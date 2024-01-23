We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and...
New York Post Reports on Rare 'Seahorse Dad' Who's Five Months Pregnant
WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change
VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...
Feckless South Carolina Republicans Set to Appoint a Pro-Choice Judge So Thanks for...
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad...
Chuck Schumer Has His Sights on 'Zyn' ... Young Americans Are Adamantly Opposed
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Democratic Socialists of America in the Red with SEVEN...
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
John Harwood Says We're In a Massive Shift From 'Biden's In Trouble' to...
LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest New Hampshire Primary 2024 Results
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand

Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Cheering Crowd

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 PM on January 23, 2024
Twitchy

Seems like all the media wants to talk about much of the time is 'Election Denial' and who they consider to be an 'Election Denier'. Axios worried about if Speaker of the House Mike Johonson's election denial 'helped pave his path to power', the New York Times cheers that 'After Years of Spreading Lies, Election Deniers Face Consequences', MSNBC whines asking 'With so many election deniers in Congress, who needs a mob?' and so on and so forth. You know the drill at this point, right? 

Advertisement

Of course you rarely hear them discuss perennial Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams's repeated denial of election results, and for the same reason we have the sneaking suspicion that we won't be hearing a peep out of many mainstream media figures about this big 'ol denial of an election that President Joe Biden dropped on an apparently crowd that was apparently very receptive to his blatant election denial today in Virginia. Watch:

Now before the inevitable cries of 'This is out of context!!!' are raised, maybe you should watch for yourself, since CSPAN was kind enough to proved a video of the entire event. You'll find Biden's remark at ~ the 29:40 mark (we did the searching so you don't have to!)

It.... doesn't look like there's any context there. He goes on to ramble about being 'Jill Biden's husband and Kamala Harris's running mate' before looking offstage from the look of it and quickly saying 'kidding aside...' as if someone's signaling to him hard that he needs to backtrack... so they'll probably claim that his throwaway there means he was kidding, but it seems like a weak defense to us.

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
Advertisement

It sure looks like it seemed like a weak defense to current Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin too, because he was quick to remind Biden that no, Terry McAuliffe is not the current governor of Virginia.

Must've slipped Biden's mind, right?

Well you know, only when it's people they don't like. Otherwise it's just a slipup or something, assuming anyone bothers to acknowledge it happened at all when they do it.

You can say that again!

Advertisement

But of course the media will never point this out, and anybody who does point it out will be tarred as a liar themselves more than likely. That's how the game is played it seems.

Even now you can see them out there, spinning up the 'lol, can't you take a joke bro' storyline around this... 

Which... who knows, maybe it is. In context Biden's speaking is muddled and confused as ever which makes it easy to say dumb stuff and then ramble off half hour later and say 'all kidding aside...' and think that'll cover him when anyone asks question. 

Advertisement

But if a Republican made a similar 'joke' nobody believes that they'd be offered the same benefit of the doubt... and before anyone starts talking about 'context of the party', well, Stacy Abrams is all the context that anyone should need to point to. Joke or not everyone should receive the same treatment.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN MCAULIFFE VIRGINIA YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece
Brett T.
We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and It Is Terrifying AF
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Goes SCORCHED EARTH, Tells Paul Krugman 'You Give Economics a Bad Name'
Coucy
Illegal Immigrant Who Raised All the Red Flags May Have Been Identified
Brett T.
Oof! San Fran Chronicle Columnist Falls on Her Face Chiding In-N-Out for Not 'Caring About the Community'
Coucy
TSA Agents Confiscate Dana Loesch's Assault Microphone Stand
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chaya Raichik Turns Tables on NBC News Reporter Preparing a Hit Piece Brett T.
Advertisement