We told you about how Jon Stewart came out swinging pretty hard in favor of the COVID19 lab-leak theory on Stephen Colbert’s show last night.

“This is not a conspiracy!” Stewart insists when Colbert pushes back by asking, “How long have you worked for Senator Ron Johnson?” The Wuhan lab-leak explanation is "not a conspiracy theory, " says … Jon Stewart?https://t.co/XRDv2caR1P pic.twitter.com/VJKjMMeUQl — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 15, 2021

Colbert squirming through this is going to sustain me for days. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

If you thought Colbert was shocked and uncomfortable, just imagine how Jon Stewart’s fans are feeling right now.

Actually, you don’t have to:

Ha ha, check out @redsteeze's timeline for all the libs freaking out over Jon Stewart believing in science — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 15, 2021

When we told you the lib meltdown was imminent, we weren’t exaggerating. Stephen L. Miller’s been working on quite an impressive collection of tweets from libs who are, in fact, melting down.

Take a look:

On the first Late Show back with a full audience, Jon Stewart dives intensely down the COVID lab-leak rabbit hole, rebuffing Colbert’s repeated efforts to save him from himself. — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) June 15, 2021

@jonstewart i have watched you for years. Never been disappointed until tonight. Spewing an unproven, outside theory, is extremely irresponsible. The nuts on the right do NOT need more crazy juice. Please stop. — DTech (@dobbstech) June 15, 2021

Oh my god Jon Stewart is a lab leak believer? Oof. — Letti Lopez (@lettilopez) June 15, 2021

Hey @jonstewart ? Maybe you should talk to a scientist before you go on an ill-informed rant on @colbertlateshow next time? Humankind does not create viruses. Never have. Never will. — Gym Jordan is a terrible human being (@duclosmd) June 15, 2021

What the hell is Jon Stewart ranting about? I think he’s gone off the deep end about COVID on @colbertlateshow.#LSSC — Eric Montas (@ericjmontas) June 15, 2021

As a scientist, as a human, I did NOT appreciate @jonstewart opinions on @colbertlateshow tonight. Lots of opinions, little facts. — SpyGuy (@spyguy1108) June 15, 2021

“As a scientist, as a human.”

Jon Stewart is very funny but, his “bit” on Colbert (if it can be called that) about Covid-19 starting in a lab was extremely irresponsible at a time when misinformation on this subject is rampant. Also, not really funny. #wtfJonStewart — MonkeyFightin'Snakes (@monkeyfightin) June 15, 2021

Exactly. I worked in medicine for 40 years. We did research to improve life of our patients not make it worse. Infuriating and disgusting. Fox News will be all over this tomorrow. Just wait. — 🏳️‍🌈CobaltLVT🐶🐱🐭🐯🐻🐔🐰🐹🐮 (@califtotex) June 15, 2021

@StephenAtHome @jonstewart Your logic sucks. It's not Covid 19 because it's the 19th Covid virus, either. Do you want to put people's lives at risk? Speculating about how this happened isn't helpful, but that's what rich, privileged white people do all the time, isn't it? — Brian Albert Kirkland (@BrianAlbertKir2) June 15, 2021

IDK, maybe when there’s an egregious rise in hate towards Asian Americans, we don’t need Stewart feeding it. C’mon @StephenAtHome. — BookGirl, Ph.D. (She/her) (@BookGirlPhD) June 15, 2021

Why is Jon Stewart on Colbert rn peddling racist conspiracy theories? Can’t think of a less responsible way to use your platform at a time when Asian American hate crimes are on the rise. — Marley Graham (@TheyCallMeMarls) June 15, 2021

I love Stephen Colbert, but why did he think Jon Stewart's hateful anti Chinese comments tonight were OK? Chinese American have been murdered because of this COVID 19 pandemic. Stewart's comments were straight up Trump style hate speech. This isn't comedy. — John Brandkamp (@johnbrandkamp) June 15, 2021

I mean, you do realize the incredible anti-asian backlash you have just spawned now right @jonstewart ? You know how many people you have just placed into outright danger? Retract your statement as a joke please. It has no evidence behind it. — DTech (@dobbstech) June 15, 2021

Now Jon Stewart is a racist, apparently.

Jon Stewart is now firmly anti-science. Americans believe in science. That is why we wear masks and lockdown to save lives — Biden/Harris🏳️‍🌈🇯🇴 (@Jenn__Logan) June 15, 2021

Jon Stewart was one of my idols until tonight. He's giving credibility to the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy and spreading dangerous lies. At least Trevor Noah isn't afraid to speak the truth — RachelBias (@RachelBias7) June 15, 2021

Jon Stewart talking about a covid lab leak hypothesis as if he became a crazy MAGA republican wtf @jonstewart — Biden/Harris🏳️‍🌈🇯🇴 (@Jenn__Logan) June 15, 2021

This segment was pretty infuriating for anyone who actually follows science. Jon, what has happened to you, Old Man? Extremely misleading and unhelpful. You should have reined him in, Steven. There are enough crazies out there fearing science. Wasn’t funny. Was weird. — Laura Maloney (@lLaura_Maloney) June 15, 2021

@StephenAtHome Maybe it WASN’T the best idea to have Jon Stewart as the guest on the first show… If I wanted to watch somebody rant about lab leak theories I’d watch Faux News not The Late Show — Michael (@skullboy0) June 15, 2021

We could legitimately sit here all day and post this stuff. Miller may very well do that, actually. Head on over to his timeline for lots, lots more where all that stuff came from.

My favorite Jon Stewart fanboi reaction is the theory that he was probably sarcastically making fun of the Wuhan conspiracy kooks, or something pic.twitter.com/ZgqvN4VfPc — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 15, 2021

You really have to marvel at this level of religious faith #JonWorksInMysteriousWays pic.twitter.com/srH8OMhXyv — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 15, 2021

Fear not, brethren, for Jon shall return to speak to his Prophet Stephen and reveal it was all an elaborate bit to pwn the real kooks, and you were in on it all the time pic.twitter.com/nacerMYMjL — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 15, 2021

The libs are genuinely beside themselves right now, and we’re here for all of it.

Me watching liberal after liberal prove that they don't know what science really means other than screaming "Science"… pic.twitter.com/sfa2eqqLTk — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 15, 2021

These have to be paid China bots. There’s no way American libs got this bad. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 15, 2021