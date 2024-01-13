The New Apartheid: South Africa Strips Jewish Cricket Star of Captaincy for ... Being Jewish

We've seen a whole lot of shameless antisemitism around the world after Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists murdered, sexually assaulted, and kidnapped Israeli citizens and Israel subsequently decided that it was going to put a stop to that once and for all.

Advertisement

But no matter how bad it gets, the world of sports is usually a place where people can go to escape a lot of political unrest, and just see highly skilled athletes competing at their best.

Yeah, not anymore.

This past week, the International Ice Hockey Foundation (IIHF) banned Israel's men's and women's hockey teams from playing in world competitions ... indefinitely. Of course, they cite 'security concerns' for their actions, but what it amounts to is just punishing Israel in any way they can. (The Israel Ice Hockey Association and Israel Olympic Committee announced that they are suing the IIHF over its decision).

But as wrong as that is, Israel is in the crosshairs right now and they are going to be subject to a lot of hate and discrimination. But surely, people wouldn't target athletes just for the fact that they are Jewish, right? Right?

'Hold our racist beer,' South Africa just said to the world.

South Africa is stripping the U19 captain of the cricket team of his position because he’s Jewish. https://t.co/ezYsv5EEwN — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 12, 2024

This is just astounding. David Teeger is a rising cricket star in South Africa. Now, this writer is not going to pretend he knows a lot about the sport of cricket, but the young man has to be pretty good if he was named captain of the South Africa Under-19 national team.

But none of that matters in a world where it has become acceptable to hate and discriminate against Jews.

Teeger is not Israeli. He lives in, goes to school in, and plays for South Africa. But he is Jewish and is an avid observer of Shabbat. When he received a Rising Star award for his play on the pitch in October, after the Hamas attack, he expressed his support for Israel:

'Yes, I’ve been [given] this award, and yes, I’m now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel, Teeger said, according to the South African Jewish Report. 'And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the Diaspora.'

For these comments, Teeger was suspended by Cricket South Africa and investigated for 'hate speech.' (Oh, by the way, the 'investigation' was initiated by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance. Think they were objective in their accusations against Teeger?)

He was later cleared and reinstated, before this latest decision to remove him as captain.

Shocking. A cautionary tale or is invocating "safety" the new tool for anti-Jewish/Israel discrimination? https://t.co/TjsCL9gVQw — Jon Drucker (@JonDrucker) January 12, 2024

That's a bingo right there. If you read the full statement by Cricket South Africa, you will see that OF COURSE what they are concerned with just 'safety.' Because pro-Hamas protesters might target the World Cup, they caved to those threats and removed Teeger for no reason other than his religion and his support for Israel.

Advertisement

The second to last paragraph in the statement is particularly craven: 'CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team, and David himself.'

So, you are cowards as well, Cricket South Africa. Good to know, We suppose. And we're betting that Cricket South Africa never once talked to Teeger or the players themselves about what was 'in their best interest.'

Oh look, Nazi Germany has resurfaced in South Africa. — Kosher Cockney🎗 (@KosherCockney) January 12, 2024

A new antisemitic tool clearly being shared by the Jew haters. The International Hockey Federation just used alleged threats against Jews to kick Israel out of a tournament, and now this. Expect to see more of this "we had to get rid of all the Jews... for their safety" stuff. — Adam Gantz (@gantz_adam42893) January 12, 2024

Nazi Germany had a phrase like this to justify so many of the atrocities they committed. It was 'Für Ihre Sicherheit' or 'It's for your safety.' And this is who South Africa is now emulating.

A Jew has been dropped as captain of South Africa’s Under 19 cricket team because of threats made by antisemites



If you were ever in any doubt about what folk would do if Nazis came for the Jews again - this is it



They will give in to the racist bullies and sacrifice the Jews — leekern (@leekern13) January 12, 2024

GP South Africa is once again an apartheid state, just with Blacks oppressing Jews.



And whites, for that matter. https://t.co/A1J9wF7mIf — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, lest we forget, South Africa is the same nation that celebrates the song 'Kill the Boer.' Even Senator John Fetterman has called the country out in recent days.

Incredible. John Fetterman referenced South Africa’s genocide of white farmers, telling them to sit it out when it comes to their condemnation of Israel. pic.twitter.com/sOetZ74i5j — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 11, 2024

Good for Fetterman. (Seriously, what is up with that guy? He sounds more based and conservative in recent months than a lot of Republican politicians we could name. It looks like a complete 'Regarding Henry' transition.)

Anti-Semitic protests are expected from bigots… so they stripped the team’s Jewish captain of his position to try to placate them. Absolutely disgraceful. South Africa, by the way, is the country leading the illegitimate “genocide” case against Israel in international court. https://t.co/SYE9oyqydX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2024

South Africa supports Hamas terrorists in a courtroom at the Hague, and they refuse to protect a Jewish capain on their own cricket team.



Don't think for a second that these two things aren't directly related. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 12, 2024

He’s not allowed to be the Captain because he is Jewish. They cravenly say it’s for his own safety. It’s time to divest from South Africa again. https://t.co/Tr543EH0h2 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 12, 2024

This is how the heckler's veto works. https://t.co/6wgpGfiMrB — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 12, 2024

Advertisement

Weiss, as usual, is absolutely correct here. But it only works if cowards allow it to work. And Cricket South Africa just showed the world how cowardly they are.

As for Teeger, none of his words supporting Israel were 'hate speech.' And the simple fact that he is Jewish is not a crime. Or at least it shouldn't be.

We have not been able to determine if he is going to fight this decision to remove him as captain, but we hope he does.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!