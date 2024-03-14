The Gender Cult Ship Be Sinking: California Study Reveals Suicide Rates Go UP With Trans Surgeries

White House Backs Atlantic Piece on How Robert Hur 'Misled the Country' on...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on March 14, 2024
Artist Angie

One of the most grotesque and horrific lies that comes along with the gender ideology cult is one that doctors tell to parents of so-called trans kids. We've all heard it and it is sickening: 

'Would you rather have a live son or a dead daughter?'

The doctors advocating sterilizing hormones and mutilating surgeries for CHILDREN actually have used the threat of suicide to convince parents to go along with the insanity. These are physicians -- people who are supposed to be HELPING their patients (as we're pretty sure they swore an oath to that effect). 

Of course, the doctors always cite 'data' from places like WPATH. But as journalist Michael Shellenberger recently revealed in his explosive 'WPATH Files,' all of WPATH's 'guidance' is completely made up, if not a deliberate lie. 

Now, a study out of California has revealed that the suicide lie doctors have been telling parents for years is even more despicable than we could have imagined. It turns out that not only does 'gender surgery' NOT reduce the risk of suicide, but it actually more than DOUBLES it in cases where men have vaginoplasties to try to convince themselves that they are women. 

More from Not The Bee

Study finds that the attempted-suicide rate among transgender women [men] who received a vaginoplasty in California was twice as high during the period after the surgery compared with the period before the surgery.

The investigators analyzed data on all 868 people who received a vaginoplasty and 357 people who received a phalloplasty in California from 2012-2018. There were an average of 2 years of data before and after surgery.

Among those receiving a vaginoplasty, the rate of suicide attempts was twice as high after the surgery, at 3.3%, compared with before, at 1.5%.

The conclusion of the study is as follows: 

Rates of psychiatric emergencies are high both before and after gender affirming surgery. Although both the phalloplasty and vaginoplasty patients have similar overall rates of psychiatric encounters, suicide attempts are more common in the later. In fact, our observed rate of suicide attempts in the phalloplasty group is actually similar to the general population, while the vaginoplasty group's rate is more than double that of the general population.

Here's the real kicker: this isn't even a new study. This was from 2021, which means that many people have KNOWN these facts for years, but still try to propagate the lie. 

Another point to note is that even though women who have phalloplasties to try to become men didn't see suicide rates increase, they did not decrease at all either, which is inherent in the suicide threat that doctors have used. 

Of course, anyone who thinks logically about this is not at all surprised. People fighting against gender ideology -- like Billboard Chris, Matt Walsh, and detransitioners like Chloe Cole -- have been saying it for years. But the medical industry has always fallen back on credentialism: 'This is what the experts say.' 

Well, now we know that the 'experts' were -- and are -- completely full of crap.

We're happy to see that Elon Musk has full-throatedly joined 'Team Sanity.' He has become more and more vocal in his opposition to 'gender-affirming care,' especially recently. 

See how obvious it sounds when put into basic terms like that? OF COURSE, it is psychologically traumatic. The gender ideology advocates can be very persuasive, especially to young, impressionable minds. But no amount of indoctrination can trick someone's body into believing that chopping off genitals is 'healthy' or 'affirming.' Hundreds of thousands of years of evolution are still stronger than the cult.

There is nothing 'affirming' about convincing someone they are in the wrong body. What is actually affirming is helping them to understand that they are perfect the way they are. And helping them through any confusion about that. 

But we can see that the cult members are still fighting against reality. 

Focus solely on the negative aspects? Do you mean like DOUBLING the risk of suicide? No, we think we'll keep focusing on that, thank you very much. And the problem with 'transing' kids is not that there is a 'stigma' associated with it. It's that it's ENCOURAGED. That is why it is a social contagion in the 2020s. 

Exactly. It is the 'in' thing to do. And that is just so wrong and destructive, it's difficult to imagine how we got here. 

Many people saw it coming. And they were denounced as 'transphobes.' (Even Cole, if you can imagine that.)

That is exactly what Cole is doing. Because doctors lied to her. When she was a minor teenager and at her most vulnerable. And more people need to follow suit. 

Richard 'Rachel' Levine is one of the worst. He advocates for these surgeries for young people, but we can't help but notice he never had the surgery himself. Maybe now we know why. 

Yes, it is criminal. And the way to stop it is through more lawsuits and criminal investigations. Followed by prosecutions. 

They don't have 'the science' on their side. Between studies like this one and the WPATH Files, now everyone knows it. It's time to end the destructive cult.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
