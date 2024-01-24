M-I-C-K-E- Whyyyyy Did 'The Daily Show' Do This? Disney and DeSantis Skit Falls...
WTF? Watch Biden's 'Clutch' Slip in Real Time (Video)

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  4:00 PM on January 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Watching someone undergo cognitive decline is scary enough.

Advertisement

Knowing the guy in this video has the nuclear football should scare EVERYONE, though.

Go ahead and watch. We'll wait.

Our very own Coucy told you, fine folks, about another instance where poor ole Joe seemed lost and confused. Is Biden an election denier, or did he flash back to a few years ago, and no one noticed or cared? Take that along with this video; folks, we might be in real trouble here.

Aww, go go, Gadget Translator would have been so much cooler! Thanks for the assist, though. Still, we aren't sure of the point he's trying to make ...

They're more like trained seals waiting on fish.

Can we address the orange-haired elephant in the room? Does Trump have an occasional slip? Of course, he does. 

In this editor's opinion, the difference is simple. Trump has made a handful of slips while holding rally after rally and jumping through all of the hoops being thrown in front of him by the Biden DOJ simultaneously.

Joe Biden calls lids at 10 am and hides in his basement in Delaware. Still, he pokes his head out as often as the groundhog while gaffing nearly every time he opens his mouth. That is the difference.

We've been saying this for a long time. Jill Biden and his handlers should be ashamed of themselves.

Awe, come on, man! We're never gonna be able to unsee that ...

Shout out to Benny Johnson for posting this video.

***

