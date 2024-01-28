Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks

Today, we would like to present to you two heroes. Heroes who should be celebrated and applauded. Unfortunately, since we live in Clown WorldTM, we're also forced to show you what happens to heroes in today's society.

The tales of these two heroes come to us from independent journalist Collin Rugg. On Saturday, Rugg reported what should be great news: the woman in Mississippi seen abusing her child in a Walmart was, in fact, arrested. In the video below, you can see how the woman mistreated her son. In sub-freezing temperatures, she clothed him only in a diaper -- AND A GARBAGE BAG -- and even threw food on him as she put it in her shopping cart.

There are actually multiple heroes in this story. The Walmart customers who stopped the woman in order to put clothes on her child, and the Walmart employee, Felicia Nicole, who filmed the encounter for the authorities.

UPDATE: Mississippi mother who went viral because she neglected her freezing son, has been arrested.



Good



Kambria Darby was arrested in Byram, Mississippi after her 2 year old son needed paramedics' attention for 'freezing & shaking.'



Darby has since compared herself to Jesus… pic.twitter.com/AnPuILxTfp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2024

And Walmart FIRES its employee for doing the right thing and helping to stop child abuse.

Certainly, we understand why Walmart might have policies prohibiting its employees from filming customers while shopping. That's perfectly understandable. But hey, Walmart? Have you ever heard of mitigating -- even exigent -- circumstances? Nicole's actions helped to SAVE that baby. You should have given her a commendation and a promotion, not a pink slip.

@Walmart why are you firing your employees for protecting children? Do you prefer the child freeze?



That woman is a hero and made the right choice. Why trade a low wage job for your soul? — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) January 27, 2024

This is great news.



The more that negligent parents get held accountable the less likely they’ll be negligent.



I’m glad the mom faces jail time and the child is is now with relatives.



But for the Walmart employee to be fired over this is ridiculous.



She should get a bonus! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 27, 2024

Hey @Walmart are you really trying to drive away customers? Your actions here have resulted in the loss of my business. I can order paper towels and other sundries from Amazon for the same price. And now I don't have to go into your always dirty and poorly stocked market. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 27, 2024

Nicole started a GoFundMe to help with her expenses after she was fired, where she wrote:

'The child had on no clothes, no socks, nor shoes, and I took it upon myself to record it for the child sake. No I wasn’t thinking about the consequences at the time, At that time my main focus was on that innocent poor child ,and to get him some help. Yes I posted the video on my facebook page bc I wanted to reach out to some of her family members, and case workers. The video I posted gotten 3.1 k shares in an hr my Manager call my phone and told me to take the video down immediately, and I did!!!! Thursday and Friday were my off days So When I came back to work Saturday 1/20/24 My manager fired me 2 hours before I got off. Now Im jobless bc I was only trying to help and save that baby life.'

To date, Nicole's GoFundMe has raised more than $36,000.

Every last person in this video who helped save this baby is a hero. They should get some major recognition for saving this baby’s life and probably his siblings’ lives. https://t.co/mi4k9tEXJp — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 27, 2024

Woman who brought her shivering, freezing child to Walmart in just a diaper has been arrested thanks to a Walmart employee. But the Walmart employee who confronted her about the naked, freezing child has been fired! @Walmart you better hire her back! NOW https://t.co/kt5wUIpB61 — Carolyn (@SpinningMyWebb) January 27, 2024

Sadly, Walmart is not the only horrible employer that Rugg told us about this weekend. On Saturday, he shared the story of another hero and another wrongful termination, this time in St. Louis.

NEW: Starbucks *fires* heroic barista who subdued and protected a co-worker from robbers after getting pistol-whipped in the head.



I can't emphasis this enough: Starbucks is trash.



20-year old Michael Harrison, who was working through paramedic school, was fired after he fought… pic.twitter.com/jgBIzpbvOv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2024

The police THANKED Michael Harrison for helping to subdue two criminals, even though they had pistol-whipped him in the head.

Starbucks FIRED him for it.

Yes, it is probably smart for Starbucks to have a policy for its employees to 'de-escalate' when possible. But when two men are beating you on the head with a gun and going through your pockets robbing you? Again, Starbucks, learn something bout situational awareness. And tell your lawyers they're going to be busy because you had no right to fire this employee.

As Rugg pointed out in his tweet: Starbucks is trash.

First Walmart now Starbucks?



What’s going on with these companies firing their heroes who risk their own welfare to help strangers.



This really is messed up.



20-year-old Michael Harrison should’ve been given a reward.



Instead he got canned.



Welcome to Biden’s America. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 27, 2024

What the hell is wrong with you, @Starbucks? Why would anyone want to support a company that treats their employees this way? Maybe they should’ve let them shoot up the place to be more in keeping with your philosophy. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 27, 2024

The answer, of course, is NOT to support companies like this. Not until they learn to thank their employees for being heroes, rather than fire them.

Someone out there please give this kid a new job. My goodness.



🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/I0r6zUNkQH — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) January 28, 2024

Harrison took the Starbucks job to pay for school. He nearly got killed defending himself and his place of business. And Starbucks fired him for that.

We do hope some companies out there in Jackson, Mississippi, and St. Louis, Missouri offer BOTH Nicole and Harrison good jobs. They deserve it. And then some.

And we, as a society, need to stop punishing people who are trying to do the right thing. Like the case of Daniel Penny in New York City, all that does is encourage criminals and make good people afraid to intervene. Kind of makes you wonder if that's the actual goal.

As for Walmart and Starbucks? They deserve nothing but scorn. And all of us spending our money anywhere else other than in their stores.

***

