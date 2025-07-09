BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents

John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

After January 6, Democrats pretended they cared about law enforcement and acted indignant about the so-called insurrection and the disrespect it showed Capitol Police and other LEOs.

Then Donald Trump was reelected and started using ICE agents to enforce our immigration laws, and the Democrats no longer backed the blue. Instead, they smear ICE agents as the 'Gestapo' and fascists, encouraging their unhinged base to do those men and women bodily harm.

When asked about the violence in the Democratic Party base, Hakeem Jeffries doesn't miss a beat and pivots to -- you guessed it -- blaming President Trump.

WATCH:

They're Bolsheviks and need the violence to advance their agenda. That's why they won't condemn it or punish violent offenders.

President Trump farts wrong and the Left wants to throw him in prison.

Yes it is.

New nickname just dropped.

For the Left, there is no off-ramp.

It's absolutely insane.

Even his photoshops suck.

The Left's rhetoric was meant to encourage a violent response.

Maybe they can get to single digits by Christmas!

Exactly.

We're okay with this.

Straight up communist.

