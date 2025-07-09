Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at 103

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 09, 2025
United States Navy via AP

John F. Miniclier was just 20 years old when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor, and he recalls how the Japanese, leaving the wreckage of Pearl Harbor, bombed Midway.

Six months later, Miniclier was on the watchtower at Midway, keeping lookout for enemy planes. From there, he watched the Battle of Midway unfold. He left Midway in 1943 as a Sergeant.

Miniclier died on May 24 at the age of 103, the last surviving veteran of the Battle of Midway.

Here's more on Miniclier as he reflected on the Battle of Midway:

'I don’t think we were too scared when it first — on the first date that it happened. I think we got a little more concerned when the battle of Midway on 4 June. We were more concerned because there were theoretically more ships coming in,' he said.

...

'That day, by that time we had put up a wooden tower right next to the power plant and there was room for two of us up there,' he said. 'There was about 38 of ‘em so they came on a line straight from towards us and they dropped the bombs kind of a string that went right across where we were at.'

After Midway, Miniclier enrolled in college at the University of Notre Dame and Colgate University. He was made a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps on April 3, 1946, and married Margaret Creel the next day.

All those men are now gone, sadly.

The Greatest Generation, indeed.

Yes, they are.

And with them, the heroism and stories.

Truth.

There aren't many WWII veterans left.

Yes, it was.

Well said.

The Minicliers had four children, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren as of 2022. Miniclier was interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Fair winds and following seas, Sir.

