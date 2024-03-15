'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say

School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences',...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on March 15, 2024
Meme

By now, all Twitchy readers are certainly familiar with the phrase that describes how Democrat and leftist politics work: 

'It's not happening and it's good that it is.' 

We've seen it time and again with controversial issues, the most horrific of which is puberty blockers and gender surgeries on minors. They deny and deny and deny. And when they can't deny it anymore, they tell us how great it is that these things are taking place. 

It's no different with gas stoves. When news first circulated that Democrats wanted to ban gas stoves in Americans' homes, the politicians and their media lapdogs laughed it off, calling it a 'right-wing extremist conspiracy theory.' Then, it became impossible to deny when New York Governor Kathy Hochul, among others, actually instituted a ban on gas stoves in any new construction. Of course, a little dash of hypocrisy and hierarchy have to be thrown into the mix, such as Gretchen Whitmer and Kamala Harris proudly posing in front of THEIR gas stoves.

So, now we have reached the '... it's good that it is,' phase of Democrat policy, wherein they try to scare anyone and everyone from ever using a gas stove again. The latest effort in this front is a new 'study' which claims that gas stoves emit dangerous NANO-PARTICLES (ooooh, scary word) that are more harmful than wrapping your lips around a car's exhaust pipe ... which the Post embarrassingly confuses with a car's muffler in the tweet below. 

Seriously? 

Researchers from Purdue University found that gas stoves released nano-sized particles that leave people with an increased risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

'These super tiny nano-particles are so small that you’re not able to see them,' associate professor Brandon Boor from Purdue’s Lyles School of Civil Engineering told Southwest News Service on Friday. 'They’re not like dust particles you would see floating in the air.'

'After observing such high concentrations of nano-cluster aerosol during gas cooking, we can’t ignore these nano-sized particles anymore,' he ominously added.

The lapdog media adding in that word 'ominously' at the end was a particularly nice apparatchik touch, we thought. 

News flash for Purdue 'researchers' and The New York Post: people have been using gas stoves since the 1820s and we're doing just fine, thank you very much. 

It's also important to note that these 'nano-particles' are not even classified as harmful pollutants or something that causes respiratory problems ... just something that COULD cause them. But of course, the 'experts' want them to be harmful.

One of our favorite chefs in America, Andrew Gruel, laid into the 'study' with no holds barred. 

Here is the full tweet: 

Let’s talk about this study, because of course they didn’t link it. First and foremost, let’s get to the ending first. “The study concludes you should cook with an exhaust fan” What?? That’s already a rule!! They did the study in a small fake room (pictured below) representing the smallest apartments in NYC with no ventilation and then produced results. NO EXHAUST FAN!! Mind you, exhaust fans are already mandatory. And still even in this fake environment, created to produce a study with this headline to try and justify the bans on gas stoves, they didn’t even conclude it will be an asthma risk. They speculate it “could”. This is JUNK SCIENCE.

And they wonder why no one trusts 'the science' anymore. 

Others were content just to give this 'research' -- and the extremely poorly worded headline from the Post -- the mockery it so richly deserved.

Doesn't sound like the conditions for this ridiculous comparison to car mufflers followed the scientific method now, does it? 

WHAT? And you didn't invite us? [Editor's Note: Beef Wellington is awesome.]

LOL. We've been doing it wrong all these years. 

Mufflers keep things nice and quiet, just how we like it. 

HA. Excellent Beverly Hills Cop reference. 

Hey, let's leave the jokes and the puns to The Babylon Bee, okay?

BE UNGOVERNABLE. 

Don't turn our kitchens into The Handmaid's Tale. 

And don't you DARE cook that sweet little Frog of Shame. 

Ouch. What in the world was Faucahontas trying to cook there? We think that dish probably has more carcinogens in it than all the car mufflers in the world. 

Don't be too hard on them. They're 'journalists.' They don't really know anything, they just pretend to. 

What a much more succinct headline. The Post should have gone with that one. 

Your stove is a WEAPON OF WAR. 

Screw this, indeed. Or, as another tweet put it: 

The researchers at Purdue can stick to cooking up totally bogus studies about 'nano-particles.'

We'll stick to cooking on our -- very safe -- gas stoves, thank you very much. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

