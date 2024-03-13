Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on March 13, 2024
Twitchy

Adult. Human. Female.

Three simple words. Three simple words that effectively and accurately describe a woman. You'd think this would be easy stuff, right? 

Well, not if you are a woke Supreme Court justice in Canada, it's not. 

This morning, The National Post in Canada reported yet another ridiculous case of mental and linguistic gymnastics handed down by Canadian Supreme Court Justice Sheilah Martin in a sexual assault case that has been going on up north for seven years. 

According to The National Post, the ongoing case involves a sexual assault allegation made by a woman against Charles Kruk. We won't delve too deeply into the details of the case, but in short, Kruk took an intoxicated and lost woman home with him in 2017, ostensibly to call her family, but when she passed out, she woke to find her pants off and Kruk penetrating her. Kruk claims that this did not happen and she was just 'startled awake' after she had removed her own pants. 

That's the ugly case summary, but it is important to have that context to understand the full depravity of what happened in the Supreme Court, where Martin added an even further insult to women everywhere, not to mention the one who had allegedly been assaulted. 

At trial in 2020, a B.C. judge rejected Kruk’s defence in part on the grounds that the complainant was not likely to be mistaken about the sensation of vaginal penetration. 

'She said she felt his penis inside her and she knew what she was feeling. In short, her tactile sense was engaged. It is extremely unlikely that a woman would be mistaken about that feeling,' read the initial decision.

It was this line that drew Martin’s approbation, and the seeming implication that the passage should more appropriately have been 'it is extremely unlikely that a person with a vagina would be mistaken about that feeling.'

A person with a vagina. Unbelievable. This is a Supreme Court justice speaking. Here are Martin's exact words: 

Hear that, ladies? It is 'unfortunate' for you to call yourselves women.

Better stick with 'birthing person,' 'person who menstruates,' 'egg producer,' or 'breastfeeder.' Or now, according to Martin, 'person with a vagina.'

Not that it would make a difference even if there WAS a trans person involved, but setting that aside, this is a clear case of a man and a woman. There's nothing 'confusing' about it. 

'Midwits' might be too generous, to be honest. 

The rest of that tweet concludes, 'After generations of women fighting to be equal, recognized - we have been reduced to an organ.'

Say it louder for the Supreme Court justices in the back. 

How women can put up with this continued woke erasure of their entire existence is beyond comprehension. But it sounds like most women -- at least all of the sane, rational ones -- are not willing to tolerate it any longer. 

Trudeau is a cancer and he has infected the entire nation, right up to its highest court. 

It's always in the eyes. Always. 

See? Not confusing in the least. Let alone 'unfortunate.'

Now THAT is a good question worth debating. 

Hey, that's weird, isn't it? It seems that Martin CAN understand what a woman is without confusion ... when she wants to. 

What better way to celebrate Women's History Month than to completely obliterate the entire meaning of 'woman' throughout history? 

We can only hope. 

There is a plus side to the story. Despite Martin's ridiculously woke phrasing for women, she did make the correct ruling in the case: Kruk's defense is laughable and there is no way that the woman he allegedly assaulted was confused about the feeling of penetration.

But it is baffling how she could come up with that sensible conclusion while simultaneously -- and insanely -- finding the word woman confusing.

There is a famous tweet by the comedian, author, and podcaster Bridget Phetasy on this topic. It's just one word. 

It goes like this:

We'd highly recommend that Justice Sheilah Martin watch that tweet over and over on a loop until it sinks in for her. 

A Clockwork Orange style, if necessary. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
