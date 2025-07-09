John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents
Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace...
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No...
Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next...
Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...
Wildcard Wednesday: Winning Edition
Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them...
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness...
Did Anyone Make a Baking Soda Volcano? Scientists Hold 'Science Fair' to Protest...
Tiffany Cross Equates Immigration Enforcement with Abductions, Nazi Concentration Camps an...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: Federal Court Nixes Judge Hannah Dugan's Bid...
VIP
ANOTHER Poll Shows Dems on the Wrong Side of an Issue Even Though...
Make Memes Great Again! Appeals Court Throws Out Douglass Mackey's Wrongful Conviction

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes the Floods All About Her Fight Against Trump

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on July 09, 2025
ImgFlip

This editor had thought that by the time he logged on on Wednesday, the hot take videos regarding the deadly flash-flooding in Texas over the holiday weekend would have started to trend down. Maybe all of the people who have so much hate in their hearts for President Donald Trump that they can cheer the drowning deaths of little girls at a Christian camp would have posted their videos already and moved on to their next outrage.

Advertisement

We're not sure when this went up, but End Wokeness posted it Wednesday morning. Rep. Jasmine Crockett doesn't cheer for the deaths of MAGA voters; no, she says her heart will be heavy because of the weight it will carry in her fight with an administration "that literally is against us."

To be fair, this would have been a very good video if it had stopped after the first seven seconds, before she took a detour into her own pain of living under the Trump administration.

More than 100 now.

Her struggle is real.

Recommended

If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As we said, she was able to fake empathy for the first seven seconds before turning it around.

Advertisement

She really is. "I just wanted to jump on here and say how heavy my heart is for all of the families." That's it. That's all she had to say, but she couldn't stop herself.

***

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis
Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace for 'Omaha Man' Headlines)
Doug P.
BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents
Amy Curtis
Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than He and His Colleagues
Amy Curtis
Dem Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla Pushes Bill to Unmask ICE Agents to Make Them Easier Targets for Raging Radicals
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Make Trump Anti-Freedom of Religion Is a YUGE Self-Awareness Backfire
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story Amy Curtis
Advertisement