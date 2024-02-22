Were They Living or Dead? Biden Says Nine Heads of State Said He...
Report: Autopsy Shows That Nonbinary Teen Did Not Die of Trauma

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 22, 2024
The Benedict family

Remember how the New York Times reported that a Capitol Police officer had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher on January 6? That story even made it into the Democrats' impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. The thing is, it never happened.

Just as quickly as gun control activists jump on a school shooting, LGBTQ activists have jumped on the story of "Nex" Benedict, a 16-year-old Oklahoma teen who was beaten in a school bathroom. The story going around was that students bullying Benedict for being nonbinary repeatedly bashed her head against the bathroom floor, although an ambulance wasn't called and she finished out the day at school. The following day, she was hospitalized and, tragically, died.

LGBTQ activists and the media have already found who's to blame for Benedict's death: Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature, which had passed a law forcing school students to use the bathroom that corresponded with their birth certificate. The Independent in particular noted that Raichik had reposted a video of a teacher at the school a couple of years ago, causing him to resign. The Independent's headline? "Oklahoma banned trans students from bathrooms. Now a bullied student is dead after a fight." "That same district was targeted by the self-described 'stochastic terrorist' who runs Libs of TikTok," tweeted Wendy Suares, who is the anchor at KOKH FOX 25.

We did a post earlier Thursday on our own Chad Felix Greene, who was under fire for taking a "let's wait for the facts" approach.

The New York Post is reporting that an autopsy concluded that Benedict did not die from trauma.

David Propper reports:

The death of 16-year-old nonbinary student Nex Benedict was not caused by injuries sustained in a fight in a school bathroom the day before, authorities said Wednesday.

A preliminary autopsy report by the medical examiner’s office indicated the Oklahoma teen did not die from trauma, Owasso police said.

Benedict — who identified as nonbinary, according to family — died on Feb. 8, a day after getting into a fight that might have been sparked by bullying about their gender identity.

“At this time, any further comments on the cause of death are currently pending until toxicology results and other ancillary testing results are received,” police said. “The official autopsy report will be available at a later date.”

So she wasn't killed in a school fight? That's not what we've been hearing at all.

Look, it's absolutely tragic that a 16-year-old girl has died. The detail that she identified as nonbinary has made this a national issue, with activists calling for "Justice for Nex" and shaming news outlets that "deadnamed" her in their reporting.

As Greene tweeted earlier:

We don't yet know whom to blame for her death. But it took a second for people to start pointing fingers at people like Raichick and Oklahoma's governor for signing "anti-trans" legislation.

Stop using this tragedy to push your agenda.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
