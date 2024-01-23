Election Denial? Biden Greets 'The Real Governor of Virginia, Terry McAuliffe!' Before Cheering Crowd

Seems like all the media wants to talk about much of the time is 'Election Denial' and who they consider to be an 'Election Denier'. Axios worried about if Speaker of the House Mike Johonson's election denial 'helped pave his path to power', the New York Times cheers that 'After Years of Spreading Lies, Election Deniers Face Consequences', MSNBC whines asking 'With so many election deniers in Congress, who needs a mob?' and so on and so forth. You know the drill at this point, right?

Of course you rarely hear them discuss perennial Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams's repeated denial of election results, and for the same reason we have the sneaking suspicion that we won't be hearing a peep out of many mainstream media figures about this big 'ol denial of an election that President Joe Biden dropped on an apparently crowd that was apparently very receptive to his blatant election denial today in Virginia. Watch:

Election Denier Joe Biden: "Hello, Virginia! And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!" pic.twitter.com/NFU7Uqu0ja — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2024

Now before the inevitable cries of 'This is out of context!!!' are raised, maybe you should watch for yourself, since CSPAN was kind enough to proved a video of the entire event. You'll find Biden's remark at ~ the 29:40 mark (we did the searching so you don't have to!)

It.... doesn't look like there's any context there. He goes on to ramble about being 'Jill Biden's husband and Kamala Harris's running mate' before looking offstage from the look of it and quickly saying 'kidding aside...' as if someone's signaling to him hard that he needs to backtrack... so they'll probably claim that his throwaway there means he was kidding, but it seems like a weak defense to us.

It sure looks like it seemed like a weak defense to current Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin too, because he was quick to remind Biden that no, Terry McAuliffe is not the current governor of Virginia.

Must've slipped Biden's mind, right?

He is a terrible person who does everything he accuses others of doing. Everything. The projection is as major as it could ever be. — Ma’s Mafia Account (@NotYourJewishMa) January 23, 2024

So, I thought that “election deniers are insurrectionists?” 🤔 — Kat (@KatManDoToo) January 23, 2024

Arrest him now! Lmao, that’s how it works, right democrats. — Agent X (@MI_Agent_X) January 23, 2024

Well you know, only when it's people they don't like. Otherwise it's just a slipup or something, assuming anyone bothers to acknowledge it happened at all when they do it.

Not sure how our democracy survives this kind of election denialism, tbh. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 23, 2024

It's Electoral Dementia...😂😂 — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) January 23, 2024

What a clown show this administration is. — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) January 23, 2024

You can say that again!

Democrats: any election they lose is illegitimate. https://t.co/9eGicJP5Yf — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 23, 2024

Isn’t it fascinating how the media pretended election denialism was a danger to our democracy… especially from the president https://t.co/gEfcOse1k2 — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 23, 2024

I guess the Democrats will have an election denier on the ballot this fall. https://t.co/GFcwDBgRgM — David Strom (@DavidStrom) January 23, 2024

But of course the media will never point this out, and anybody who does point it out will be tarred as a liar themselves more than likely. That's how the game is played it seems.

Even now you can see them out there, spinning up the 'lol, can't you take a joke bro' storyline around this...

The replies have more straw men than Billy Bob’s field in Nebraska https://t.co/Qnv2y2MYyf — Lone Star Democrat (@LoneStarPop) January 23, 2024

Do they not get that that is literally the joke — bupropion barbie (@keeganc15) January 23, 2024

It's not election denial when it's a joke, he knows Youngkin is the governor — Yohanan Ben-Avi (@JSKatsky) January 23, 2024

Which... who knows, maybe it is. In context Biden's speaking is muddled and confused as ever which makes it easy to say dumb stuff and then ramble off half hour later and say 'all kidding aside...' and think that'll cover him when anyone asks question.

But if a Republican made a similar 'joke' nobody believes that they'd be offered the same benefit of the doubt... and before anyone starts talking about 'context of the party', well, Stacy Abrams is all the context that anyone should need to point to. Joke or not everyone should receive the same treatment.

***

