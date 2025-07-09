Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due to Deportations

The Catholic Church has taught for years that Sunday is a day of obligation, and Catholics are required to attend Mass, with some exceptions.

Now, the Bishop of San Bernardino has suspended that requirement because the Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws.

NEW: Bishop Rojas of San Bernardino has dispensed his Diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to ongoing ICE raids. pic.twitter.com/VOdKp1HKqJ — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) July 9, 2025

Ridiculous.

LOL he should encourage them to self-deport by app instead. — Rae A (@xrae) July 9, 2025

The U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops lost a lot of money when President Trump suspended the USAID program.

Probably a good thing as recieving the Eucharist while actively breaking the law with no intention to stop might not dispose one properly — bitcoinprincess (@lilbernadette) July 9, 2025

Truth.

This is borderline apostasy & violates Canon law despite citing it



This goes against both Canon 22 which respect for civil law unless it contradicts divine law. Aiding illegal evasion of law under a pastoral pretext crosses both a moral & canonical line



CCC 2241 which states… — BowTiedOx | SOF Athlete/Bodybuilder (@BowTiedOx) July 9, 2025

The Catechism is clear about immigration law.

ICE is the new COVID and we're gonna all go back to Zoom — #NAFO Human (@uavictory22) July 9, 2025

We are not.

Our religion is woke.



The Bible speaks of the importance of law and order, borders, and the ethnic integrity of nations.



It also doesn’t say you should give your country up to foreigners, simply that you should help them, not have them overwhelm you.



We must fix this. — Earth Emperor (@Empireenjoyer11) July 9, 2025

Yes, we must.

Oh, so it's also alarmism?

Good to know.

🚨OLD: Bishop Rojas of @sbdiocese has denied those in his diocese a letter in support of their religious exemptions to the covid vaccine.



Today the same Bishop….



Pastoral or Political? https://t.co/nEI7jVYqBv — Tom Lapolla (@LapollaForNY) July 9, 2025

We'd forgotten about that.

It's purely political.

It’s almost like it’s they make it up as they go along. https://t.co/CogKFOiwQh — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 9, 2025

They sure do.

The idea that huge swaths of folks cannot attend Mass for fear of arrest or detention is making me bawl my eyes out https://t.co/3CaEnqkRQf — Keven Tarr Enjoyer (@GoodSirBlood) July 9, 2025

This is all performative.

Freedom of religion? Not in Donald Trump’s America.



People now have to choose between their faith and their freedom. https://t.co/I3hN3RdX9A — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 9, 2025

They do not have the freedom to violate our immigration laws.

If one Faith allows itself to decide how to help people circumvent the law, we will have to accept that other Faiths will do the same for laws that they disagree with. https://t.co/Zl3CrLFmE5 — Jim McLean (@DoubtingDeacon) July 9, 2025

And the Left won't like that. Remember how Obama tried to force nuns to pay for birth control?

Yeah, that.

The floor of Hell is paved with the skulls of bishops https://t.co/qxqZYL8pVy — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) July 9, 2025

Correct.

