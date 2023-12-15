Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump)

Hey, America. Are you feeling like the economy is not so great these days? Are you wishing we could maybe go back to 2017-2019 when things were a lot better?

Well, that's just because you are victims of propaganda, didn't you know that? Silly Americans.

Last night, professional Rachel Maddow impersonator Chris Hayes took to the airwaves of MSNBC to tell you, in no uncertain terms, that you only thought the economy was good under the Trump administration. Because Trump is just that skilled at lying to you. Watch:

"Part of the reason that people's perception the economy was 'good' in the Trump era...is that he constantly, unceasingly sledgehammered us over the head with propaganda about it," says @chrislhayes on the economic messaging of Trump vs. Biden. pic.twitter.com/88qJitVV3o — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) December 15, 2023

We would say we have no words for this level of gaslighting, but we are paid to write words so we'll try to come up with something. Just give us a minute to stop laughing.

...

OK, that's better. But you heard him correctly. You don't think the economy was better under Trump because you could afford gas, or groceries, or your utility bills, or because your 401k wasn't gutted, or because you didn't have to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet. You only thought that because Trump hypnotized you into thinking that ... or something.

And not only that. Hayes goes on to say that Trump was so powerful that he was able to 'trap' the world's most powerful CEOs in the Rose Garden at the beginning of the pandemic to show support for fighting against Covid. It's not that they were invited, were prepared to speak, or were all there willingly. Trump made them do it. Probably at gunpoint, in Hayes' nightly fever dreams.

If you think the delusion isn't real, don't forget that the media now believes that Trump will shut off the entire internet if he is elected again. He'll probably turn off the sun too, unless we toss virgins into volcanoes to placate him.

Don't believe your own experience. Believe the MSM and Biden.



Or else. They might cancel you if you don't comply. https://t.co/TFTU2dTqTC — David Strom (@DavidStrom) December 15, 2023

Why do our lying eyes always lie to us? We should really just walk around in blindfolds 23 hours a day, only taking them off for an hour each night to watch Chris Hayes tell us how much better off we are under Sippy Cup Biden.

(Narrator: The biggest reason that people's perception the economy was 'good' in the Trump era...is because the economy was actually good in the Trump era) https://t.co/Sr6mSOeToI — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 15, 2023

So sad. Another brainwashed person who remembers when we could afford things.

I mean...



Just how stupid does this guy think we are? https://t.co/PJti6oEyMO — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) December 15, 2023

He doesn't just think we are stupid. He needs us to be stupid. It's the only way Hayes can survive.

Wrong. It's because it was good. Incomes were up, gas was cheap, and prices were steady. Under Biden incomes growth is meager, prices are through the roof, and millions more are out of the work force.

Stop your gaslighting. https://t.co/SFWoYFVZs8 — Fake News Filter (@Jdanker22) December 15, 2023

If Chris Hayes had his way, heretics like this would be punished and sent to re-education camps.

They're really going to try to convince people that they have it better now.

He's actually using propaganda techniques to say Trump had a "propaganda machine."

This is amazing to watch.

It will be more amazing to see who actually believes this crap!

Incredible. https://t.co/MZA7BTp4xF — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 15, 2023

Sadly, there were many in the replies who did believe it. Or at least pretended to believe it for political tribalism.

Bidenomics is the messaging, the media isn’t covering it. — Nevada Girl 🟧 🟦 (@calypsoreno) December 15, 2023

Thanks to the greatest story teller on TV today @chrislhayes on @MSNBC @allinwithchris spreading the good news about #Bidenomics. A distinct contrast to Trump administration of doomed staged economics 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — What About U ? (@petershoneye) December 15, 2023

See? Bidenomics is awesome, people. It's just that the media doesn't give him enough credit.

OK, now we truly are getting speechless. We need to re-inject some sanity here.

Further proof the left is an alternate reality Cult. — Charles Ulysses Farley (@pirkster_jax) December 15, 2023

"he constantly, unceasingly sledgehammered us over the head with propaganda about it," Yeah, the media was so pro-Trump🙄. Any "propaganda" he was pushing was from his twitter account (which you booted him off of). Your gaslighting is getting more desperate. — Sonny Lopez, alias "Si B. Cooper" (@sonnylopeznola) December 15, 2023

gas and groceries were cheaper, so says my pocket book and bank statements...interest was lower as well — Yul B. Allwright (@Jim54167499) December 15, 2023

That's better. Hey, quick reminder that Americans have to spend more than $11,000 more per year under Biden just to maintain the standard of living we had in January 2021. But I guess that's probably just more Trump propaganda. It couldn't be CBS News who reported that.

But not all is lost. Twitchy's very own Dave Gordon came up with a great way Americans could save a few bucks:

Think of the money you'll have for food if you cancel your @Comcast cable. https://t.co/f8mzYB6CzA — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) December 15, 2023

Or at least cancel MSNBC and its Dollar Store Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes.

