Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace for 'Omaha Man' Headlines)

The Democrats are continuing with their "ICE is terrorizing immigrant communities and snatching grandmas and kids off the street and disappearing them into the night" narrative, but most people already aren't buying that BS:

Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?



Support: 61%

Oppose: 35%

——

• White: 65-31

• Black: 53-37

• Hispanic: 50-48

---

• Dem: 26-68

• GOP: 94-4

• Indie: 59-37@cygnal (A) | 7/1-2 | 1,500 LV pic.twitter.com/eKCLYqjF3I — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 9, 2025

However, the formerly "no one is above the law" Dems seem determined to die on the hill of fighting to keep criminal illegal aliens in the country while demonizing ICE officers. The Left's rhetoric has led to attacks on law enforcement.

Here's another batch of the kinds of model human beings the Dems are trying to protect, via Fox News' Bill Melugin:

EXCLUSIVE: Early this morning in the Omaha, Nebraska area, ICE arrested a MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for five aggravated murders in El Salvador and is on the country’s most wanted fugitives list, multiple ICE officials tell @FoxNews. ICE also arrested a MS-13 associate he was… pic.twitter.com/1hXIirkxaX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 9, 2025

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

EXCLUSIVE: Early this morning in the Omaha, Nebraska area, ICE arrested a MS-13 kingpin who is wanted for five aggravated murders in El Salvador and is on the country’s most wanted fugitives list, multiple ICE officials tell @FoxNews. ICE also arrested a MS-13 associate he was living with, 30-year-old Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, who is also wanted in El Salvador for allegedly giving orders to fellow gang members to commit multiple murders. Both men are illegal aliens who had embedded themselves in the Omaha area. Fox is told the kingpin is not being identified due to the sensitivity of an ongoing investigation. Video of both arrests provided courtesy of ICE. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons’ statement to FOX: “When ICE agents move in to make an arrest, it is extremely important that the public not interfere. The misinformation, and sometimes blatant lies, being spread around the country could result in someone stepping into a federal operation and suddenly finding themselves face-to-face with a killer who has nothing to lose. Our ICE officers and agents are protecting your neighborhoods, even when you don’t know the threat is there, so either support them, or get out of the way.”

Gee, it's a good thing the Democrats are trying to make it more difficult for ICE to arrest and remove people like that, right? (Cue massive eye roll)

Also, prepare for some "Omaha man" (possibly "Omaha dad") headlines from the usual suspects in the media.

The Dems are already mixing up the margaritas for them. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 9, 2025

Senator Chris Van Hollen might be grabbing his blender as we speak!

These are the people that the mayors of L.A., Chicago, and Boston are fighting so hard to prevent from being caught and deported. Why would they protect them more than they do the American citizens in their own cities? — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) July 9, 2025

Take a bow, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Alejandro Mayorkas.

With arrests like this within the first 6 months of the Trump administration proves that Border Czar Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden were either incompetent or complicit. https://t.co/kHTXY0lThU — Megan Barth (@ReaganBabe) July 9, 2025

"Both" is also a distinct possibility. All while the Democrats would like everybody to believe that the bad people in this particular scenario and most others are ICE officers.