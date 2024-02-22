Taylor Lorenz Asks Chaya Raichik for Comment on Story Linking Her to Student’s Death

As we reported earlier, an early autopsy report says that a 16-year-old student in Oklahoma who was involved in a fight in a school bathroom did not die from trauma. The story blew up because "Nex" Benedict had reportedly been bullied for identifying as transgender. The Independent ran the story under the headline, "Oklahoma banned trans students from bathrooms. Now a bullied student is dead after a fight." They managed to work in a connection to "anti-trans social media influencer" Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok and run her photo along with the piece. Why? Because a teacher at the high school had resigned after Libs of TikTok reposted one of his videos in 2022, a teacher "who Nex had greatly admired."

Even The Independent's own story mentions the autopsy:

Owasso police issued a subsequent statement on 21 February to say that an autopsy indicated that Nex had not died as a result of trauma. “While the investigation continues into the altercation, preliminary information from the medical examiner’s office is that a complete autopsy was performed and indicated that the decedent did not die as a result of trauma,” police said. The Benedict family later released a statement through their lawyers saying they would conduct an independent investigation into Nex’s death.

As you know, activist journalists write their stories first and then, as an act of journalism, inform the person that they're doing a hit piece and would they like to comment.

Raichik says she got such an email from the Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz, who had previously doxxed Raichik.

Taylor writes in her email:

"We also note that young people and LGBTQ people in the area say they live in fear of being targeted by your account," concluding "Sources in our story accuse you of monetizing anti LGBTQ hate and say that your behavior shows you do not have an interest in protecting children. Would you like to offer any comment on this piece?"

Raichik's response? "I can't hear you over your mask." (Lorenz says she's disabled and severely immunocompromised and wishes people had the courtesy to wear masks.)

So Lorenz is working on a piece blaming Raichik somehow for the teen's death, because she reposted a video.

(That's a photo of Lorenz going to the home of a relative of Raichik for her earlier hit piece.)

Exactly. Lorenz can say she attempted to make the piece fair and balanced by giving Raichik the opportunity to comment.

The narrative is that the anti-trans environment in Oklahoma is to blame for the teen's death. The story's already written. She was beaten to death by bullies incited by posts from Libs of TikTok because she was nonbinary.

Maybe hold off on publishing that story until the toxicology reports come back, seeing as we don't know the cause of death yet, except that it wasn't trauma.

