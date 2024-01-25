Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch...
Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a...
Student Films Gender-Fluid Teacher Giving a Lesson on Pronouns
The Post Office Made an Attempt to Sound Cool but It's Just Weirding...
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls'...
What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'
'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious
Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Tra...
'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take...
Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WA...

'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 25, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Believe it or not, there are some times when we almost -- ALMOST, mind you -- feel bad about making fun of Joe Biden's never-ending supply of brain freezes. The man is clearly sundowning and he belongs in a full-time nursing care facility. There is no shortage of evidence of that over the past three years, heck, even the last three days

Advertisement

However, he either believes (or is being told to believe) that he is still capable of being President, and is trying to convince America right now that he is not only capable in 2024 but will be capable for four more years. 

Also, he lies every time he speaks and he is probably the most corrupt President since Warren G. Harding (if not more so). And he likes to sniff children. 

So no, on second thought, we don't feel bad. 

Biden's latest doozie came on Wednesday when he was speaking (if you can call it that) at a rally with the United Auto Workers (UAW) who just ... sigh ... endorsed him for re-election. Because of course, they did. 

Tulsa, huh? Is that the new auto manufacturing company run by Ellen Busk, Joey? 

We'll assume he meant 'Tesla,' but someone really should have reminded him that Tesla does not have UAW employees and never will. For that matter, neither does Toyota. Though at least he could pronounce that name. Chalk up another WIN. 

HA. 

And since Biden is utterly incapable of expressing himself clearly, we'll also say -- for him -- that he was trying to credit the recent UAW strike for wage increases at these auto companies. But since Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda don't have unions, he fails to realize that pay raises at those companies HURTS the UAW's power, not helps it. With pay raises, there's very little chance that ANY of those companies unionize. Which is the UAW's (and Biden's) goal. 

Recommended

That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation
Laura W.
Advertisement

But we don't want to confuse the poor guy, so let's just go back to having fun at President Pudding Brain's mastery of elocution. 

Always a great point. The only time Biden isn't angrily yelling, he is creepily whispering like a drunk uncle in a dark room. We're not sure which is worse, but someone should really tell him those things in front of his face are microphones, not ice cream cones. 

And he had to fight Corn Pop to get there. 

Hmm. That could either be Karine Diversity-Hire OR Kamala Harris. Or both. Yes, 'both' is good. 

Nah, couldn't be them. Talsa manufactures meat grinders. And meat kills the planet. Didn't you know? 

Man, Elon really IS Tony Stark, isn't he? Nothing he can't do. 

Hang on. We have to pause for a moment. We just spit up iced tea all over our keyboard. LOL. 

Advertisement

AHA. Someone may have found the answer. Biden is just recalling the glory days of his adolescence. (Except we hear that he got windshield cancer from driving around in that old beauty.)

... Oops. There goes more iced tea. 

All of Biden's best friends were wiped out in the 1921 Tulsa riots. True story. 

While it may be accurate that Donald Trump is no spring chicken himself, somehow we think that line of attack from Democrats might fall ... well, a little flat. 

We hear that Biden just LOVES that song. He praises 'Ron Williamson' all the time for writing it. 

HEY. It was a black, Puerto Rican, Jewish family and don't you forget it.

Advertisement

Given what DEI has done to Boeing, this prediction may not be all that far off. 

LOL. Aaaaaand, now we're dead. 

Yeah, we think we're done here. Biden is not fit to work the ice cream machine at McDonald's, let alone be President, and everyone who sees him -- including the people who plan to vote for him -- knows it. 

BUT GO GOLDEN HURRICANES.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN FAIL JOE BIDEN TESLA TULSA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation
Laura W.
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team
Brett T.
Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well
Gordon K
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS
ArtistAngie
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
Twitchy Video
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation Laura W.
Advertisement