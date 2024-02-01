LOL: Boys Destroy Tampon Dispenser in Boy's Bathroom ... BECAUSE THEY'RE BOYS

It has become very clear that the gender cult will never stop trying to force their insanity on normal people unless they are forced to stop. And we don't mean 'forced' in the way that many gender cultists mean it (a.k.a, violence). We mean LEGALLY forced to stop.



But sometimes, just sometimes, a little violence can be helpful too, just to point out the craziness. Not violence against people, but violence against ... tampon dispensers.

For this, we go to Brookfield High School in Brookfield, CT, where there is a state law compelling schools to put tampon dispensers IN THE BOY'S BATHROOM. Did Justin Trudeau pass that law?

Guess who was having absolutely none of that? The boys at Brookfield High School, that's who.

The tampon dispenser in a boy’s bathroom in a Connecticut school was ripped down 20 minutes after being installed.



The principal sent out an email describing the event as “the most egregious instance of vandalism” and promised “consequences” for the “list of suspects.”… pic.twitter.com/aAdkMtbui8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

Sorry, but this is just hilarious. The dispenser was installed at 9:30 a.m. on January 24. By exactly 9:52 a.m. that same morning, the boys in the high school had completely demolished it and stuffed it in the toilet.

Bravo, boys. Not all heroes wear capes, but some definitely go to Brookfield High School.

Unfortunately, the school's principal, Marc Balanda, was not amused. But we are very much laughing at his ludicrous response to the incident. From Inside Investigator:

In an e-mail sent to students on Wednesday and obtained by Inside Investigator, Balanda states that the dispenser, which was installed in the boys bathroom by the Main Office, was put there following state law.



Balanda also informs students that the school has a list of suspects and believes they know who the perpetrator(s) may be. He called the incident 'the most egregious instance of vandalism and destruction of property in recent weeks'

'The most egregious instance of vandalism...' Give us a break. Does that sound like someone who only installed the dispenser because of a state law? Or does it sound more like a fully indoctrinated member of the cult?

You don't have to answer. We all know.

Balanda also promised to re-install the dispenser. LOL. Have fun with that. Next time, we hope the students tear it down in UNDER 20 minutes.

It is important for young people to set goals, after all.

The boys who did this👇🏽 deserve a trophy🏆 pic.twitter.com/60pFKoFkIg — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 1, 2024

Make the trophy look EXACTLY like that. It would be perfect.

No one is surprised.

"I think boys have periods" pic.twitter.com/fcraIkb2yn — Modern Heretic (@ModernHeretic_2) February 1, 2024

And no one is surprised that Balanda looks like that either. If he had hair, it would almost certainly be pink. Or purple. Or both.

The kids might just be alright! — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 1, 2024

Some of them certainly are. (And we always love a perfectly timed reference to The Who.)

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The absurdity of it all. pic.twitter.com/hVsP6O4Shc — Darol (@daroljorg) February 1, 2024

Oh, Sweet Jebus. We had not seen that before and we kind of wish we still hadn't seen it.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

Elon Musk's responses to these kinds of things always tend to be brief but they get the point across remarkably well.

Good for these boys. They don’t want this in their private spaces, and they don’t want girls pretending to be boys there either. https://t.co/xxVCvJH2wo — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 1, 2024

Megyn Kelly, by contrast to Musk, tends to be a little more vocal and direct but is always on point too.

These boys are heroes. The principal is the vandal. https://t.co/mds73wMsCK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 1, 2024

Revolt of the boys https://t.co/rj2EbMXAjM — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 1, 2024

Sometimes, just a tiny bit of 'Lord of the Flies' is not necessarily a bad thing.

I hope they continue this non stop https://t.co/c7S6hYoxvh — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) February 1, 2024

Any tampon dispenser that survives more than an hour inside a boys' bathroom is there for an hour too long. As woke as Balanda seems to be though, he will probably put security guards inside every bathroom (but almost certainly would never allow armed security to protect those kids from violent threats).

Perhaps young American males are sick and tired of being feminized.

Or perhaps, they merely considered the installment a pointless inclusion, what with boys lacking the aperture required to actually USE said tampons. https://t.co/41kSwH7d7t — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) February 1, 2024

Unless they're using them for nosebleeds, this is 100 percent correct. And anyone who DOES have that 'aperture' referenced above is decidedly NOT a boy.

this is the way

spit their lunacy right back in their faces

if they hang it 99 times, pull it down 99 times, and leave a dead fish pinned to the wall the 99th time

(Luca Brasi sleeps with the fishes) https://t.co/lbDHzb4Gc2 pic.twitter.com/OTqvpIHHtL — firewalkonwater (@fireholdingfire) February 1, 2024

If you have ever been, raised, or even KNOWN a high school boy, you know that they will absolutely do this. And the principal scolding them about it will only spur them on to do it even more.

Ha ha ha 😂 Welcome to the world of teenage boys! If you put pads in their bathrooms they’d stick them all over the stalls, walls & their lockers! I’m surprised they just tore the tampon dispenser down & didn’t clog the toilets 🚽 flushing them down! https://t.co/XdYK6dxt20 pic.twitter.com/kERr8ACgRd — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) February 1, 2024

I'd bake my boys a cake for this kind of "vandalism." https://t.co/TPvj81covg — The Mom Who's Had It ❤🇺🇸💙 (@themomwhoshadit) February 2, 2024

Hell, have them give us a call when they turn 21 and we'll buy them all a beer or three.

I did it it was me! pic.twitter.com/RVGm0Erhgg — 1st Time Caller (@1stTimeCall) February 1, 2024

HA. Great idea. Let's all call Principal Balanda this week and confess to the 'crime.' Flood his office with calls and emails saying we did it. He DID put his phone number in his message to all students, after all.

And ultimately, that's really all that needs to be said.

When the government or institutions demand obeisance to insanity, always refuse to comply.

Or, as Captain America himself put it:

Right on, Cap. And well done to the boys at Brookfield High School.

