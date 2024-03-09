'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on Immigration

Elon Musk has been very interested in the immigration situation in the US. He's even gone down to Eagle Pass, TX, to see the chaos with his own eyes.

But because he's not in lockstep with the Left on unfettered immigration, he's 'anti-immigrant', apparently.

Which is funny, because Musk himself is an immigrant.

Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as “anti-immigrant”.



As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth.



I am very much in favor of increased and… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024

The post continues:

I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense.

We live in a post-contextual, post-nuance world, so Musk's critics can't comprehend his arguments.

They're incapable of understanding you can support legal immigration but oppose illegal immigration.

The media has masterfully removed the words legal and illegal in front of immigrant. No doubt it’s in conjunction with a political party with an agenda — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 9, 2024

Yes, they have and, yes, it is.

Yeah, this is super deceptive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024

Extremely deceptive.

This was the consensus position on both left and right until about 3 minutes ago. Something sinister is going on. — Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) March 9, 2024

Yep.

Immigration is a great political football both sides can use to their advantage.

Supporting legal immigration while opposing illegal immigration is a perfectly rational stance. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) March 9, 2024

Yes it is.

We also live in a post-rational society, alas.

That’s why Democrats work so hard to conflate ‘illegal’ with ‘legal’, so they can claim anyone who has concerns about illegal immigrants entering this country is anti-immigrant, racist, and/or xenophobic. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 9, 2024

Exactly.

Truth👇🏼👇🏼 my husband is an immigrant. We've been married for nearly 2 years and he still doesn't have his green card https://t.co/FsBPlbgqNK — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 9, 2024

Unacceptable.

How very sane and rational of you. This is the answer but Washington doesn’t want it. They’re gaining voters hand over fist. https://t.co/FCh7m1zRbX — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 9, 2024

Exactly.

Why does the press in America seem set on destroying America & lying about anyone trying to help?



It’s a bit weird. https://t.co/ZIcVofPPTK — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 9, 2024

'Weird' is putting it mildly.

The press is the enemy of the people. You don’t despise them enough. They are “illegal invaders” not immigrants. https://t.co/VNla7jzuum — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) March 9, 2024

No, you really don't despise them enough.

The current process has people jumping to the front of the line (unvetted) and putting those legally trying to come to the country at the back of the line.



What’s the point in coming here the legal way? https://t.co/A14v9Z9Ymk — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 9, 2024

The government always punishes people who do things the right way.

Perhaps @elonmusk could negotiate the passage of a Bill along these lines?



It should be simple and expedient for people with skills and talent to emigrate here. But painfully difficult, if not impossible, to sneak in.



Why is that so hard to get done? https://t.co/qP10mEXwDD — pipermcq (@pipermcq) March 9, 2024

It would be amazing if that happened. But we won't bet on it.

