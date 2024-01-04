OOF: WaPo Journo Gets Ratioed AND Noted for Her 'White Supremacy' Question to Vivek Ramaswamy

Earlier today, our fearless Twitchy leader @PolitiBunny reported on Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's epic response to an attempted 'gotcha' question from a reporter about 'white supremacy.' It was beautiful to see Ramaswamy dismantle the reporter, her ridiculous question, and the overall corruption, incompetence, and divisiveness of the American media.

But it turns out, a little more to the story surfaced yesterday on X. The reporter who launched the moronic question at Ramaswamy was none other than Washington Post staff writer Meryl Kornfield. In one of the biggest lack-of-self-awareness rake steps in recent memory, Kornfield took to X yesterday to attempt to brag about her 'stunning and brave' question.

It ... ummm ... it did not go well.

I asked Vivek if he condemned white supremacy. Vivek said to “stop picking on this farce of some figment that exists at some infinitesimally small fringe.” He said he condemns “vicious racial discrimination” but would not “bend the knee” and condemn white supremacy. https://t.co/mwNTKGKF1w — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) January 3, 2024

Let's just take a moment to bask in that devastating ratio, shall we? It is truly a work of art. We'd like to frame it and hang it in the Louvre.

But to add a cherry on top of Kornfield's humiliation, she also got slapped with a Community Note about her question and Ramaswamy's answer:

Ouch. That's gonna leave a mark. For a while.

I don't think you appreciate the level of hatred and contempt the average person feels toward you.



But it's still nowhere near enough. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 4, 2024

Maybe her ratio will give her an inkling of what the public thinks of her and her newspaper.

@VivekGRamaswamy absolutely destroyed your pathetic attempt to be a race baiter. It was absolutely one of the greatest takedowns of a "journalist" in history. https://t.co/MqLFrFBKnA — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 4, 2024

Ramaswamy's response was so fire, we just had to post it here again. A truly epic woodshed moment.

And we haven't even gotten to the best part yet: Ramaswamy predicted EXACTLY how she would report about the exchange.

We all saw the video where @VivekGRamaswamy literally called that you would present it this way. It’s glorious how pathetic this is. Enemy of the people. https://t.co/wjSnCMVjGj — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) January 4, 2024

She literally did exactly what @VivekGRamaswamy said she would 😂 https://t.co/pcacWYHor1 pic.twitter.com/LqoxaXZ7aB — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 4, 2024

Vivek not only humiliated @merylkornfield, but hilariously described exactly what she would write, and she’s so dumb that she went ahead and did it. She couldn’t help herself, because she is a brainwashed tool of the State-controlled media.



She is why the media is a joke. https://t.co/4eVGYf3mwR — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 4, 2024

The media's incompetence and corruption are only matched by their hilarious predictability.

This community note is bliss



It won't be long before left-leaning media personalities and outlets pull out of X entirely for fear and contempt of their lies being called out



Not to mention Meryl did exactly what Vivek said she would do lol https://t.co/pOBGksp2qZ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 4, 2024

Did it hurt walking into that rake? https://t.co/uSwX9N0Vpw — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 4, 2024

The media must love rakes, given how much they step on them every day.

Why do all white liberal female journalists have a messiah complex?? Trying to save minorities that didn’t ask for their help. https://t.co/JE8GMj9WYZ — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 4, 2024

Because they are irrelevant without racial division. That's why they continue to provide the demand for racism, even though it far outstrips the actual supply.

You think you hate journalists enough, you don’t.



They earn their ridicule. https://t.co/0qzjzj5WOt — Shadz (@Shadzey1) January 4, 2024

Kornfield earned a double helping of it with this tweet. A triple helping, actually, if you add together the ratio, the Community Note, and the fact that she did exactly what Ramaswamy said she would do.

For the people in back:



This person is conditioned to react to certain stimuli.



That's not my turn of phrase, btw. But, like Claudine Gay, I won't source it.



Because IYKYK. https://t.co/MOGCVbVN0G — Holz10: Ho Bot Whisperer (@HolzRevivified) January 4, 2024

LOL. Sure, let's throw in another dig at Claudine Gay. Because she deserves it too.

Meryl got humiliated by @VivekGRamaswamy and then went on 𝕏 to post this bogus headline just like he predicted.



Amazing how braindead this “reporter” is. https://t.co/1zLMivKXNo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 4, 2024

Absolutely brutal ratio AND a blunt Community note? https://t.co/On5Enk8kp2 pic.twitter.com/L0cziSDMJj — Nookie (@EJames9029) January 4, 2024

Perfect 'chef's kiss' moment. Thank you, Jeff Goldblum.

Vivek called it and she still did it… unbelievable https://t.co/Sd1I458qjm pic.twitter.com/XQPHbVUrov — Geoff ✡️ (@AmericanTechy) January 4, 2024

Staff writers’ meetings at MSM outlets’ extremism departments: pic.twitter.com/mtJhm4AxCi — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 4, 2024

LOL.

Honestly, we could go on forever with all of the replies and QTs dunking on Kornfield. But a classic Monty Python moment is as perfect a place to stop as any.

Enjoy your triple scoop of embarrassment, Meryl Kornfield. God knows the rest of us are.

***

