top requirement? You can't be white.



A blatant violation of the Civil Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/uDNhNRngzR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2024

In case it's not clear from the image, one of the qualifications Kraft Sports lists for the job of Sports Management Associate is to be a 'BIPOC' (black, indigenous, or person of color). It's not even listed under the 'preferred' section; it's an outright qualification ... and the very first one listed.

Well, gee, that sounds pretty racist -- and illegal -- to us. And we weren't the only ones.

Bob Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is about to be sued for racial

discrimination https://t.co/EYF2XVTU6k — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 20, 2024

Not just be sued (we hope), but if he is sued, he will lose.

Say it ain’t so, RKK. No white people need apply for a job at Kraft Sports.



This is not only unethical. It’s illegal. https://t.co/AzvhME0e5c — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 21, 2024

They could have just said “Irish and Italians need not apply”, really



We all get it https://t.co/VF7eYhV9OW — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 20, 2024

Welcome to 'progressive' America ... where the left has 'progressed' us right back to the pre-Civil Rights Act era.

Race-based discrimination has been illegal since before I was born. https://t.co/SyJhmGpRjn — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) March 20, 2024

Maybe Kraft is fondly thinking back to the days of his youth in the 1940s and '50s when he could discriminate to his heart's content.

Equal rights … for all but whites? https://t.co/Nx3EVMMKsA — Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto (@JosephFordCotto) March 20, 2024

There's really no hiding it anymore. DEI is obscenely racist against white people (not to mention straight people and men). If you're a straight, white male ... you can pretty much forget about working for Kraft Sports & Entertainment.

One of these DEI WOKE corporations has to go bankrupt before this will end — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 21, 2024

Lawsuits are the only way to end it. But don't count on Biden's Department of Justice or Civil Rights Division to even bat an eye at this with any criminal prosecution.

If only we had a DOJ that prosecuted violations of the Civli Rights Act against white people.



Sadly, the current administration promotes antiwhiteism.



That’s why we see so many of these racist policies.



That’s also why we see so much violence against white people these days. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2024

Merrick Garland and Kristen Davis are probably applauding Kraft for this.

That seems racists. pic.twitter.com/CCMc7vEyRq — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 20, 2024

Yeah ... 'seems.'

Former HR exec

Usually reply and point out it's totally legal Affirmative Action

Kraft Sports has actually gone too far with this post

Can't make BIPOC a qualification for this job

Also should not list "recent graduate" (age discrimination) pic.twitter.com/uuIcnsLkCu — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) March 20, 2024

That's OK. Under DEI's Calvinball rules, all you need to do is 'identify' as a recent graduate.

Want a job at Kraft Sports? Jump through these DEI divisive hoops first. This company should be ashamed. https://t.co/FEXcr2eqzQ — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) March 21, 2024

DEI does not know the meaning of the word 'shame.'

Of course, Elon Musk summarized things in his usual succinct fashion:

This is illegal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

You can say that again, Elon.

Curiously (and conveniently), this Sports Management Associate job listing no longer appears on the LinkedIn page of Kraft Sports & Entertainment. Maybe they found the right BIPOC for the job.

Or maybe they realized they got caught and are scrambling all CYA hands on deck. Let's hope it's the latter.

But even if that's the case, they still won't learn from this. They'll still continue to look only for 'BIPOC' candidates. They'll just be more careful about saying the quiet part out loud.

Civil suits. An avalanche of them. With the DOJ asleep at the wheel, that is the only way to end this. Make Bob Kraft and his management company feel it where it hurts them the most: in their wallets.

***

