Irish Women's Basketball Team Disgraces Itself Playing Israel, but Israelis Wipe the Floor With Them

We've seen some vile antisemitism invade the world of international sports in recent months since October 7. The International Ice Hockey Federation tried to ban the Israeli men's and women's hockey teams from competition, citing 'safety concerns.' (Fortunately, under pressure from many hockey players, the NHL, the NHL Player's Association, and USA Hockey, the IIHF lifted the ban.)

Also citing the very same 'safety concerns, Cricket South Africa stripped rising star David Teeger of his team captaincy, simply for the fact that he is Jewish and supports Israel's right to exist.

But the Irish women's basketball team might have lowered the antisemitism bar even further yesterday, when the entire team refused to shake hands with their opponents -- the Israel women's team -- before a EuroBasket qualifying game in Riga, Latvia.

Thankfully, it seems that karma has a sense of humor, as Israel proceeded to demolish Ireland in the game, 87-57.

The Irish 🇮🇪 basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli 🇮🇱 team, in an act of solidarity with Palestinians.



In a further act of solidarity with Palestinians, the Irish got crushed 87–57 by the Israeli team 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PnLEeFZghG — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 8, 2024

'In a further act of solidarity with Palestinians...' LOL. Well played, Eli David.

As Dave Chappelle once said, 'You hate to see it. But, more than that, you LOVE to see it.'

Ireland claims that the team's refusal to participate in the customary pre-game handshake or exchange of gifts was due to accusations from Israeli player Dor Saar, who publicly stated that the Irish team was 'quite antisemitic.'

Way to prove her wrong, Ireland. Way to prove her wrong.

In addition, Saar only made the statement in response to an official protest by Basketball Ireland:

Her comments, published on Tuesday on the Israeli Basketball Federation’s website, followed a statement last month by Basketball Ireland in which it said it had 'raised strong concerns about these fixtures with Israel, including the option not to play the games' in light of the response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks there.

Whew, boy. Conor McGregor can't take over control of Ireland soon enough.

Surprised they didn’t stop halfway through and demand a ceasefire. — Eli Cohen (@elicohen) February 9, 2024

Israel was already up by 20 points at halftime. That probably would have been a good time for Ireland to call for a 'ceasefire.'

Saar got her personal karmic retribution too, as she ended the game as one of four Israeli players who scored in double figures.

They deserved to be well and truly humiliated. — NorthBelle🇨🇦CANADIENNE. (@NorthBelle4) February 9, 2024

From the country that sent condolences to Germany after the one balled failed artist offed himself https://t.co/E56IVrkwXU — Maggie’s Hooman 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mhenrylaw1) February 9, 2024

We'll be honest here. This is a tidbit of World War II history that this writer did not know. But the Irish PM Éamon de Valera indeed sent condolences to German Minister Eduard Hempel in 1945 upon hearing of Hitler's suicide.

Yikes, Ireland. Big yikes.

It's not an act of 'solidarity', it's called 'bad sportsmanship' https://t.co/yZ340FFZJj — ScomoCchio 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@ScomoCchio) February 9, 2024

According to many pro-Irish supporters,

Israel defeating the Irish in such a humiliating manner was not a “proportionate response ." https://t.co/FNHrsFyBnt — Uri Israel (@Israel2252) February 9, 2024

HA. We see what he did there.

I bet this move really motivated the Israeli team. https://t.co/3A4ZYLR0sy — Adrian Shepherd • Productivity & Leadership (@isucceedbook) February 9, 2024

We'll let Saar address that one herself:

'We have to show that we’re better than them and win. We talk about it among ourselves, We know they don’t like us and we will leave everything on the field always and in this game especially.'

Yeah, we're betting Israel was pretty motivated.

The Irish team and hamas have something in common: Israelis crushed them both. — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) February 9, 2024

On Oc 14, just 7 days after the Hamas massacre, there was a big demonstration in Dublin. Not in support of Israel but condemning Israel for daring to consider reprisals. These same activists then put enormous pressure on Basketball Ireland to boycott games with Israel. https://t.co/9mSQKJkB18 — Greg Welsby (@gregofcorinda) February 9, 2024

Can you spell “poetic justice”? https://t.co/9a6c4AMwPz — Randall Peterson (@hikenmann) February 9, 2024

It does bring a smile to your face, doesn't it? Or maybe a little more than a smile ...

That sums it up pretty well, Ricky Gervais. We'll let you have the last word on this one.

Or, maybe not quite the last word. This game was in a qualifying round for EuroBasket, so Israel and Ireland will play each other again in November.

We hope Israel wins that one by 40.

