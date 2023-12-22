The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic Statue

What is it with Democrats and Satan? Are they all like that kid you knew in junior high school who used to draw pentagrams on his Trapper Keeper and his locker because he thought it was rebellious and 'metal'? It sure seems that way.

Earlier this month, it was the satanic church putting up a statue in the Iowa statehouse as a mockery of the traditional nativity scene (until a based dude went in and beheaded it, LOL). Now, there is a satanic goat statue outside the Michigan Capitol that had at least one Democrat staffer all hot and bothered.

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol.



Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever!



.@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023

Samantha Skorka is, by her description, a media specialist for the Michigan House Democrats. What she didn't put in her bio is that she finds kissing satanic goats 'sexy.'

She deleted the tweet, but Libs of TikTok grabbed it, because the internet is forever. Then, she tried to play the whole thing off as a joke and got ratioed for that too.

Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Samantha Skorka (@skorkasammi) December 21, 2023

Uh-huh. Sure, Jan.

If it was just a joke, why’d you delete it? — Proud American (@Meow81998508) December 22, 2023

Skorka's next tweet showed that she wasn't really joking at all, and just wanted to mock Christians during the Advent season.

Don’t forget to wish a Pagan a happy Yule and a bright solstice 🐐 — Samantha Skorka (@skorkasammi) December 21, 2023

You going to delete this one to? — Brendon 🇺🇸 (@DadioKillerB) December 21, 2023

She hasn't deleted the follow ups (yet), but we're guessing she might be taking a break from social media for a while.

Back to the original, deleted tweet, X had a lot of thoughts about what needed to happen to the goat outside the Michigan Capitol.

Mike Cassidy is, of course, the man who demolished the satanic statue inside the Iowa statehouse.

Lambchop time — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 21, 2023

Well, different animals and all, but we get the idea.

Of course many argue that this is freedom of speech and freedom of religion, but there's only one problem with that. Satanism isn't a religion.

From their own website: https://t.co/N47d8WR06Y



They aren't a religion and shouldn't be granted the privileges of one. pic.twitter.com/djotv6qkGp — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) December 22, 2023

Democrats support sterilizing kids, taxpayer funded late-term abortion, endless unnecessary regulations on businesses, higher taxes on married couples, and everything else that is wicked and causes suffering. At least this democrat is honest about who it is she is serving.… pic.twitter.com/iOPUUjDDOY — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) December 22, 2023

Yep. When they show you who they are ... believe them.

One user spotted an interesting decoration on the goat.

Notice the trans ribbon on it?



They still try to claim the trans movement isn't satanic even though it overtly is. — Ethos (@projectethos5) December 21, 2023

Well, how about that. Suddenly, the trans activists targeting small children with their gender ideology starts to make a lot more sense.

IMO, we need to start employing ridicule much more than we do.



Defang these exhibits by mocking them. https://t.co/qRGGTYabgh — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 22, 2023

Never underestimate the power of mockery. People boycotting Bud Light has hurt sales for Anheuser-Busch, but it is mockery that has demolished the brand for a generation, if not forever.

We see what Tiffany did there.

The Reconciliation Statue in the Arlington Cemetery is considered bad and must be torn down..



However ...

This Statue is acceptable and allowed to be placed at the Michigan Capitol... ⬇️🙄 https://t.co/tKdaHrs2e4 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) December 22, 2023

Well, the good news is that the removal of the Reconciliation Monument in Arlington National Cemetery has been put on hold. Hopefully, sanity will prevail and it will be allowed to stay where it is.

What a surprise!!!



This is a trap so they can claim the mantle of the First Amendment, but I probably can't help you believe it. https://t.co/AN7sbFUVV3 — James Lindsay, America's top op (@ConceptualJames) December 22, 2023

Well, we're not going to overestimate Skorka's level of strategy here. She probably just posted something stupid and got the trouncing on X she deserved. But it's true that displays like these are traps. The left wants to provoke a reaction, preferably a violent reaction, so they can claim victimhood and persecution.

The better reaction is simply to point and laugh. Well done to X on that account in the case of Samantha Skorka.

