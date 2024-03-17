In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About...
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's Funny

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on March 17, 2024
Twitter

If you think the corporate media is desperate to bring down Donald Trump, you have no idea. Yes, we all saw this morning how the media ran in lockstep to deliberately mischaracterize Trump's 'bloodbath' comment at a rally last night. Any person watching that speech could clearly tell he was talking about the auto industry and the economy. Instead, the media chose to fearmonger it. And Politico, another apparatchik arm of the Democrat party, was leading the pack. 

Apparently, however, that lie was not enough for Politico today. They had to run some more Trump character assassination. This time, they took aim at Trump's humor. To the brain trust at Politico, and writer Michael Kruse, Trump is a funny guy. AND THAT MAKES HIM JUST LIKE HITLER, MUSSOLINI, AND STALIN. 

... Or something. 

Yes, of course, who can forget those famous yuckety-yuks Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini? They used to have a traveling tour together, 'The Original Mass-Murdering Kings of Comedy.'

It gets even more ridiculous as you delve into the article. Politico quotes noted apologist for everything leftist, Jennifer Mercieca, as saying, 'Laughing at the joke is a sign of loyalty. That is how autocrats work.'

LOL. How about laughing AT YOU? Is that a 'sign of loyalty' too? 

Kruse then interviews a vocal Trump supporter (an elderly black woman) who was laughing at a lot of the jokes at a Trump Rally. 'He’s hilarious, but the topics are so serious.'

How does Kruse respond to this? With a sarcastic 'Exactly.' [italics his]

Come again? What does that even mean? 

But then Kruse gets to the money paragraph. And you may want to have a seat. Because this part IS funny. 

'A dollop of humor makes the anti-establishment rage go down,' as the writer Noah Berlatsky wrote in 2020 for Foreign Policy in a piece headlined 'Fascists Know How to Turn Mockery Into Power.' 'Horseplay is necessary,' believed Joseph Goebbels, one of Adolf Hitler’s closest, most loyal advisers and the Nazis’ top propagandist. 'Mussolini,' Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the author of Strongmen, told me, referring to 20th-century Italian fascist Benito Mussolini, 'had the same twisted sense of humor' as Trump. And stenograms of Communist Party and Politburo meetings in the era of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union show no shortage of notations of laughter — from jokes made at the expense of somebody about to be on the outs to a sort of forced or sycophantic fun. 'There’s a lot,' Maya Vinokour, a scholar of Stalinism, told me, 'and that even ends up being true as the purges start.'

Well, there you have it. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin ... and Trump. 

Desperation is the world's worst cologne, Politico. 

We thought Politico might throw in a reference to Mao Zedong in there as well. But then we remembered that the left actually LOVES Mao, so they wouldn't be critical of him. 

Trump had some pizza for lunch. SEE? HE'S MUSSOLINI. 

At least, that's the reaction we would expect from Kruse and Politico. 

We always had our suspicions of Dave Chappelle to be perfectly honest. 

Oh, but it's (D)ifferent when Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah do it, don't you know that? 

As the Latin expression goes, 'Quod erat demonstratum.'

As we said, they're desperate. But Whoa Nelly, this is some new depths of desperation, that's for sure. 

We make a lot of jokes here at Twitchy too. Maybe WE'RE the next cabal of oligarchs set to subjugate the world. 

Fact check: true. 

Oh, we're getting there. We're getting there. 

South Park is VERY funny. Maybe Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going to become Idi Amin. 

Well, the left DOES seem intent on making everyone miserable and humorless, so this probably shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. 

His lampshade made of human skin that he wore on his head was always good for a laugh. 

'Knock knock.' 'Who's there?' 'Jew.' 'Jew who?' 'Jew vill come vith us to ze concentration camps.'

That's a much more accurate headline. 

There are many more replies and quote-tweets we could share. Politico, as usual, got buried under a ratio by Twitter. 

But we think this tweet sums things up perfectly: 

They are ALWAYS the joke. And it's an even funnier joke because they don't get it and they never will. 

We hope you enjoyed some of these jokes. Because THE TWITCHY REICH IS COMING. 

LOL. 

*** 

