Look in the Mirror: Claudine Gay Laments 'War to Unravel Faith' in Places...
Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy With Tour Performance (Video)
Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime
Is She Running As a Democrat? Nikki Haley's Been Flubbing Easy Topics for...
This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas Is Getting...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Quietly Reveals Taking Donations From Climate...
Brian Stelter's New Metaphor for BRAVE AND STUNNING Journalists Protecting MUH Democracy G...
Another Resurfaced Clip Lands Nikki Haley in Hot Water
Joy Behar Citing Her Many Covid Boosters to Call Misinformation on Fauci Critics...
Uniter in Chief! Biden Reminds Millions of Americans How Much He Hates Them...
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears...
Wait ... WAT?! I've Seen Some RIDICULOUS Simping for Joe Biden But This...
Drew Holden Shreds Media and Their 'Horrifically Bad' Takes About Claudine Gay in...

OOF: WaPo Journo Gets Ratioed AND Noted for Her 'White Supremacy' Question to Vivek Ramaswamy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on January 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today, our fearless Twitchy leader @PolitiBunny reported on Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's epic response to an attempted 'gotcha' question from a reporter about 'white supremacy.' It was beautiful to see Ramaswamy dismantle the reporter, her ridiculous question, and the overall corruption, incompetence, and divisiveness of the American media. 

Advertisement

But it turns out, a little more to the story surfaced yesterday on X. The reporter who launched the moronic question at Ramaswamy was none other than Washington Post staff writer Meryl Kornfield. In one of the biggest lack-of-self-awareness rake steps in recent memory, Kornfield took to X yesterday to attempt to brag about her 'stunning and brave' question. 

It ... ummm ... it did not go well.

Let's just take a moment to bask in that devastating ratio, shall we? It is truly a work of art. We'd like to frame it and hang it in the Louvre.

But to add a cherry on top of Kornfield's humiliation, she also got slapped with a Community Note about her question and Ramaswamy's answer: 

Ouch. That's gonna leave a mark. For a while. 

Maybe her ratio will give her an inkling of what the public thinks of her and her newspaper. 

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ramaswamy's response was so fire, we just had to post it here again. A truly epic woodshed moment. 

And we haven't even gotten to the best part yet: Ramaswamy predicted EXACTLY how she would report about the exchange. 

The media's incompetence and corruption are only matched by their hilarious predictability. 

Advertisement

The media must love rakes, given how much they step on them every day. 

Because they are irrelevant without racial division. That's why they continue to provide the demand for racism, even though it far outstrips the actual supply.

Kornfield earned a double helping of it with this tweet. A triple helping, actually, if you add together the ratio, the Community Note, and the fact that she did exactly what Ramaswamy said she would do.

LOL. Sure, let's throw in another dig at Claudine Gay. Because she deserves it too. 

Advertisement

Perfect 'chef's kiss' moment. Thank you, Jeff Goldblum. 

LOL. 

Honestly, we could go on forever with all of the replies and QTs dunking on Kornfield. But a classic Monty Python moment is as perfect a place to stop as any.

Enjoy your triple scoop of embarrassment, Meryl Kornfield. God knows the rest of us are.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST RATIO VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics)
Sam J.
'Sweating to the Oldies' Madonna Sparks Ageism Controversy With Tour Performance (Video)
ArtistAngie
Look in the Mirror: Claudine Gay Laments 'War to Unravel Faith' in Places Like Harvard in NYT Op-Ed
Amy Curtis
Massie Suggests Novel Approach on Illegals: Stop Incentivizing Dems to Ignore the Crime
Amy Curtis
Another Not-Insurrection: Pro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down California State Capitol
Amy Curtis
'Woke VIRUS': Elon Musk Calls Woke AP Out for Their WOKE Claudine Gay Headline As Only He Can and DAAAMN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Story Disappears in 3, 2, 1 --> Iowa High School Mass Shooter Appears to Be LGBTQ/Trans Activist (Pics) Sam J.
Advertisement