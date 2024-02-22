Report: Autopsy Shows That Nonbinary Teen Did Not Die of Trauma

Remember how the New York Times reported that a Capitol Police officer had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher on January 6? That story even made it into the Democrats' impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. The thing is, it never happened.

Just as quickly as gun control activists jump on a school shooting, LGBTQ activists have jumped on the story of "Nex" Benedict, a 16-year-old Oklahoma teen who was beaten in a school bathroom. The story going around was that students bullying Benedict for being nonbinary repeatedly bashed her head against the bathroom floor, although an ambulance wasn't called and she finished out the day at school. The following day, she was hospitalized and, tragically, died.

LGBTQ activists and the media have already found who's to blame for Benedict's death: Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature, which had passed a law forcing school students to use the bathroom that corresponded with their birth certificate. The Independent in particular noted that Raichik had reposted a video of a teacher at the school a couple of years ago, causing him to resign. The Independent's headline? "Oklahoma banned trans students from bathrooms. Now a bullied student is dead after a fight." "That same district was targeted by the self-described 'stochastic terrorist' who runs Libs of TikTok," tweeted Wendy Suares, who is the anchor at KOKH FOX 25.

We did a post earlier Thursday on our own Chad Felix Greene, who was under fire for taking a "let's wait for the facts" approach.

The New York Post is reporting that an autopsy concluded that Benedict did not die from trauma.

16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict’s death was not caused by injuries from school fight: police https://t.co/0ZjMWGLmfJ pic.twitter.com/XxRWJrnM2W — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2024

David Propper reports:

The death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict was not caused by injuries sustained in a fight in a school bathroom the day before, authorities said Wednesday. A preliminary autopsy report by the medical examiner’s office indicated the Oklahoma teen did not die from trauma, Owasso police said. Benedict — who identified as nonbinary, according to family — died on Feb. 8, a day after getting into a fight that might have been sparked by bullying about their gender identity. “At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received,” police said. “The official autopsy report will be available at a later date.”

So she wasn't killed in a school fight? That's not what we've been hearing at all.

Accountability and shaming has to happen over this latest false media incident. 🤨.@libsoftiktok — Lauren G 🇺🇸 (@lbc360) February 22, 2024

Is it possible she used some pills after the meds they gave her in the hospital and got some sort of reaction? Anyways the story is tragic these fights and physical assault cases in schools need to end. — D8-BIT 🤖 (@Chariotofhelios) February 22, 2024

Those on the left reportedly hardest impacted.



Seriously though; those fucking ghouls were thrilled when they had a martyr. They're going to be so let down about it.



And that's all you really need to know about the left. — Sarcasm as a Service (@SaaS_Veritas) February 22, 2024

She seems to have started the physical altercation by throwing water at them. That alone is mid-level violence.



And the bruises from the resulting brawl were minor. — Gerald Beuchelt (@beuchelt) February 22, 2024

This is why people don’t trust the media — Rick Sanchez C-119 (@BadNewsSquanch) February 22, 2024

Look, it's absolutely tragic that a 16-year-old girl has died. The detail that she identified as nonbinary has made this a national issue, with activists calling for "Justice for Nex" and shaming news outlets that "deadnamed" her in their reporting.

As Greene tweeted earlier:

The left genuinely believes the consequences of reporting outweigh the facts.



If it harms a community, it's morally wrong to report it.



If it challenges a sympathetic victim, it's morally wrong to report it.



They do not value objective journalism. They see it as malicious. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

We don't yet know whom to blame for her death. But it took a second for people to start pointing fingers at people like Raichick and Oklahoma's governor for signing "anti-trans" legislation.

Stop using this tragedy to push your agenda.

***