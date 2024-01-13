The New Apartheid: South Africa Strips Jewish Cricket Star of Captaincy for ... Being Jewish

Biden Blames the Media for the Fact That Most Americans Think 'Bidenomics' Sucks
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on January 13, 2024
Twitter

We've seen a whole lot of shameless antisemitism around the world after Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists murdered, sexually assaulted, and kidnapped Israeli citizens and Israel subsequently decided that it was going to put a stop to that once and for all. 



But no matter how bad it gets, the world of sports is usually a place where people can go to escape a lot of political unrest, and just see highly skilled athletes competing at their best. 

Yeah, not anymore.

This past week, the International Ice Hockey Foundation (IIHF) banned Israel's men's and women's hockey teams from playing in world competitions ... indefinitely. Of course, they cite 'security concerns' for their actions, but what it amounts to is just punishing Israel in any way they can. (The Israel Ice Hockey Association and Israel Olympic Committee announced that they are suing the IIHF over its decision). 

But as wrong as that is, Israel is in the crosshairs right now and they are going to be subject to a lot of hate and discrimination. But surely, people wouldn't target athletes just for the fact that they are Jewish, right? Right? 

'Hold our racist beer,' South Africa just said to the world.  

This is just astounding. David Teeger is a rising cricket star in South Africa. Now, this writer is not going to pretend he knows a lot about the sport of cricket, but the young man has to be pretty good if he was named captain of the South Africa Under-19 national team. 

But none of that matters in a world where it has become acceptable to hate and discriminate against Jews. 

Teeger is not Israeli. He lives in, goes to school in, and plays for South Africa. But he is Jewish and is an avid observer of Shabbat. When he received a Rising Star award for his play on the pitch in October, after the Hamas attack, he expressed his support for Israel

'Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel, Teeger said, according to the South African Jewish Report. 'And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the Diaspora.'

For these comments, Teeger was suspended by Cricket South Africa and investigated for 'hate speech.' (Oh, by the way, the 'investigation' was initiated by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance. Think they were objective in their accusations against Teeger?) 

He was later cleared and reinstated, before this latest decision to remove him as captain.

That's a bingo right there. If you read the full statement by Cricket South Africa, you will see that OF COURSE what they are concerned with just 'safety.' Because pro-Hamas protesters might target the World Cup, they caved to those threats and removed Teeger for no reason other than his religion and his support for Israel. 

The second to last paragraph in the statement is particularly craven: 'CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team, and David himself.' 

So, you are cowards as well, Cricket South Africa. Good to know, We suppose. And we're betting that Cricket South Africa never once talked to Teeger or the players themselves about what was 'in their best interest.'

Nazi Germany had a phrase like this to justify so many of the atrocities they committed. It was 'Für Ihre Sicherheit' or 'It's for your safety.' And this is who South Africa is now emulating. 

Yes, lest we forget, South Africa is the same nation that celebrates the song 'Kill the Boer.' Even Senator John Fetterman has called the country out in recent days. 

Good for Fetterman. (Seriously, what is up with that guy? He sounds more based and conservative in recent months than a lot of Republican politicians we could name. It looks like a complete 'Regarding Henry' transition.)

Weiss, as usual, is absolutely correct here. But it only works if cowards allow it to work. And Cricket South Africa just showed the world how cowardly they are. 

As for Teeger, none of his words supporting Israel were 'hate speech.' And the simple fact that he is Jewish is not a crime. Or at least it shouldn't be.  

We have not been able to determine if he is going to fight this decision to remove him as captain, but we hope he does. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

