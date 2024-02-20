The Independent Finds the Link Between Teen's Death and Libs of TikTok

A nonbinary 16-year-old student at Owasso High School in Oklahoma was beaten in a school bathroom and died the next day. The media are being cautioned not to deadname Dagny "Nex" Benedict (oops, we just did). As we reported earlier, all fingers pointed not toward the student who beat Benedict, because they're not to blame — they were incited by Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok.

"That same district was targeted by the self-described 'stochastic terrorist' who runs Libs of TikTok," tweeted Wendy Suares, who is the anchor at KOKH FOX 25.

We've already covered a lot of the back-and-forth between Raichik and Suares, with Raichik asking how people knew the beating was "a direct result of hateful rhetoric" from her and Oklahoma lawmakers. There's a lot we don't know, but since Benedict was nonbinary, a lot of people are jumping to the conclusion that it was a hate crime.

The Independent went a step further than local news, noting that Benedict "greatly admired" a teacher whose video had been reposted by Libs of TikTok. Raichik notes that the tweet was about two years ago, and Benedict was a sophomore and probably not in high school when this teacher was featured.

The Independent is now claiming the deceased student greatly admired the teacher I posted about 2 years ago. They’re literally now just making stuff hoping their readers believe it.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/2qCs95pgYH — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 20, 2024

Case closed. Benedict "greatly admired" a high school teacher who posted a video to TikTok that got them to resign. "On X, she denied any link to the death and said she was unjustly being blamed for a murder," they write. That teacher's resignation caused a gang of bullies to beat Benedict to death.

The Independent talked to Benedict's mother, who said the bullying began in earnest when the state passed a law requiring students to "use bathrooms that matched the sex on their birth certificates." So it's really the governor's fault for signing that bill into law.

