OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our...
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets...
When You Look at Everything Biden Did on Day One of His Presidency...
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on January 28, 2024
Various

Today, we would like to present to you two heroes. Heroes who should be celebrated and applauded. Unfortunately, since we live in Clown WorldTM, we're also forced to show you what happens to heroes in today's society. 

Advertisement

The tales of these two heroes come to us from independent journalist Collin Rugg. On Saturday, Rugg reported what should be great news: the woman in Mississippi seen abusing her child in a Walmart was, in fact, arrested. In the video below, you can see how the woman mistreated her son. In sub-freezing temperatures, she clothed him only in a diaper -- AND A GARBAGE BAG -- and even threw food on him as she put it in her shopping cart. 

There are actually multiple heroes in this story. The Walmart customers who stopped the woman in order to put clothes on her child, and the Walmart employee, Felicia Nicole, who filmed the encounter for the authorities.

And Walmart FIRES its employee for doing the right thing and helping to stop child abuse. 

Certainly, we understand why Walmart might have policies prohibiting its employees from filming customers while shopping. That's perfectly understandable. But hey, Walmart? Have you ever heard of mitigating -- even exigent -- circumstances? Nicole's actions helped to SAVE that baby. You should have given her a commendation and a promotion, not a pink slip.

Recommended

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nicole started a GoFundMe to help with her expenses after she was fired, where she wrote: 

'The child had on no clothes, no socks, nor shoes, and I took it upon myself to record it for the child sake. No I wasn’t thinking about the consequences at the time, At that time my main focus was on that innocent poor child ,and to get him some help. Yes I posted the video on my facebook page bc I wanted to reach out to some of her family members, and case workers. The video I posted gotten 3.1 k shares in an hr my Manager call my phone and told me to take the video down immediately, and I did!!!! Thursday and Friday were my off days So When I came back to work Saturday 1/20/24 My manager fired me 2 hours before I got off. Now Im jobless bc I was only trying to help and save that baby life.'

Advertisement

To date, Nicole's GoFundMe has raised more than $36,000.

Sadly, Walmart is not the only horrible employer that Rugg told us about this weekend. On Saturday, he shared the story of another hero and another wrongful termination, this time in St. Louis.

The police THANKED Michael Harrison for helping to subdue two criminals, even though they had pistol-whipped him in the head. 

Starbucks FIRED him for it.

Yes, it is probably smart for Starbucks to have a policy for its employees to 'de-escalate' when possible. But when two men are beating you on the head with a gun and going through your pockets robbing you? Again, Starbucks, learn something bout situational awareness. And tell your lawyers they're going to be busy because you had no right to fire this employee.

Advertisement

As Rugg pointed out in his tweet: Starbucks is trash.

The answer, of course, is NOT to support companies like this. Not until they learn to thank their employees for being heroes, rather than fire them. 

Harrison took the Starbucks job to pay for school. He nearly got killed defending himself and his place of business. And Starbucks fired him for that. 

We do hope some companies out there in Jackson, Mississippi, and St. Louis, Missouri offer BOTH Nicole and Harrison good jobs. They deserve it. And then some.

And we, as a society, need to stop punishing people who are trying to do the right thing. Like the case of Daniel Penny in New York City, all that does is encourage criminals and make good people afraid to intervene. Kind of makes you wonder if that's the actual goal.

Advertisement

As for Walmart and Starbucks? They deserve nothing but scorn. And all of us spending our money anywhere else other than in their stores. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: EMPLOYEES FIRED HEROES STARBUCKS WALMART

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup
ArtistAngie
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors
Sam J.
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump and Holy Crap (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic Sam J.
Advertisement