The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic Statue

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

What is it with Democrats and Satan? Are they all like that kid you knew in junior high school who used to draw pentagrams on his Trapper Keeper and his locker because he thought it was rebellious and 'metal'? It sure seems that way.

Earlier this month, it was the satanic church putting up a statue in the Iowa statehouse as a mockery of the traditional nativity scene (until a based dude went in and beheaded it, LOL). Now, there is a satanic goat statue outside the Michigan Capitol that had at least one Democrat staffer all hot and bothered. 

Samantha Skorka is, by her description, a media specialist for the Michigan House Democrats. What she didn't put in her bio is that she finds kissing satanic goats 'sexy.' 

She deleted the tweet, but Libs of TikTok grabbed it, because the internet is forever. Then, she tried to play the whole thing off as a joke and got ratioed for that too.

Uh-huh. Sure, Jan. 

Skorka's next tweet showed that she wasn't really joking at all, and just wanted to mock Christians during the Advent season. 

She hasn't deleted the follow ups (yet), but we're guessing she might be taking a break from social media for a while. 

Back to the original, deleted tweet, X had a lot of thoughts about what needed to happen to the goat outside the Michigan Capitol.

Mike Cassidy is, of course, the man who demolished the satanic statue inside the Iowa statehouse.  

Well, different animals and all, but we get the idea. 

Of course many argue that this is freedom of speech and freedom of religion, but there's only one problem with that. Satanism isn't a religion.

Yep. When they show you who they are ... believe them. 

One user spotted an interesting decoration on the goat. 

Well, how about that. Suddenly, the trans activists targeting small children with their gender ideology starts to make a lot more sense. 

Never underestimate the power of mockery. People boycotting Bud Light has hurt sales for Anheuser-Busch, but it is mockery that has demolished the brand for a generation, if not forever. 

We see what Tiffany did there. 

Well, the good news is that the removal of the Reconciliation Monument in Arlington National Cemetery has been put on hold. Hopefully, sanity will prevail and it will be allowed to stay where it is. 

Well, we're not going to overestimate Skorka's level of strategy here. She probably just posted something stupid and got the trouncing on X she deserved. But it's true that displays like these are traps. The left wants to provoke a reaction, preferably a violent reaction, so they can claim victimhood and persecution. 

The better reaction is simply to point and laugh. Well done to X on that account in the case of Samantha Skorka. 

***

