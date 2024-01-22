Leftists Have a TOTALLY Normal Reaction to Chaya Raichik Posting a Picture of a Hamburger

As we've pointed out many times, at Twitchy we always find it hilarious how much the left hates -- and we mean HATES -- Chaya Raichik and her Libs of TikTok account. Almost all she ever does is give them the attention they so desperately crave. But everyone knows the left hates looking into mirrors, so we suppose her holding one up to their faces every day makes them recoil in horror (as it should).

But as much as all of their 'moral outrage' makes us laugh, sometimes it can be really scary. Especially for Raichik herself, who has been doxxed by Taylor Lorenz (a doxxing that NBC justified and celebrated, by the way) and receives death threats on a daily basis.

Riachik took to X this morning to show the latest example of just how unhinged the left has become about her. And, as she usually does, she brought receipts.

Me: look at this burger I’m eating



Leftists: I hope you die pic.twitter.com/qA9D0rG6Wk — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 22, 2024

Wait ... WTF???

Yes, Raichik is Jewish. She is currently visiting Israel and has posted numerous tweets about the sites she has seen of the abominable Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7. So, you can imagine, she probably needed a break from that horror to enjoy a few nice meals.

(And between you and this writer, Twitchy readers, that dressed-up burger with a fried egg on top looks pretty darn delicious.)

But obviously, this was too much for the leftists to take. We looked at the original post from Raichik's screenshotted tweet and they are very much real. We're not going to repost the death wishes here, but you can find them for yourself.

Imagine eating this good 🤤



Agadir- Bnei Brak, Israel pic.twitter.com/fB22v6tqZs — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 21, 2024

Just go to the QTs and replies to see that many of them really, honestly want her to die. Shocked, not shocked.

But there were plenty of other unhinged reactions that we WILL show you.

Shame on you! — Dangdangraul111 (Human Animal) 🇵🇸 (@dangdangraul111) January 21, 2024

Yes. Shame on Raichik for enjoying a meal in her Jewish ancestral home. How dare she?

Imagine selling your soul to eat that good. I'm surprised you found a restaurant still open with a war going on. pic.twitter.com/saiA5V7rOC — Kory Sansone 🇺🇲 🇮🇹🇵🇱🇸🇾🇪🇸 (@KorySans) January 21, 2024

Well, she wasn't in Gaza. Why would she go there when they would kill her on sight? That background looks to us like Hamas is enjoying the consequences of her own actions.

Supporting genocide is hungry business.



Let’s check in on the little toddlers in Gaza Ms. Libs of TikTok will bomb later today because they are guilty of something….eventually. https://t.co/IvpXy59puc — Backwood Baker (@thebake21456257) January 21, 2024

Wow, Raichik joined the IDF? When did that happen? Also, the left continues to not know the meaning of the word 'genocide.'

The only ones responsible for any starvation are Hamas. You remember, the 'government' that Gazans themselves elected and still support.

Imagine knowing over 10,000 dead are nearby and everyone else is literally starving. She knows this and yet she posts this. https://t.co/lRN3kw5WWc — SilverThread IsStrongerThanYouThink (@leslie_hileslie) January 21, 2024

Again, Hamas could end it all instantly if they returned all of the hostages, laid down their arms, and surrendered to Israel. If the left wants to be angry at the war dead, they should look at the people who, you know, STARTED the war.

Fortunately, not everyone was this nutbar crazy and Raichik got a lot of support as well.

The modern Left is as evil as what people used to imagine demons being. https://t.co/FSKVqlxPdO — AverageCitizen (@Stock_Number) January 22, 2024

The left is engulfed with hate. https://t.co/xS8WL0jC87 — MykelJo Maiava 🌺🌊🇺🇲🇼🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@m_maiava) January 22, 2024

But MAGA are the “terrorists.” https://t.co/GShzlXKtgV — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 22, 2024

Of course. Let's not forget the Biden administration's greatest lie that the biggest threat to America is 'WHITE SUPREMACY, REEEEEEE.'

Of course, that's when the greatest threat is not 'climate change.' But as the media is happy to tell us, white supremacy and climate change are pretty much one and the same anyway.

Or something.

That's pretty convenient.

eating a burger makes commies cry https://t.co/MQG3y41v16 — cugel (@Cugel__konig) January 22, 2024

LOL. Ain't that the truth?

We think we might have a burger ourselves for dinner tonight after looking at Raichik's delicious meal.

If nothing else, it will upset the humorless scolds at PETA.

***

