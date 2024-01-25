'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers

Believe it or not, there are some times when we almost -- ALMOST, mind you -- feel bad about making fun of Joe Biden's never-ending supply of brain freezes. The man is clearly sundowning and he belongs in a full-time nursing care facility. There is no shortage of evidence of that over the past three years, heck, even the last three days.

However, he either believes (or is being told to believe) that he is still capable of being President, and is trying to convince America right now that he is not only capable in 2024 but will be capable for four more years.

Also, he lies every time he speaks and he is probably the most corrupt President since Warren G. Harding (if not more so). And he likes to sniff children.



So no, on second thought, we don't feel bad.

Biden's latest doozie came on Wednesday when he was speaking (if you can call it that) at a rally with the United Auto Workers (UAW) who just ... sigh ... endorsed him for re-election. Because of course, they did.

Tulsa, huh? Is that the new auto manufacturing company run by Ellen Busk, Joey?

We'll assume he meant 'Tesla,' but someone really should have reminded him that Tesla does not have UAW employees and never will. For that matter, neither does Toyota. Though at least he could pronounce that name. Chalk up another WIN.

My Dad used to drive a Tulsa back in Scranton. He'd say "Joey, they don't build 'em like this anymore!" https://t.co/2A2jo2PUp1 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 24, 2024

HA.

And since Biden is utterly incapable of expressing himself clearly, we'll also say -- for him -- that he was trying to credit the recent UAW strike for wage increases at these auto companies. But since Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda don't have unions, he fails to realize that pay raises at those companies HURTS the UAW's power, not helps it. With pay raises, there's very little chance that ANY of those companies unionize. Which is the UAW's (and Biden's) goal.

But we don't want to confuse the poor guy, so let's just go back to having fun at President Pudding Brain's mastery of elocution.

Always a great point. The only time Biden isn't angrily yelling, he is creepily whispering like a drunk uncle in a dark room. We're not sure which is worse, but someone should really tell him those things in front of his face are microphones, not ice cream cones.

One time Joe had to evacuate to Tulsa when his house caught on fire. 🤡 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 24, 2024

And he had to fight Corn Pop to get there.

"It's a State that contains the City of Oklahoma"



-KJP — Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 24, 2024

Hmm. That could either be Karine Diversity-Hire OR Kamala Harris. Or both. Yes, 'both' is good.

He obviously meant Talsa. — Mark (Not of the Beast) (@syntax2600) January 24, 2024

Nah, couldn't be them. Talsa manufactures meat grinders. And meat kills the planet. Didn't you know?

Our heartfelt congratulations to @ElonMusk for founding the second-largest city in Oklahoma.



Nobel Prize worthy, to be honest. https://t.co/1AImJIyH50 — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) January 24, 2024

Man, Elon really IS Tony Stark, isn't he? Nothing he can't do.

Hang on. We have to pause for a moment. We just spit up iced tea all over our keyboard. LOL.

Biden riding in his Tulsa Automobile Corporation car. https://t.co/8Ii0xZDn39 pic.twitter.com/y4ZtfofBGz — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) January 24, 2024

AHA. Someone may have found the answer. Biden is just recalling the glory days of his adolescence. (Except we hear that he got windshield cancer from driving around in that old beauty.)

Worst cover of "(Get Your Kicks) Route 66" ever. https://t.co/7QHO3jQcqu — Beef Swellington (@foundgum) January 24, 2024

... Oops. There goes more iced tea.

Joe fought in the Tulsa war back when he was a teenager. Lied about his age just to join. https://t.co/tZDfMNYrYN — MAGA! DONALD J TRUMP 2024! (@Qbenomics) January 24, 2024

All of Biden's best friends were wiped out in the 1921 Tulsa riots. True story.

Current view of DNC Staffers working the Trump’s too old angle… https://t.co/HkrZvXa21X pic.twitter.com/CUltoU1FLo — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ƦƖƓӇƬ ƜƖƝƓ ƦƠƇƘ ƛƝƊ ƦƠԼԼ ƓƲƦƲ 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ranmannokc) January 24, 2024

While it may be accurate that Donald Trump is no spring chicken himself, somehow we think that line of attack from Democrats might fall ... well, a little flat.

Living on Tulsa time? https://t.co/f4qOkvQ7A2 — Carrie Jurgens (@CarrieJurg35952) January 25, 2024

We hear that Biden just LOVES that song. He praises 'Ron Williamson' all the time for writing it.

Joe was raised by a Jewish family in Tulsa. — TheRealJohnnyBravo (@BouchellJohn) January 24, 2024

HEY. It was a black, Puerto Rican, Jewish family and don't you forget it.

Introducing the new Tulsa, specially manufactured & sold by all of Biden's DEI hires in his administration pic.twitter.com/5LduHw43fb — Lippy McGirk 🇺🇸 🍀 🦅 (@Labradoofus) January 25, 2024

Given what DEI has done to Boeing, this prediction may not be all that far off.

LOL. Aaaaaand, now we're dead.

Yeah, we think we're done here. Biden is not fit to work the ice cream machine at McDonald's, let alone be President, and everyone who sees him -- including the people who plan to vote for him -- knows it.

BUT GO GOLDEN HURRICANES.

***

