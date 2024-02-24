Aaand We're Dead: Chaya Raichik Dons the Perfect Ensemble for Interview With Taylor Lorenz

Mother of Nex Benedict Apologizes for Misgendering and Deadnaming her Daughter
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on February 24, 2024
AngieArtist

The history between Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik and Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post is not a pleasant one. Remember that it was Lorenz who initially doxxed Raichik, showing up at her family's house and leading Raichik to reveal her identity for the first time.

Raichik has owned 'TayTay' ever since, constantly exposing her fake 'crybully' journalism and her hypocrisy on issues like masks and mask mandates.

Recently, Lorenz (who still hilariously considers herself a reporter) reached out to Raichik to ask her to comment on the death of Oklahoma teen "Nex" Benedict, with Lorenz trying to force Raichik into admitting that she was 'anti-LGBTQ' and responsible for anything bad that ever happens to an LGBTQ person. Raichik, of course, did not take the bait and simply replied, 'I can't hear you over your mask.'

These two are not besties, to say the least. 

So, we were a little surprised today when video surfaced from the Twitter account Catch Up, showing Raichik actually sitting down to an interview with Lorenz, outdoors at a restaurant. 

The first thing you will notice -- after seeing Lorenz in a mask, outdoors, in 2024 (because of course she wore a face diaper) -- is that Riachik simply throws every one of Lorenz's baited questions back in her face, while Lorenz can only stutter and stammer her way through these two minutes (notice also the 'upvoice' Lorenz uses, still trying to fool people into believing she is a young person).

But it was what Raichik WORE to the interview that had all of Twitter laughing at the sheer master-level trolling. 

The t-shirt shows a print of Lorenz from her MSNBC interview in 2022, where she cried on camera, claiming that she is constantly harassed. This is, of course, the tactic of the crybully. You attack other people, dox them eve, and then when someone says something bad about you for that, you play the victim and shed some tears. It didn't take long for the image of Lorenz's crocodile tears to enter into the Twitter Meme Hall of Fame.

And since Lorenz has long been exposed as a fraud, all Twitter could do was laugh at Raichik's choice of attire for the interview. 

That she is. We're a little surprised Lorenz didn't run away crying as soon as she saw the shirt.

Instead, she stayed and got owned by Raichik for every one of her hypocritical questions. 

The disingenuousness of Lorenz's questions couldn't be more transparent. But she was up against someone who saw -- and always sees -- right through her. 

Oh, but she was laughing. She's just got a very good poker face. And now, everyone is laughing. 

The interview did move on to other subjects, one of which was the topic of pornographic books in schools, something Libs of TikTok fights very strongly against and tweets about a lot. 

LOL. Raichik actually gets Lorenz to admit she's never even read books like Gender Queer or This Book Is Gay, while she is defending those books being in schools for children (or trying futilely to, anyway) and saying we should 'trust the experts.' 

Remind us: which one is the skilled reporter here? 

Here's a secret: Lorenz almost ALWAYS knows anything about any subject she writes about. She is not a journalist, she is an apparatchik. 

The entire interview is worth watching, just to see how knowledgeable and calm Raichik is, and how defensive, stuttering, and stammering Lorenz is. Their body language and vocal patterns are VERY revealing. 

Or, if nothing else, watch it just for the t-shirt. 

It is a perfect encapsulation of the state of journalism in 2024. And historians will marvel at the ineptitude of Lorenz the 'credentialed reporter' and the skillful rejection of her narratives by Raichik, the independent journalist.

Assuming, that is that any of us survive not wearing masks in 2024. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
