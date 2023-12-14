CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza
Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay
John Kirby Says to 'Imagine the Cost in Blood and Treasure' of Not...
Biden Administration Tells Israel to 'Scale Down' Its Ground Campaign in Gaza
School Board Member Sworn In on Stack of 'LGBTQ-Themed' Books
'I Don't Want Puberty to Be the Enemy': Another Detransition Lawsuit Seeks to...
NBC News: Mother Sobs in Court Over Getting Health Care for Her Trans...
Drew Holden Points Out (D)ifference in CNN Coverage of Hunter Biden Ignoring GOP...
A Tired Biden Mumbles About Beating Big Pharma and 'Investing in 3 New...
It's All a Boondoggle: Former Meta DEI Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
'Let the PR Games Begin!': Tiki-Wielding Harvard Prez Gay Attends Menorah Lighting, Mocker...
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in...
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants

Miles 'Anonymous' Taylor Fears Donald Trump Could Turn Off the Internet If Reelected

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Matthew Putney

They're getting worried about Donald Trump. He has a slight edge over President Joe Biden in all of the critical swing states, and Biden just clocked in with his highest disapproval rating yet. The prevailing narrative is that a second Trump term would be the end of democracy, whatever that means.

Advertisement

Tom Elliott has put together a supercut of all of the terrible things that could happen if Trump were reelected.

All of the usual suspects are there. Why does anyone think we care what Liz Cheney has to say?

Miles Taylor is the guy who wrote an anti-Tump op-ed anonymously for the New York Times from "very high" within the Trump administration … some people were guessing that it was Vice President Mike Pence. It turns out it was the chief of staff of Homeland Security — not exactly the big name we were promised.

Taylor, who appeared in the supercut above, was a guest of MSNBC's Jen Psaki and warned that Trump could do practically anything if reelected, including turning off the internet and deploying troops on American soil.

It used to be that the media was pushing for a Trump nomination thinking he'd lose again to Biden, but it seems they're having second thoughts as they watch the Biden administration turn into a dumpster fire.

Recommended

Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay
Brett T.
Advertisement

We all died.

We're old enough to remember when Mitt Romney was going to ban tampons and the Dollar Menu at McDonald's.

And be able to afford to put gas in it.

Advertisement

According to Taylor, Biden has access to do all of these things as well … now we know that Biden has "The Doomsday Book" as well as early onset dementia.

It's cute that Taylor thinks the biggest danger would be on the National Security Front while Biden keeps the southern border wide open.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ANONYMOUS DONALD TRUMP INTERNET JEN PSAKI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay
Brett T.
CNN Reports That Israel Is Using Unguided 'Dumb Bombs' in Gaza
Brett T.
Christian Veteran Knocks Down, BEHEADS Statue to Satan in Iowa
Coucy
CNN Implies That Navy Federal Credit Union Engages in Racial Discrimination, Faceplants
Aaron Walker
Biden Administration Tells Israel to 'Scale Down' Its Ground Campaign in Gaza
Brett T.
Mary Katherine Ham Has Jokes for Armed Carjackers That Can't Come Through in a Clutch
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Marc Lamont Hill Stunned to Watch Mediocre White Men Dismiss Claudine Gay Brett T.
Advertisement