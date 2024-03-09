Evoking Memories of Beau Biden's Death is Outrageous Behavior and Joe Biden Must...
'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myoca...
Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election...
'Outstanding Endorsement'! Geraldo Came Up With a GREAT Slogan for Biden's Reelection Camp...
Pathetic! Laken Riley's Grief-Stricken Mother Rails Against Biden's Flub of Her Daughter's...
Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
The Inability to Pass Daylight Saving Time Legislation Shows HOW Dysfunctional Our Governm...
Robert De Niro's Still Got It (and by 'It' We Mean Weapons Grade...
Whoops! Joe Biden Forgot What Job He's Running For (Again)
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rul...
'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
You Don't Hate Journalists Enough: Reuters Reporter Brags About Question to Biden on...
Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservat...
Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big...

'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on Immigration

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 09, 2024
Twitter

Elon Musk has been very interested in the immigration situation in the US. He's even gone down to Eagle Pass, TX, to see the chaos with his own eyes.

But because he's not in lockstep with the Left on unfettered immigration, he's 'anti-immigrant', apparently.

Advertisement

Which is funny, because Musk himself is an immigrant.

The post continues:

I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense.

We live in a post-contextual, post-nuance world, so Musk's critics can't comprehend his arguments.

They're incapable of understanding you can support legal immigration but oppose illegal immigration.

Yes, they have and, yes, it is.

Extremely deceptive.

Recommended

'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yep.

Immigration is a great political football both sides can use to their advantage.

Yes it is.

We also live in a post-rational society, alas.

Exactly.

Unacceptable.

Exactly.

'Weird' is putting it mildly.

Advertisement

No, you really don't despise them enough.

The government always punishes people who do things the right way.

It would be amazing if that happened. But we won't bet on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS ELON MUSK ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis
Grateful Calvin
Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election in November
justmindy
'Outstanding Endorsement'! Geraldo Came Up With a GREAT Slogan for Biden's Reelection Campaign
Doug P.
Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour
Amy Curtis
Pathetic! Laken Riley's Grief-Stricken Mother Rails Against Biden's Flub of Her Daughter's Name
justmindy
Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Most Transparent Administration in History, Jack!' CDC 'Releases' Report on Vaccine Myocarditis Grateful Calvin
Advertisement