Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His 'Comedy Show'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on February 16, 2024

Stephen Colbert is totally having a normal one, everybody. 

Yes, the 'late-night comedian' -- known for such hilarious skits as 'The Vax Scene' and 'Jon Stewart Completely Owned Me on COVID Origins' -- once again had his audience in stitches as he debuted his new bit which we're just going to call, 'Donald Trump Completely Broke Me.'

Advertisement

Watch: 

If you're looking for not normal, Steve, might we suggest a mirror? 

And Good Lord, look at his EYES. Sure, aging hits us all, but those eyes look like Colbert hasn't slept since 1945 (that's a little Monty Python joke, for those who get it). Being obsessed with irrational hatred of a single man for eight years sure does take a toll.

But that aside, we are struck mostly by one excerpt of this brief, but deranged, rant: 

'I would like to point out that, in all seven of his cases, no one -- NO ONE -- doubts that he did these things.'

No one? Really, Mr. Colbert? Tell us you live in an insulated, leftist, elitist bubble and never once step outside of it to speak to anyone else ... without telling us that. 

And we can't help but wonder if it's a coincidence that Colbert unleashed this 'Old Man Shouts at Clouds' speech on the same day that Fani Willis was exposing herself for utter corruption and incompetence. 

(Pssst -- it is not a coincidence).

All he needs is a little more gray hair (or less hair dye) and some frothing at the corners of his mouth and Colbert would be the spitting image of Olbermann. 

EXACTLY. And it shows. 

Maybe Colbert has had one booster too many. 

Colbert would find some way to blame Wendy's getting his order wrong on Trump. Don't laugh; you know it's true. 

And they wonder why their ratings continue to plummet. 

It's pretty sad, isn't it? 

Aww, man. We miss Chris Farley. He made us laugh. A LOT. Colbert just makes everyone cringe. 

Colbert will never -- and should never -- live this ultimate sycophantic moment down. 

Advertisement

Sadly, that is pretty accurate. 

And that's pretty accurate too. 

It doesn't surprise us that Colbert is the way he is. He has shown us that for as long as he has had his show. Nothing he shrieks about Trump, or conservatives, or anything that is not 100 percent in lockstep with the leftist agenda comes as a surprise anymore. 

But it's still a lot of fun to point and laugh at. 

*** 

