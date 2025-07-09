Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due to Deportations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 09, 2025
imgflip

The Catholic Church has taught for years that Sunday is a day of obligation, and Catholics are required to attend Mass, with some exceptions.

Now, the Bishop of San Bernardino has suspended that requirement because the Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws.

Ridiculous.

The U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops lost a lot of money when President Trump suspended the USAID program.

Truth.

The Catechism is clear about immigration law.

We are not.

Yes, we must.

Oh, so it's also alarmism?

Good to know.

We'd forgotten about that.

It's purely political.

They sure do.

This is all performative.

They do not have the freedom to violate our immigration laws.

And the Left won't like that. Remember how Obama tried to force nuns to pay for birth control?

Yeah, that.

Correct.

