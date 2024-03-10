WTF: California Introduces Bill to Provide Free Legal Assistance to Illegals Who Are Violent Felons

Just between us, Twitchy readers, we are running out of ways to describe how insane California has become. 'Batpoop crazy' doesn't even begin to capture it anymore. The state that has decriminalized INTENTIONALLY spreading HIV to unsuspecting partners (thank you, Scott Wiener), allowed early parole for prisoners even if they were violent IN prison, removed teachers' ability to discipline students in schools, and imposed massive taxes on gun owners, among other things has taken things to an all-new level of crazy.

Advertisement

Recently, California Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer introduced AB 2031, known as the 'One California program.' Contained within the bill are many provisions to protect illegal immigrants from deportation. What makes AB 2031 particularly reprehensible is a little clause inserted on the second page:

Existing law prohibits use of the grant funds to provide legal services to an individual who has been convicted of, or who is currently appealing a conviction for, a violent or serious felony. This bill would remove that prohibition on the use of funds for those individuals.

End Wokeness exposed this portion of the bill on Twitter Sunday evening.

California's most insane bill yet?



Meet AB 2031, a new bill just introduced by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer.



The bill seeks to grant illegals convicted of SERIOUS and VOlLENT crimes with legal assistance, such as helping them avoid deportation.



These services will be paid… pic.twitter.com/MiUS2zThPc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Are you an illegal convicted of aggravated assault, armed robbery, rape, or murder? Don't worry. California now wants to give you free legal representation, including representation to fight your deportation.

BAD BILL ALERT: CA Dems are pushing a bill for illegal immigrants convicted of violent felonies to receive taxpayer-funded legal aid & avoid deportation! AB 2031 is completely UNACCEPTABLE. Why do they want to prioritize immigrant rapists & murderers over everyone else?? #caleg pic.twitter.com/m8qOA2xZSP — Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez (@AsmKateSanchez) March 10, 2024

Why do the Democrats hate this country so much? https://t.co/CbeHqoZr8O — Sara Nichole✨ (@SaraNicholeOG) March 10, 2024

To be clear -- as anyone who has watched a police procedural before knows -- under the Sixth Amendment, U.S. citizens who cannot afford it are provided legal representation for free if they are charged with a crime. This right does NOT extend to non-citizens or illegal aliens.

Is it any wonder that Americans continue to flee California in droves?

When is enough enough? https://t.co/tg1UjMVLcp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2024

Maybe when California starts to look more like the set of The Road Warrior, then they'll reconsider.

Illegals will soon have more rights in America than Americans...



in some places, they already do. https://t.co/x9hNZWEoK4 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 10, 2024

This is true. The Supreme Court has not even guaranteed the right to free legal representation for criminal appeals to citizens, but California wants to provide it to violent convicted criminals who are not in the country legally.

I honestly think these insane liberal lunatics just play games to see how far they can go and how far they can push their mail-in voters. https://t.co/dtzRL2IBPi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 10, 2024

There is a famous quote from Vladimir Lenin, who said, 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.'

Advertisement

It's poetically fitting to apply a quote from Lenin to California. And their elected officials are definitely probing with bayonets. So far, mostly all they have found is mush.

Californians have lost their mind. https://t.co/I3VFQFWZ4A — Just a RKT guy..... (@barnacles71) March 10, 2024

The state's leaders have, that much is clear. But they keep getting elected, so that doesn't say much for the majority of voting residents.

If you vote for Democrats you're an idiot who deserves whatever bad thing comes your way. https://t.co/iUPmKQpolF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 10, 2024

We're not certain California voters will EVER wake up. At least not before it's too late.

I’m sorry but what?



There’s a point where you can point to a certain political ideology and say, completely correctly, “You serve evil.”



Things like this are that point. https://t.co/swrx6k8vxt — Kron (@Kronykal) March 10, 2024

You're not going to get any argument against that here.

This will certainly improve the quality of life for California citizens.

🙄 https://t.co/jpSeCLKNRC — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) March 10, 2024

When will California finally have the earthquake that sends them into the ocean? The state is destructive. https://t.co/frOMdM7oko — TEF Lorelei Not Radical Just Trans Exclusionary (@nc_lorelei) March 10, 2024

Advertisement

We're not saying that Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor had the right idea, but ... we're not NOT saying it.

You break a law to get here, then you break additional laws while here illegally and we should pay for your defense? https://t.co/BwQXTI6hBU — 🇺🇸Mr. Worthy🇺🇸 (@Reelworthy43) March 10, 2024

Hey, California's budget deficit is only at $73 billion. What's a little more taxpayer funding for the worst people on earth on top of that?

California needs to keep illegals in the state in order to keep the state’s population up.



That’s why these politicians are doing this.



It affects how many seats they’ll keep in the House next time the census comes.



CA is losing 75k net residents a year even with illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2024

This is something Elon Musk pointed out over the weekend, and it might explain some of the Democrats' indefensible actions to protect illegals.

Why do the Democrats hate this country so much? https://t.co/CbeHqoZr8O — Sara Nichole✨ (@SaraNicholeOG) March 10, 2024

That's the ultimate question. We don't have the answer as to why, but they certainly do.

Probably because they have been captured by the far left, who sees America only in Communist terms: oppressor vs. oppressed. And as long as you are on the side of the oppressed, any action you take is justified.

Advertisement

Even robbing your taxpaying citizens to provide assistance to illegal immigrant murderers and rapists.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!