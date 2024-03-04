The Nation: The Supreme Court 'Twisted' the 'Crystal-Clear' 14th Amendment
President Joe Biden Says Justice Clarence Thomas 'Likes to Spend a Lot of...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Only SOME Baseless Claims Are Bad (Take...
Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speak...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election
The 9-0 Trump Victory Is Leaving Liberal Dreams Crushed
'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd
'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch...
Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge...
ATF Director’s Interview on Face the Nation Was a Complete Disaster
Keith Olbermann Loses It (More Than He Already Has) Following SCOTUS Trump Ballot...
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
'Soulless Hacktivist' and All-Around PRICK John Harwood Defends Biden By Claiming American...

WHOOPS: Jim Acosta Steps on a Giant Rake While Celebrating Abortion Amendment in France

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on March 04, 2024
Twitchy

With today's unanimous SCOTUS 9-0 decision denying that Colorado can remove Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, and the Texas Supreme Court ruling that, yes, the state CAN enforce immigration law, the left sure had a lot to melt down about. 

Advertisement

And whoa, Nelly, did they ever melt down. Epically. In fact, they're still melting down tonight. 

But today wasn't a total loss for ghouls on the left. They just had to go overseas to find a 'victory.' To France, specifically, where the French government today voted in a huge majority to adopt an amendment to the country's Constitution guaranteeing abortion 'rights.' 

And, of course, leftist 'journalists' like Jim Acosta were right on top of the vote to cheer it on. 

Well, that's interesting language now, isn't it? The 'first country in the world,' you say?

We're pretty sure that most Twitchy readers are old enough to remember when Roe v. Wade was overturned in the United States in 2022, the media and the left were shrieking every day about how the decision 'removed their Constitutionally guaranteed rights.' 

Is Acosta now admitting, in so many words, that all of that bluster was complete nonsense? Sure seems that way. 

Recommended

'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oops, Jimmy. Big, BIG oops. 

Of course, there's also more to the story than in the CNN article, which never mentions a few salient facts about the amendment today. 

First of all, abortion is already legal in France ... up to 14 weeks. This amendment does not change that. All it does is add text to Article 34 of the French Constitution to read, 'the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed.'

'The law determines...' 

Voluntary abortion remains illegal in France after 14 weeks. Should France so choose, they could restrict elective abortion after 14 DAYS and still not technically violate this new clause in the Constitution. They likely would never do that, of course, but the point is that this amendment is hardly an 'enshrinement of rights.' 

Funny how CNN or Acosta never mentioned that. 

Advertisement

So weird how CNN chose not to put that information in the article, nor Acosta in his tweet.

By the way, in case anyone forgot, the most 'radical' federal legislation considered in the United States puts the limit on elective abortions as 15 weeks, not 14. Seems like Acosta and CNN might want to mention that too if they were being honest.

'Journalisming,' ladies and gentlemen. 

Then there was Acosta's curious choice of verb for his tweet: 'enshrine.'

Almost like abortion is an act to be celebrated, not a horrible event to be avoided whenever possible, isn't it? 

Thank you, Will. We can always count on Shakespeare to provide the proper use of the English language.

But, obviously, the reason for all of this evasive language and reporting is that the left can never bring themselves to admit what abortion REALLY is. 

Advertisement

Even the current Pope, as woke as he is, still understands that abortion is killing a human life and is wrong, whether it is legal or not. 

They are proud. They're celebrating, in fact. Which tells you everything you need to know about them. 

Still, there could be a way this news could end up being a boon to the United States: 

Now THERE'S something that would be worth celebrating. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ABORTION CONSTITUTION FRANCE JIM ACOSTA RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd
Amy Curtis
Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
President Joe Biden Says Justice Clarence Thomas 'Likes to Spend a Lot of Time on Yachts'
Brett T.
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election
Brett T.
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Only SOME Baseless Claims Are Bad (Take a Guess Whose)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd Amy Curtis
Advertisement