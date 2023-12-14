Miles 'Anonymous' Taylor Fears Donald Trump Could Turn Off the Internet If Reelected

They're getting worried about Donald Trump. He has a slight edge over President Joe Biden in all of the critical swing states, and Biden just clocked in with his highest disapproval rating yet. The prevailing narrative is that a second Trump term would be the end of democracy, whatever that means.

Tom Elliott has put together a supercut of all of the terrible things that could happen if Trump were reelected.

Media warn if Trump wins again every bad possible thing will happen pic.twitter.com/8u9PeFYoUV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 12, 2023

All of the usual suspects are there. Why does anyone think we care what Liz Cheney has to say?

Miles Taylor is the guy who wrote an anti-Tump op-ed anonymously for the New York Times from "very high" within the Trump administration … some people were guessing that it was Vice President Mike Pence. It turns out it was the chief of staff of Homeland Security — not exactly the big name we were promised.

Taylor, who appeared in the supercut above, was a guest of MSNBC's Jen Psaki and warned that Trump could do practically anything if reelected, including turning off the internet and deploying troops on American soil.

It used to be that the media was pushing for a Trump nomination thinking he'd lose again to Biden, but it seems they're having second thoughts as they watch the Biden administration turn into a dumpster fire.

I thought the internet didn’t exist anymore because we don’t have net neutrality — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 14, 2023

We all died.

Seems like projection to me Miles. You say President Trump “may” use these powers when he didn’t for 4 years and that Joe Biden “wouldn’t” use them when he already has… — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) December 14, 2023

They are so scared. Hilarious! 😂😂😂 — SaltyCaptMacUSMC (@SaltyCaptMac29) December 14, 2023

We're old enough to remember when Mitt Romney was going to ban tampons and the Dollar Menu at McDonald's.

They always tell you "their" plan. — MWP (@mwpotter23) December 14, 2023

Non-stop, ridiculous fear mongering. This is why we have lefties out there wanting to commit violence for their cause. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) December 14, 2023

I'm voting Biden because I don't want to live in a fascist dictatorship with no internet. — Wirra (@wirraone) December 14, 2023

I like that they’re terrified. Do you like it that they’re terrified? — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) December 14, 2023

So pathetic. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) December 14, 2023

At least I'll have a gas stove and a gas powered vehicle — Main Street Conservative (@PoliticsFan10) December 14, 2023

And be able to afford to put gas in it.

Wish they would keep their fetish dreams behind closed doors. — #17 Parodied Dr. Evan, MD in Placation (@LizardKing1893) December 14, 2023

Yes, just turn it off pic.twitter.com/C1lQPUV0aK — Irish Optimist (@Irishfa30550201) December 14, 2023

Is it like just one switch? I was sure it’s more complicated than that. — T Fons (@tfons) December 14, 2023

How exactly does one "turn off the internet"?



I work in IT. — Michelle (@MichaelTPro) December 15, 2023

According to Taylor, Biden has access to do all of these things as well … now we know that Biden has "The Doomsday Book" as well as early onset dementia.

It's cute that Taylor thinks the biggest danger would be on the National Security Front while Biden keeps the southern border wide open.

Confession through projection. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) December 14, 2023

