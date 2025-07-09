John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at 103

John F. Miniclier was just 20 years old when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor, and he recalls how the Japanese, leaving the wreckage of Pearl Harbor, bombed Midway.

Six months later, Miniclier was on the watchtower at Midway, keeping lookout for enemy planes. From there, he watched the Battle of Midway unfold. He left Midway in 1943 as a Sergeant.

Miniclier died on May 24 at the age of 103, the last surviving veteran of the Battle of Midway.

Another World War II soldier fades into history. Thank you for your service. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wdnUhOdhw9 — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) July 8, 2025

Here's more on Miniclier as he reflected on the Battle of Midway:

'I don’t think we were too scared when it first — on the first date that it happened. I think we got a little more concerned when the battle of Midway on 4 June. We were more concerned because there were theoretically more ships coming in,' he said. ... 'That day, by that time we had put up a wooden tower right next to the power plant and there was room for two of us up there,' he said. 'There was about 38 of ‘em so they came on a line straight from towards us and they dropped the bombs kind of a string that went right across where we were at.'

After Midway, Miniclier enrolled in college at the University of Notre Dame and Colgate University. He was made a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps on April 3, 1946, and married Margaret Creel the next day.

Here’s one of the muster reports that included him. pic.twitter.com/9njgtli2ht — Ron Benfield (@Ron_Benfield) July 9, 2025

The greatest generation. Selfless and true patriots. Godspeed sir. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Agent 86 🇺🇸 (@toddboese) July 9, 2025

The absolute youngest a WWII veteran could be is 99 or 100 now, maybe 98 if they lied on their enlistment form and got in underage. They are becoming few and far between. https://t.co/nFEF9DY4qK — Robert Sullivan (@RFPSullivan) July 8, 2025

And with them, the heroism and stories.

#GenDouglasMacArthur said "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away..." https://t.co/o7bP2oZBxU — Arthur Denchfield (@floridaknight36) July 9, 2025

Another fading light has blinked out in our living American history.



The sad “The last surviving member” roll call will continue over the coming couple of years.



Godspeed! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/BfYv5sVeQb — AlloyCapstone (@AlloyCapstone) July 9, 2025

There aren't many WWII veterans left.

Midway was the most improbable and incredible of victories. https://t.co/E8kFoJTkKp — Ayat Ghilmeini #UnconditionalSurrender #PAGERDAY!! (@AyatGhilmeini) July 9, 2025

And just like this, another part of American history passes into legend https://t.co/pHBgG8CIov — Samuel H. (@howlett865) July 8, 2025

The Minicliers had four children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren as of 2022. Miniclier was interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Fair winds and following seas, Sir.