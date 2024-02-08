Upside Down Under: Australian WOMEN'S Underwear Company Launches New Line of Delicates for Men

Looks like yet another company is signing up for the Bud Light treatment. This week, Bonds -- a 100-year-old Australian underwear company -- unveiled a new campaign to appeal to the 'nonbinary' and LGBTQ+ community (who probably never have and never will shop there).

Bonds was fundamentally a women's underwear company for most of its history. They have produced clothing for men (and more recently, kids) throughout their history, but there is no question that their success and longevity are primarily due to their appeal to women.

Now, it appears that Bonds, like so many other companies in recent years, doesn't seem to know the difference between men and women.

A man is the new face of Bonds, the #1 women's underwear brand in Australia pic.twitter.com/r3saUJhz4m — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

WTAF?? The best part about this new line is how it helps men cover any unseemly chest hair (or maybe the 'spacious' panties that make room for parts that no woman has). We're not sure what other purpose that sports bra could possibly serve for men ... but then again, maybe Ron Perlman could use it.

According to Bonds, the new line is part of a limited edition 'Pride campaign.' Again, WHAT? Is it time for Pride Month again already? Don't we already have about a million months, weeks, and days throughout the year for the gender cult?

For their “Pride” 2024 range, Bonds has decided the best model for their women’s underwear is a man with “they/them” pronouns.



Boycott. pic.twitter.com/Vx3MGVsz3l — chris mate 🍞 (@ChrisLXXXVI) February 7, 2024

In a result that Bonds should have seen coming from about 100,000 miles away, the company's website was flooded with one-star reviews and angry comments following the release of the campaign. Twitter rightly showed no mercy either.

Women must feel extremely upset about this constant assault on their existence.



How does @BondsAus think women will react when they see this?



Does Bonds actually think this will help their sales? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 7, 2024

Not one guy will look at this and be like "oh, I want to buy those!" Not one woman will buy these undies because a metrosexual panzy put these panties on.



Woke CEOs are killing companies by shoving their idiotic radical agendas in consumers' faces.



Shareholders should revolt. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 7, 2024

But even though plenty of men weighed in, it is the disgusted responses from WOMEN -- Bonds' primary consumer base -- that the company will feel most harshly.

It's an insult to women who are the primary buyers of the product and to be honest it is embarrassing that companies keep self-harming by throwing themselves at the alter of men who are into wearing women's clothes. At what point can shareholders recoup losses for recklessness. https://t.co/ncimZQiYNO — Ani O'Brien (@aniobrien) February 8, 2024

Why does this underwear company hate women? https://t.co/ENHYLLZJvM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 7, 2024

What a sad disgusting display. @BondsAus should be ashamed of themselves for capitalizing on mental illness. https://t.co/3uAUyC9Pw9 — Sigal Chattah (@Chattah4Nevada) February 7, 2024

More mockery of women as the left continues to try to erase us @BondsAus — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) February 7, 2024

And it didn't take long for many people -- men and women alike -- to call for the inevitable next step.

Should we give them the royal treatment?👇😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/hMg2RMjSON — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 7, 2024

Come on, people! You know what to do! #BoycottBonds https://t.co/PlocL1Vw7k — jen van outer (@JenOuter) February 7, 2024

Did no one learn from the Dylan Mulvaney experience? Seriously?😆 pic.twitter.com/VSfY7dDBW5 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 7, 2024

Nothing will change until females boycott these companies.



Participation and silence are the enabling factors that for allow this to continue.



Mentally ill men are erasing women.

Women are cheering and applauding it. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 7, 2024

Well, there certainly are SOME women who cheer and applaud this nonsense, but based on the company's website reviews and the reaction on Twitter, there don't seem to be a whole lot of them. Again, Bonds has no customers who were clamoring for this. And the people who ARE clamoring for it will never become Bonds' customers.

Surprisingly, seeing that these women's bras can stretch over a man's shoulders while supporting no breasts and that the underwear can hold a sausage and meatballs makes me entirely uninterested in their products.



Too bad I don't live in Australia. I can't boycott them. https://t.co/uOS4T4rGpI — ObjectivelySubjective (@truthisunbiased) February 7, 2024

Lots of people will boycott them though. As previously mentioned, Bonds is not a huge brand for men anyway. If women in Australia (and around the world) shop elsewhere, Bonds will feel it.

Of course, there were lots of jokes about the 'roomy' bottoms as well.

Ladies, does this dude make you feel like associating with this brand of underwear? How many of you are concerned with how roomy the crotch is on your bloomers? https://t.co/byLpp9g4vb — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) February 7, 2024

This ad campaign took some big balls https://t.co/LVqcWjc6TK — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) February 7, 2024

Things are getting really weird down under https://t.co/Yp5DfpoPgM — Natasha Biase (@natbiase) February 7, 2024

These brain teasers are getting easier and easier... pic.twitter.com/mLaj7tdh44 — Ryan HugeBrain🧠 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 7, 2024

But by far the best joke of the entire campaign was the one that Bonds played on itself.

Hysterical how they have a non-binary male and a non-binary female.



“Bonds: Making non-binary binary again.” https://t.co/XSaiqYrIXU — Speak Up For Women (@SpeakUp4WomenNZ) February 8, 2024

It's true. If you go to the Bonds website and look at the bra and bottoms that the man is wearing in this ad, the chart shows what size to order based on ... wait for it ... men's and women's sizes.

LOL. Why no 'nonbinary' size chart?

Bonds could not be making more of a mockery of themselves and their woke ideology if they tried.

But it's less funny how they are making a mockery of women. Hopefully, their bottom line will soon teach them the hard, Bud Lite lesson they are asking for so desperately.

* * *

