Every Word You Just Said Was Wrong: Philly Columnist Whines About Illegal Immigration 'Local Story'

Hey, Twitchy readers: have you all heard about the violent, out-of-control illegal immigration (and related crime) crisis that has been destroying America pretty much since the first day of Joe Biden's presidency?

No? Well, we can't really blame you. It's sort of a local story, after all.

Or at least that is the opinion of Will Bunch, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Yes, even though a gang of illegals violently beat two New York City police officers on the last Saturday in January, THEN were released without bail, THEN flipped off the cameras as they were leaving court, Bunch is baffled as to why the national media is covering it.

These migrants who got into clash with some NYPD officers -- I can see why it would be a local story but why is the national media obsessing over it? And why is Rupert Murdoch's NY post driving the conversation



This is what a moral panic looks like — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) February 2, 2024

Whoo boy, there is so much to break down here, it's difficult to know where to begin. Let's start with Bunch not realizing why the NEW YORK Post would be driving coverage of an attack on NEW YORK police officers.

Luckily, people were happy to educate him on that front.

What do you think the letters NY stand for in NY Post? We’ll all wait… pic.twitter.com/QxjBQAbh4Q — JudeanRBL (@JudeanRBL40) February 2, 2024

Why would the NY Post report on a crime that took place in NY?



Enquiring minds want to know. — Harry Paget Flashman (@HarryAngstrom5) February 2, 2024

It's shocking, right? And Bunch actually responded to these questions (or tried to, anyway).

Not that anyone cares but I should have been clear I was posting about CNN and MSNBC (which held up the Post) covering the story. Of course the New York Post should cover stories in New York, duh — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) February 2, 2024

That ... didn't really go well for him either.

So your contention is that people from out of the country committing crimes here is a “local” story, is that the proper read on this? — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) February 2, 2024

We're not sure if Bunch ever went to journalism school, but he obviously never went to 'First Rule of Holes School.'

That's not what you said. but you're correct, no one cares what you write — Matty Mont (@MontyMatt) February 2, 2024

Of course, by trying to make this excuse, Bunch just opened himself up to the NEXT problem with his tweet.

By this standard why should anyone across the country know the names of Trayvon Martin or Michael Brown? Just curious https://t.co/7l4lt50Lnb — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) February 2, 2024

Whoopsies. And that doesn't even include George Floyd, a local story if there ever was one.

There was this local event where a suspect overdosed on fentanyl and was being detained by cops in Minneapolis. I can see why it would be a local story but why did the national media obsess over it? https://t.co/m0bMdvoevz — Wylē (@D0gWylie) February 2, 2024

George Floyd got in a clash with some Minnesota cops - - I can see why it would be a local story but why is the national media obsessing over it? And why are CNN and The NY Times driving the coverage?



This is what a moral panic looks like. https://t.co/fORMgQX7V3 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 2, 2024

We see what Marcus did there. Well played.

Bloodborne2, an account that ALWAYS brings receipts, was happy to point out some other local (or otherwise not particularly newsworthy) stories that somehow made national news. And were obsessed over by said national news.

Huh. We don't recall Bunch complaining about how any of those stories took over the national conversation.

Weird.

Then there was the way that Bunch characterized the crime committed by the illegal aliens: 'a clash with police.'

Really, Will? A clash? That's what it was?

"got into clash with some NYPD officers"



Oh that doesn't seem so bad.



"multiple unidentified individuals repeatedly kicked and punched the officers in the head and body...Assaulting a police officer is a federal crime"



Ah so just an extremely violent federal offense.… — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 2, 2024

“Clash” doing a lot of legwork for violent beating nypd officers. And we should care because… oh right our cities are turning to hell with violent non-citizens coming in, committing crimes like this and worse, and our “leaders” telling us to be compassionate and let it continue. https://t.co/PLrkLMT3es — Megan Small (Powers) (@_MeganSmall) February 2, 2024

"A clash?" They should have been immediately deported without passing Go. And you're not smart. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jar2MrylFA — John Rose (@badrose159) February 2, 2024

And that brings us to yet another bit of gaslighting the Inquirer columnist's tweet.

The crime was a DIRECT result of the border crisis AND of leftist policies on punishing (or not punishing) crime. Not sure how to break this to Bunch, but those things are happening all over America, not just in New York City.

It's racist to notice illegal aliens beating up cops https://t.co/4mEo4Y17mb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 2, 2024

Oh I don’t know maybe there’s a national debate over allowing millions of illegals into the country and how the federal government is abdicating its duty to prevent it from happening. https://t.co/7r03wKGG3z — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) February 2, 2024

Maybe because our border is wide open and American citizens are paying the price for it. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 2, 2024

"obsessing" over illegal criminals assaulting police.



Hot take, bro. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 2, 2024

Scorching take, even.

BECAUSE IT'S A NATIONAL CRIME WAVE.https://t.co/wjtXoMTBR6 — Earthling 🚀 (@Earthling50bn) February 2, 2024

How many more millions have to come across the border to make it a national story? — Dusty (@dustopian) February 2, 2024

If it doesn't affect Bunch, it's not national news. See how easy that is? But maybe Texas Governor Greg Abbott can start sending some buses to Philadelphia. A LOT of buses. Maybe Bunch will care then.

This is the mournful cry of a narrative gatekeeper losing control.



Layoffs at the Inquirer can't come soon enough.



BTW



If a school district in rural Iowa bans a drag show, it's a national media obsession. https://t.co/G8fJccOQm3 — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) February 2, 2024

Of course, there is also the 'moral panic' aspect of Bunch's tweet, but frankly, we're pretty tired of him. His entire comment on this NATIONAL news story can be summed up as follows:

Yeah. What you said, Wendell Pierce. What you said.

