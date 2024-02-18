We're Doomed: Hillary Clinton and the Head of the WHO Are Making Plans...
Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay...
New Jersey Monitor Story About Pornography in School Libraries Reveals the Dishonesty of...
Cut the Bull! Jesse Kelly Says to Fix the Federal Budget ... Or...
Gov. Greg Abbott Tweets Picture of the Texas National Guard Guarding the Southern...
Rep. Elise Stefanik Shares Details of Her Bill Countering Communist Chinese Drones
Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For...
The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors...
Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post...
That One Time I Spent 24 Hours Making John Mellencamp's Gun-Grabbing Supporters Cry...
DUDE, WAT?! LOL! Biden Embarrasses Himself AGAIN Babbling at Republicans for 'Not Funding...
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher...
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers G...
Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to...

'Nothing to Worry About': Kathy Hochul Tries to Reassure Businesses After Outrageous Trump Verdict

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Earlier today, we wrote about New York Attorney General Letitia James' horrible, arrogant tweet gloating over the outrageous verdict handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron, ordering Donald Trump to pay a $355 million penalty for overvaluing Mar-A-Lago in loan applications.

Advertisement

We talked about the potential for karma to hit James and New York after her juvenile bragging, but at least a little bit of karma may already be coming soon in the form of VERY nervous businesses in the state of New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul at least seems to be a little concerned that some businesses -- particularly real estate developers -- might not be looking to invest in her state after witnessing Engoron's ruling. 

Nope, nothing to see here. Hochul promises that they will never go after you like they did Trump. Scout's honor. Assuming you are an obedient Democrat, that is. But what about businesses run by conservatives? Are they safe from judges like Engoron? 

The Hill provides more details: 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) addressed New York business owners in a new interview and told them there was “nothing to worry about” after former President Trump was hit with a $355 million fine and a ban on conducting business in New York for three years.

Hochul joined John Catsimatidis on 'The Cats Roundtable' on WABC 770 AM, where she was asked if other New York businesspeople should be worried that if 'they can do that to the former president, they can do that to anybody.'

'I think that this is really an extraordinary, unusual circumstance that the law-abiding and rule-following New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about, because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior,' Hochul responded.

Recommended

Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay $355 Million
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

To steal from a popular meme ... 'Sure, Jan.'

But, in trying to make sure businesses don't flee her state (any more than they already are, that is), did Hochul accidentally say the quiet part out loud? 

If nothing else, Hochul just gave Trump's attorneys a HUGE boost in their appeal arguments. 

At worst, companies and developers are going to think twice about any new investments in New York.

Advertisement

Jonathan Turley, the law professor who was shocked at the Engoron verdict, interestingly also wrote a piece for The Hill where he argued that this is EXACTLY what is likely to happen, no matter what Hochul says. 

Turley argues that playing loose with real estate values is a longstanding practice in New York, and rarely prosecuted because it tends to be victimless, assuming the loans are paid back. By singling out Trump AND handing down an obscenely excessive penalty (even though his loans against Mar-A-Lago were paid back on time), James and Engoron set a dangerous precedent that other businesses will notice.

From Turley's opinion piece:

The impact on New York business is likely to be dire. New York is already viewed as a hostile business environment, with the top end of its tax base literally heading south as taxes and crime rises. This draconian award is only going to deepen concerns over the arbitrary application of the law by figures like James, who previously sought to disband the National Rifle Association. (She has shown less interest in cracking down on liberal organizations like Black Lives Matter or the National Action Network of Al Sharpton despite their own major financial scandals.)

As James gleefully uses this law to break up a major New York corporation, it is hard to imagine many businesses rushing to the Big Apple. This follows Democratic politicians such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) campaigning against Amazon seeking to open new facilities in the city. After this week, drawing new businesses to the city is going to be about as easy as selling country estates during the French Revolution.

Advertisement

Ironically, Turley points out that it may require the United States Supreme Court -- an institution that the left currently despises -- to save New York from itself. If SCOTUS (or the New York Supreme Court) determines Engoron's ruling to be excessive (gee, you think?), then businesses might get some reassurance that they won't be treated the same way if they step out of line even an inch.

It is really remarkable that neither Hochul nor James can see this. But that's what happens when you are overwhelmed with hate so much that you promise to 'Get Trump' in your election campaign. 

Yep. That's pretty much axiomatic. It should be etched in stone somewhere (we're thinking above every state house and governor's mansion in the country, not to mention the U.S. Capitol and the White House). 

Advertisement

The rest of Dobbs' tweet is as follows:

The courts are brimming with legal talent like Engoron, leftist, clownish fools everywhere.  Last business out of New York, turn off the lights.  Democracy doesn't die in darkness, it dies in a New York courtroom.  Everyday.

And they will have only themselves to blame. (But they'll probably try to blame Trump for losing businesses anyway. It's just what they do.)

Advertisement

LOL. OK, not everything needs to be compared to Nazi Germany, but there is some historical accuracy here. The Nazis only allowed businesses to be run privately if the business owners were loyal members of the party. Otherwise, that ownership was replaced ... sehr schnell. 

Just comply with everything they say and you will be fine. Sounds like a great slogan to attract new investment. 

Ain't that just the plain and simple truth? 

We've already seen Elon Musk act to move Tesla from Delaware to Texas after a Delaware judge voided his $56 billion pay package (which he earned by meeting ridiculously ambitious targets for the company). 

Unless Engoron's decision is overturned on appeal, expect many more businesses and developers to follow suit and avoid New York as much as possible. 

But hey. At least Letitia James will still have her smug tweet. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: NEW YORK PROSECUTION TRUMP KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay $355 Million
Grateful Calvin
We're Doomed: Hillary Clinton and the Head of the WHO Are Making Plans for Dealing With Next Pandemic
Coucy
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC
Sam J.
Cali's 'Ebony Alerts' Are Unconstitutional (and You Won't Believe What They Have For Native Americans)
Aaron Walker
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Sam J.
The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors ANNND Twitter Has Thoughts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Smarmy Letitia James Gloats on Twitter After Leftist Judge Orders Trump to Pay $355 Million Grateful Calvin
Advertisement