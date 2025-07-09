BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents

After January 6, Democrats pretended they cared about law enforcement and acted indignant about the so-called insurrection and the disrespect it showed Capitol Police and other LEOs.

Then Donald Trump was reelected and started using ICE agents to enforce our immigration laws, and the Democrats no longer backed the blue. Instead, they smear ICE agents as the 'Gestapo' and fascists, encouraging their unhinged base to do those men and women bodily harm.

When asked about the violence in the Democratic Party base, Hakeem Jeffries doesn't miss a beat and pivots to -- you guessed it -- blaming President Trump.

WATCH:

As ICE agents face a 700% increase in assaults—including ambushes by armed assailants—@RepJeffries refuses to condemn the violent rhetoric of Radical Left Dems.



"'There needs to be blood' ... How do you respond to that?"



JEFFRIES: Trump is assaulting the American way of life. pic.twitter.com/GdBI4UFzOf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 9, 2025

They're Bolsheviks and need the violence to advance their agenda. That's why they won't condemn it or punish violent offenders.

Jeffries needs to be arrested for inciting violence against ICE agents. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 9, 2025

President Trump farts wrong and the Left wants to throw him in prison.

Leftism contains the idea that the past injustice is far worse than the violent response. In this case, following federal law is a far worse crime to leftists than the violence perpetrated against law enforcement.



It is a skewed and nihilistic ideology. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) July 9, 2025

Yes it is.

Extreme Hakeem — CoastalCowboy (@CoastalCowboy2) July 9, 2025

New nickname just dropped.

So what and when is the off ramp? https://t.co/dfVzVbU35e — Dean Mandel (@MandelDean) July 9, 2025

For the Left, there is no off-ramp.

Insane. Assaults on ICE agents are up 700% and Hakeem Jeffries once again REFUSES to condemn the violent rhetoric behind it.

pic.twitter.com/tFz2P3MobQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 9, 2025

It's absolutely insane.

Temu Obama is a worthless clown. Even he knows it. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 9, 2025

Even his photoshops suck.

Jeffries and these other agitators should be arrested. They slowly brainwash their base into believing Hitler is back, so they believe they are doing the right thing by attacking law enforcement now. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) July 9, 2025

The Left's rhetoric was meant to encourage a violent response.

Liberals can’t be wondering why they have 19% approval ratings. https://t.co/WxRv3lZhc7 — CMcg6420 (@cmcg926) July 9, 2025

Maybe they can get to single digits by Christmas!

He won’t condemn it because he promotes it. https://t.co/VRYdV4CrxL — Joe P Grant (@grantpjoe) July 9, 2025

Exactly.

I think any politician that calls for defunding police officers or calls ice agents derogatory names should lose their police / armed security. If they don’t see the need for law-enforcement, they don’t deserve to have it. https://t.co/CV8DSrevnt — freeeeeedom (@carriec42076093) July 9, 2025

We're okay with this.

Once again, the Democrats are showing us that they are no longer Democrats. They are radical Marxist and communist under the disguise of progressive or liberal or social, but they are straight up communist. https://t.co/18BaOJxrtM — Steve pumphrey (@PumphreySt63401) July 9, 2025

Straight up communist.

