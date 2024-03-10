Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists
'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean...
'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Conseq...
'Nearly $35 TRILLION': Sen. Rick Scott Sounds the Alarm on the U.S. National...
Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
'In a Good Way': Sen. Mitt Romney Calls Biden's SOTU Delivery 'Over-the-Top, Out...
SURE, Joe: Biden Claims He's President for ALL Americans, but Few Believe Him
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)
'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters
Cringe: Madonna Shames Fan for Not Standing at Concert, Makes a FOOL of...
#SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She...
Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN
WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About...
Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color'...

WTF: California Introduces Bill to Provide Free Legal Assistance to Illegals Who Are Violent Felons

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on March 10, 2024
Meme

Just between us, Twitchy readers, we are running out of ways to describe how insane California has become. 'Batpoop crazy' doesn't even begin to capture it anymore. The state that has decriminalized INTENTIONALLY spreading HIV to unsuspecting partners (thank you, Scott Wiener), allowed early parole for prisoners even if they were violent IN prison, removed teachers' ability to discipline students in schools, and imposed massive taxes on gun owners, among other things has taken things to an all-new level of crazy. 

Advertisement

Recently, California Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer introduced AB 2031, known as the 'One California program.' Contained within the bill are many provisions to protect illegal immigrants from deportation. What makes AB 2031 particularly reprehensible is a little clause inserted on the second page: 

Existing law prohibits use of the grant funds to provide legal services to an individual who has been convicted of, or who is currently appealing a conviction for, a violent or serious felony. This bill would remove that prohibition on the use of funds for those individuals.

End Wokeness exposed this portion of the bill on Twitter Sunday evening. 

Are you an illegal convicted of aggravated assault, armed robbery, rape, or murder? Don't worry. California now wants to give you free legal representation, including representation to fight your deportation. 

Recommended

Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

To be clear -- as anyone who has watched a police procedural before knows -- under the Sixth Amendment, U.S. citizens who cannot afford it are provided legal representation for free if they are charged with a crime. This right does NOT extend to non-citizens or illegal aliens. 

Is it any wonder that Americans continue to flee California in droves? 

Maybe when California starts to look more like the set of The Road Warrior, then they'll reconsider. 

This is true. The Supreme Court has not even guaranteed the right to free legal representation for criminal appeals to citizens, but California wants to provide it to violent convicted criminals who are not in the country legally.

There is a famous quote from Vladimir Lenin, who said, 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.'

Advertisement

It's poetically fitting to apply a quote from Lenin to California. And their elected officials are definitely probing with bayonets. So far, mostly all they have found is mush.

The state's leaders have, that much is clear. But they keep getting elected, so that doesn't say much for the majority of voting residents. 

We're not certain California voters will EVER wake up. At least not before it's too late. 

You're not going to get any argument against that here. 

Advertisement

We're not saying that Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor had the right idea, but ... we're not NOT saying it. 

Hey, California's budget deficit is only at $73 billion. What's a little more taxpayer funding for the worst people on earth on top of that? 

This is something Elon Musk pointed out over the weekend, and it might explain some of the Democrats' indefensible actions to protect illegals. 

That's the ultimate question. We don't have the answer as to why, but they certainly do. 

Probably because they have been captured by the far left, who sees America only in Communist terms: oppressor vs. oppressed. And as long as you are on the side of the oppressed, any action you take is justified. 

Advertisement

Even robbing your taxpaying citizens to provide assistance to illegal immigrant murderers and rapists. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA FELONS ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIOLENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists
Grateful Calvin
Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals
Chad Felix Greene
Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
Amy Curtis
#SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She Claims to Own
Grateful Calvin
'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists Grateful Calvin
Advertisement