Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism
Filings show Rep. Eric Swalwell Spent Millions in Campaign Money on Himself
Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has...
Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
Fire Marshall Jamaal Bowman Urges 'Seat at the Table' for Hip-Hop Community on...
Liberal Media Meltdowns Reach Critical Mass
Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from...
If This Doesn't Piss You Off NOTHING Will: Sean Davis Exposes Why Senators...
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists...
WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From The Rabbit Hole After...

The Independent Finds the Link Between Teen's Death and Libs of TikTok

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 20, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

A nonbinary 16-year-old student at Owasso High School in Oklahoma was beaten in a school bathroom and died the next day. The media are being cautioned not to deadname Dagny "Nex" Benedict (oops, we just did). As we reported earlier, all fingers pointed not toward the student who beat Benedict, because they're not to blame — they were incited by Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok

Advertisement

"That same district was targeted by the self-described 'stochastic terrorist' who runs Libs of TikTok," tweeted Wendy Suares, who is the anchor at KOKH FOX 25.

We've already covered a lot of the back-and-forth between Raichik and Suares, with Raichik asking how people knew the beating was "a direct result of hateful rhetoric" from her and Oklahoma lawmakers. There's a lot we don't know, but since Benedict was nonbinary, a lot of people are jumping to the conclusion that it was a hate crime.

The Independent went a step further than local news, noting that Benedict "greatly admired" a teacher whose video had been reposted by Libs of TikTok. Raichik notes that the tweet was about two years ago, and Benedict was a sophomore and probably not in high school when this teacher was featured.

Case closed. Benedict "greatly admired" a high school teacher who posted a video to TikTok that got them to resign. "On X, she denied any link to the death and said she was unjustly being blamed for a murder," they write. That teacher's resignation caused a gang of bullies to beat Benedict to death.

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Independent talked to Benedict's mother, who said the bullying began in earnest when the state passed a law requiring students to "use bathrooms that matched the sex on their birth certificates." So it's really the governor's fault for signing that bill into law.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM LIBS OF TIK TOK CHAYA RAICHIK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism
Brett T.
Filings show Rep. Eric Swalwell Spent Millions in Campaign Money on Himself
Brett T.
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has Thoughts
RickRobinson
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters Grateful Calvin
Advertisement