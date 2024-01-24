WTF? Watch Biden's 'Clutch' Slip in Real Time (Video)

Watching someone undergo cognitive decline is scary enough.

Joe Biden is speaking gibberish again



pic.twitter.com/ytpXH80D38 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2024

Knowing the guy in this video has the nuclear football should scare EVERYONE, though.

Go ahead and watch. We'll wait.

Our very own Coucy told you, fine folks, about another instance where poor ole Joe seemed lost and confused. Is Biden an election denier, or did he flash back to a few years ago, and no one noticed or cared? Take that along with this video; folks, we might be in real trouble here.

Google, translate Bidiotic into English:



“We’ll teach Donald Trump a valuable lesson… don’t mess with the women of America unless you want to get the benefit…” — Daniel (@MiamiFarmer) January 23, 2024

Aww, go go, Gadget Translator would have been so much cooler! Thanks for the assist, though. Still, we aren't sure of the point he's trying to make ...

Look at the mindless sheep behind him. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZvwEgznDlw — American Lawyer (@Synchro2021) January 23, 2024

They're more like trained seals waiting on fish.

Trump does this nightly, why be a hypocrite? pic.twitter.com/BQJ3lCvuCt — d0n77ru57 (@d0n77ru57) January 23, 2024

Can we address the orange-haired elephant in the room? Does Trump have an occasional slip? Of course, he does.

In this editor's opinion, the difference is simple. Trump has made a handful of slips while holding rally after rally and jumping through all of the hoops being thrown in front of him by the Biden DOJ simultaneously.

Joe Biden calls lids at 10 am and hides in his basement in Delaware. Still, he pokes his head out as often as the groundhog while gaffing nearly every time he opens his mouth. That is the difference.

It’s elder abuse at this point. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) January 23, 2024

We've been saying this for a long time. Jill Biden and his handlers should be ashamed of themselves.

Its called Kamberish

.... that new type of unintelligible or meaningless speech. Also defined as nonsense. Usually followed by a loud cackling noise. Brought to you by the #KamalaClownShow @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/sbnRFzcyvV — 🤡#ClownShow (@BlahBlah2U2) January 23, 2024

Awe, come on, man! We're never gonna be able to unsee that ...

Shout out to Benny Johnson for posting this video.

