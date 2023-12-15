Chris Hayes Explains That, Regretfully, Our Lying Eyes Are Once Again Lying to Us (So Was Trump)

Tucker on X: The Kyle Rittenhouse Interview
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on December 15, 2023
Twitter

Hey, America. Are you feeling like the economy is not so great these days? Are you wishing we could maybe go back to 2017-2019 when things were a lot better? 

Advertisement

Well, that's just because you are victims of propaganda, didn't you know that? Silly Americans.

Last night, professional Rachel Maddow impersonator Chris Hayes took to the airwaves of MSNBC to tell you, in no uncertain terms, that you only thought the economy was good under the Trump administration. Because Trump is just that skilled at lying to you. Watch: 

We would say we have no words for this level of gaslighting, but we are paid to write words so we'll try to come up with something. Just give us a minute to stop laughing.

...

OK, that's better. But you heard him correctly. You don't think the economy was better under Trump because you could afford gas, or groceries, or your utility bills, or because your 401k wasn't gutted, or because you didn't have to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet. You only thought that because Trump hypnotized you into thinking that ... or something. 

And not only that. Hayes goes on to say that Trump was so powerful that he was able to 'trap' the world's most powerful CEOs in the Rose Garden at the beginning of the pandemic to show support for fighting against Covid. It's not that they were invited, were prepared to speak, or were all there willingly. Trump made them do it. Probably at gunpoint, in Hayes' nightly fever dreams. 

If you think the delusion isn't real, don't forget that the media now believes that Trump will shut off the entire internet if he is elected again. He'll probably turn off the sun too, unless we toss virgins into volcanoes to placate him. 

Why do our lying eyes always lie to us? We should really just walk around in blindfolds 23 hours a day, only taking them off for an hour each night to watch Chris Hayes tell us how much better off we are under Sippy Cup Biden. 

So sad. Another brainwashed person who remembers when we could afford things. 

He doesn't just think we are stupid. He needs us to be stupid. It's the only way Hayes can survive. 

If Chris Hayes had his way, heretics like this would be punished and sent to re-education camps. 

Sadly, there were many in the replies who did believe it. Or at least pretended to believe it for political tribalism.

See? Bidenomics is awesome, people. It's just that the media doesn't give him enough credit. 

OK, now we truly are getting speechless. We need to re-inject some sanity here.

That's better. Hey, quick reminder that Americans have to spend more than $11,000 more per year under Biden just to maintain the standard of living we had in January 2021. But I guess that's probably just more Trump propaganda. It couldn't be CBS News who reported that

But not all is lost. Twitchy's very own Dave Gordon came up with a great way Americans could save a few bucks: 

Or at least cancel MSNBC and its Dollar Store Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes.

***

Advertisement
Advertisement
