You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's Funny

If you think the corporate media is desperate to bring down Donald Trump, you have no idea. Yes, we all saw this morning how the media ran in lockstep to deliberately mischaracterize Trump's 'bloodbath' comment at a rally last night. Any person watching that speech could clearly tell he was talking about the auto industry and the economy. Instead, the media chose to fearmonger it. And Politico, another apparatchik arm of the Democrat party, was leading the pack.

Apparently, however, that lie was not enough for Politico today. They had to run some more Trump character assassination. This time, they took aim at Trump's humor. To the brain trust at Politico, and writer Michael Kruse, Trump is a funny guy. AND THAT MAKES HIM JUST LIKE HITLER, MUSSOLINI, AND STALIN.

... Or something.

Trump often uses “jokes” and laughter to normalize his behavior — a trick used by autocrats in the past, writes @michaelkrusehttps://t.co/m41hi0XQBN — POLITICO (@politico) March 17, 2024

Yes, of course, who can forget those famous yuckety-yuks Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini? They used to have a traveling tour together, 'The Original Mass-Murdering Kings of Comedy.'

It gets even more ridiculous as you delve into the article. Politico quotes noted apologist for everything leftist, Jennifer Mercieca, as saying, 'Laughing at the joke is a sign of loyalty. That is how autocrats work.'

LOL. How about laughing AT YOU? Is that a 'sign of loyalty' too?

Kruse then interviews a vocal Trump supporter (an elderly black woman) who was laughing at a lot of the jokes at a Trump Rally. 'He’s hilarious, but the topics are so serious.'



How does Kruse respond to this? With a sarcastic 'Exactly.' [italics his]

Come again? What does that even mean?

But then Kruse gets to the money paragraph. And you may want to have a seat. Because this part IS funny.

'A dollop of humor makes the anti-establishment rage go down,' as the writer Noah Berlatsky wrote in 2020 for Foreign Policy in a piece headlined 'Fascists Know How to Turn Mockery Into Power.' 'Horseplay is necessary,' believed Joseph Goebbels, one of Adolf Hitler’s closest, most loyal advisers and the Nazis’ top propagandist. 'Mussolini,' Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the author of Strongmen, told me, referring to 20th-century Italian fascist Benito Mussolini, 'had the same twisted sense of humor' as Trump. And stenograms of Communist Party and Politburo meetings in the era of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union show no shortage of notations of laughter — from jokes made at the expense of somebody about to be on the outs to a sort of forced or sycophantic fun. 'There’s a lot,' Maya Vinokour, a scholar of Stalinism, told me, 'and that even ends up being true as the purges start.'

Well, there you have it. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin ... and Trump.

Desperation is the world's worst cologne, Politico.

Pol Pot was known to spin a hilarious yarn every morning before the tortures began — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 17, 2024

We thought Politico might throw in a reference to Mao Zedong in there as well. But then we remembered that the left actually LOVES Mao, so they wouldn't be critical of him.

autocrats also eat lunch. Do you? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 17, 2024

Trump had some pizza for lunch. SEE? HE'S MUSSOLINI.

At least, that's the reaction we would expect from Kruse and Politico.

Every stand up comedian in history is basically Hitler. https://t.co/OLDd2gnJ4n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2024

We always had our suspicions of Dave Chappelle to be perfectly honest.

The side that used Daily Show smirking to sell the entire catastrophe that we find ourselves in would now like to tell you about the danger of jokes https://t.co/HJud9NlSLX — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 17, 2024

Oh, but it's (D)ifferent when Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah do it, don't you know that?

As the Latin expression goes, 'Quod erat demonstratum.'

what was even the pitch process of the piece? “It’s 2024 and you know how trump tells jokes? I got some guys who say that’s evil.”



“5000 words. Get it in next week.” https://t.co/aFPMe2KCp0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 17, 2024

As we said, they're desperate. But Whoa Nelly, this is some new depths of desperation, that's for sure.

Kruse: "Hitler was a hoot. And Mussolini a great mimic. Had people rolling in the streets. Well mainly on wheelbarrows carrying the dead, but you get the picture."🙄 https://t.co/CKO7vaHqmX — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 17, 2024

Today I learned that I'm an autocrat. https://t.co/cDURxVVMxo pic.twitter.com/AeMgjNrRCO — White suburban Rage Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) March 17, 2024

We make a lot of jokes here at Twitchy too. Maybe WE'RE the next cabal of oligarchs set to subjugate the world.

These people are insane. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/1q8RvtvM1z — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 17, 2024

Fact check: true.

You don’t hate the media nearly enough https://t.co/sF3VCIBScw — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 17, 2024

Oh, we're getting there. We're getting there.

Actual video of @michaelkruse pushing out this heroic piece of journalism https://t.co/k49sMWJznk pic.twitter.com/gPGfiCx1ir — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 17, 2024

South Park is VERY funny. Maybe Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going to become Idi Amin.

Well, the left DOES seem intent on making everyone miserable and humorless, so this probably shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Everyone forgets that Attila the Hun was hilarious at parties. https://t.co/KMjsigdErc — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 17, 2024

His lampshade made of human skin that he wore on his head was always good for a laugh.

“Good evening, ladies and germs. I just flew in from Berlin and boy are my arms tired. I tell you I get no respect; my dog just went to the door and barked, he didn’t want to go outside, he wanted me to leave. But seriously, take my wife … please.”

~ Hitler’s opening monologue https://t.co/r1b9is6AxI — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 17, 2024

'Knock knock.' 'Who's there?' 'Jew.' 'Jew who?' 'Jew vill come vith us to ze concentration camps.'

“Trump is not Hitler or Stalin or Mussolini. But…”



I am HOWLING https://t.co/jGfND3FVd2 pic.twitter.com/bKC1syGvRW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 17, 2024

Fixed it: "Socialists often use projection and slander to justify their behavior — a trick used by dictators in the past." https://t.co/ujMYfWSMK5 — Charles Johnson 🇺🇸⚓️ (@soli_Jesum) March 17, 2024

That's a much more accurate headline.

There are many more replies and quote-tweets we could share. Politico, as usual, got buried under a ratio by Twitter.

But we think this tweet sums things up perfectly:

Politico is the joke https://t.co/7gjjDjeEQL — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 17, 2024

They are ALWAYS the joke. And it's an even funnier joke because they don't get it and they never will.

We hope you enjoyed some of these jokes. Because THE TWITCHY REICH IS COMING.

LOL.

***

