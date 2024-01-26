'Math Required': Alex Berenson Steps Up to Offer Jobs to Laid-Off Journos, Crickets Ensue

WH Wants to Stop Gov. Abbott From Securing Border Because Biden 'Cares About...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on January 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

The journos have had a rough go of it lately. They're all getting laid off in droves like barnacles getting scraped off the side of a yacht. What's worse, not only doesn't anyone care, but most people seem to be cheering on their new unemployment. 

And it's not difficult to understand why. It's because they suck at their jobs, and because they're not journalists, they're activists. And everyone knows it except them (we're actually pretty sure that some of them know it too, they just can't admit it in public). 

But fear not, journos. Someone is here to help. Maybe your future prospects don't have to be reduced to learning to code, working at Starbucks, or mining cobalt. 

Yesterday, ACTUAL journalist Alex Berenson offered a lifeline to any of them who wanted one. 

And, as he said, he was NOT joking (especially about the 'math required' part). 

Unless Berenson was prepared to offer the reporters 40-minute coffee and aromatherapy breaks every hour on the hour, we're guessing not many of them would be interested. 

HA. 

Some people clearly thought Berenson had lost his mind offering jobs to ex-hacks for the LA Times.

But Bereson fired back on those suggestions too. 

Oh, boy. He might actually make them work for a living and not be propagandists. That DOES sound like fun. 

Berenson didn't appear to be holding his breath for any job applicants though.

He knows them better than they know themselves. After all, he WAS one of them. Just a better version. 

It would take a lot of effort to cure them of their indoctrination, that's for sure. We're guessing most wouldn't survive his training program. 

LOL. Yeah, that's not gonna get you hired. At least not by Berenson.

Oh, that's the best part. We looked through Berenson's replies (obviously, we don't have access to his DMs) and there were a couple of people who inquired with him (and looked pretty qualified), but none who used to work for the LA Times. 

As for the LA Times ex-reporters? Berenson told us himself this morning ...

Hey, you tried, Alex. Guess they really DO want to learn to code. 

And that's a shame. Berenson is a great reporter. And he's no 'right-wing extremist,' despite attempts to paint him that way. He WAS a liberal, but now is fairly unaligned politically and he'll report hard data no matter who it hits. 

He had a stellar journalism career at The New York Times, covering major events such as the Iraq occupation and the Bernie Madoff scandal. But his true focus was always on the pharmaceutical industry and dangerous drugs. Berenson was one of few reporters who were dedicated to reporting COVID and vaccine facts, not speculation or propaganda. He was permanently suspended by Twitter in 2021 for posting vaccine 'disinformation' (all of which later turned out to be true, of course), but actually beat Twitter in a lawsuit and got his account reinstated. Even before Elon Musk and 'The Twitter Files', Berenson was reporting about how the government conspired with Twitter to ban his account. 

All of this is to say, any young reporter who is TRULY a reporter should be chomping at the bit for the opportunity to work for or with Alex Berenson. 

It is VERY revealing that none of them do. 

* * *

