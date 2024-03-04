WHOOPS: Jim Acosta Steps on a Giant Rake While Celebrating Abortion Amendment in France

With today's unanimous SCOTUS 9-0 decision denying that Colorado can remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, and the Texas Supreme Court ruling that, yes, the state CAN enforce immigration law, the left sure had a lot to melt down about.

Advertisement

And whoa, Nelly, did they ever melt down. Epically. In fact, they're still melting down tonight.

But today wasn't a total loss for ghouls on the left. They just had to go overseas to find a 'victory.' To France, specifically, where the French government today voted in a huge majority to adopt an amendment to the country's Constitution guaranteeing abortion 'rights.'

And, of course, leftist 'journalists' like Jim Acosta were right on top of the vote to cheer it on.

France becomes world’s first country to enshrine abortion rights in constitution | CNN https://t.co/2LI65NL8rh — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 4, 2024

Well, that's interesting language now, isn't it? The 'first country in the world,' you say?

We're pretty sure that most Twitchy readers are old enough to remember when Roe v. Wade was overturned in the United States in 2022, the media and the left were shrieking every day about how the decision 'removed their Constitutionally guaranteed rights.'

Is Acosta now admitting, in so many words, that all of that bluster was complete nonsense? Sure seems that way.

I was told they were already in ours.



Weird. https://t.co/KXo2RmztCJ — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 4, 2024

I thought you leftists thought abortion was a part of our constitution. Which is it? — Baja Man (@bajaman1776) March 4, 2024

But I was told for 50+ years that they’re in the emanations and penumbras of ours — Ryan Baker (@RyanBBaker) March 4, 2024

Where are abortion rights in the US Constitution, Jim? — The Dissident Ape (@basementpoli) March 4, 2024

So you admit the “right” to kill babies is not guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. pic.twitter.com/kCYl5Q55ge — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) March 4, 2024

Oops, Jimmy. Big, BIG oops.

Of course, there's also more to the story than in the CNN article, which never mentions a few salient facts about the amendment today.

First of all, abortion is already legal in France ... up to 14 weeks. This amendment does not change that. All it does is add text to Article 34 of the French Constitution to read, 'the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed.'

'The law determines...'

Voluntary abortion remains illegal in France after 14 weeks. Should France so choose, they could restrict elective abortion after 14 DAYS and still not technically violate this new clause in the Constitution. They likely would never do that, of course, but the point is that this amendment is hardly an 'enshrinement of rights.'

Funny how CNN or Acosta never mentioned that.

14 weeks Codification of Roe means no limits — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) March 4, 2024

They are still banned after the first trimester. https://t.co/OvdSdMKB3H — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

since it's not in the article, here is Frances abortion laws - pic.twitter.com/Ufxr7aSfSL — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) March 4, 2024

So weird how CNN chose not to put that information in the article, nor Acosta in his tweet.

By the way, in case anyone forgot, the most 'radical' federal legislation considered in the United States puts the limit on elective abortions as 15 weeks, not 14. Seems like Acosta and CNN might want to mention that too if they were being honest.

'Journalisming,' ladies and gentlemen.

Then there was Acosta's curious choice of verb for his tweet: 'enshrine.'

Note that Jimbo uses the religious term "enshrine". https://t.co/ZVq21QKeyO — JHam (@jhamATL) March 4, 2024

Almost like abortion is an act to be celebrated, not a horrible event to be avoided whenever possible, isn't it?

You word is codify you ignorant fool. — William Shakespeare (@notanewsedII) March 4, 2024

Thank you, Will. We can always count on Shakespeare to provide the proper use of the English language.

But, obviously, the reason for all of this evasive language and reporting is that the left can never bring themselves to admit what abortion REALLY is.

Sad when you think killing babies should be celebrated. Look in the mirror, ugly and demonic. — Mary (@worthacomment) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

Even the current Pope, as woke as he is, still understands that abortion is killing a human life and is wrong, whether it is legal or not.

Killing babies. You must be so proud. — StandUpForWhatsRight (@JoMama4Trump) March 4, 2024

They are proud. They're celebrating, in fact. Which tells you everything you need to know about them.

Still, there could be a way this news could end up being a boon to the United States:

My takeaway. Libs should move to France. — Frank Zamboni (@SigSomd) March 4, 2024

Please move there numb nuts — LeTissue James (@LeTissueJames) March 4, 2024

Now THERE'S something that would be worth celebrating.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!