Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes the Floods All About Her Fight Against Trump

This editor had thought that by the time he logged on on Wednesday, the hot take videos regarding the deadly flash-flooding in Texas over the holiday weekend would have started to trend down. Maybe all of the people who have so much hate in their hearts for President Donald Trump that they can cheer the drowning deaths of little girls at a Christian camp would have posted their videos already and moved on to their next outrage.

We're not sure when this went up, but End Wokeness posted it Wednesday morning. Rep. Jasmine Crockett doesn't cheer for the deaths of MAGA voters; no, she says her heart will be heavy because of the weight it will carry in her fight with an administration "that literally is against us."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on the TX flood: "The sad part is how this impacts me" pic.twitter.com/nNhjjxrAZG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2025

To be fair, this would have been a very good video if it had stopped after the first seven seconds, before she took a detour into her own pain of living under the Trump administration.

80 people lose their lives, Jasmine hardest hit — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2025

More than 100 now.

Literally beyond parody — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2025

Try to think without “my”, “me”, “mine” at the center. — Novadog (@david_wergin) July 9, 2025

Her struggle is real.

Textbook narcissism: whenever a tragedy occurs, they feel compelled to make it all about *them*.



Truly disgusting, but predictable in her case. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 9, 2025

Wow, thoughts and prayers for you. Hopefully the victim's families will hurry up and send you a sympathy card. — Some dude (@dougt) July 9, 2025

Jasmine never disappoints in her ego-driven quest to make everything about her. 🤦‍♀️😏 — Keenly (@keenlyelsewhere) July 9, 2025

A narcissist is someone with an excessive sense of self-importance, a strong need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. 👆 — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) July 9, 2025

As we said, she was able to fake empathy for the first seven seconds before turning it around.

Weird, I never thought a politician would make a tragedy all about themselves.



It's pretty surprising that she doesn't really care about the 100 people who died. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) July 9, 2025

“How do I make this all about me” — Mrs B (@attackdogX) July 9, 2025

She is horrific. — Chrissy Wall 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CmmonSnseParty) July 9, 2025

Even with victims going over 108 as of this post with 170 still missing this woman managed to make a post about her hatred for administration and about herself completely ignoring actual real life victims — Naro (@JraDproductions) July 9, 2025

All I heard was, what about me and orange man bad. — 🇺🇸 Pretty fly for a white privileged girl! (@MN9_Kels) July 9, 2025

All about her, and how she is weighed down. Pitiful. — Elaine 🇺🇸 (@sweetdreamdairy) July 9, 2025

Somehow, incredibly, was able to make herself the victim here — Michael (@MichaelCaserta3) July 9, 2025

It's so sad that she is so much more of a victim than those who lost all. Maybe she should start a gofundme for herself. — Jeanette Monos (@monos_jeanette) July 9, 2025

Paraphrasing: "What's important about this tragedy is not how this affects my constituents, but how I can use it to advance my political career" — Tim (@TimTheWitness) July 9, 2025

She is truly vile. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) July 9, 2025

She really is. "I just wanted to jump on here and say how heavy my heart is for all of the families." That's it. That's all she had to say, but she couldn't stop herself.

***