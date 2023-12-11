AYFKM? Seattle School Fails Student on Quiz for Answering That Men Can't Get Pregnant

We've been paying a lot of attention lately to the rot that exists on college campuses. Specifically, the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT came under fire for their blatant antisemitism last week when testifying before Congress. And yesterday, Christopher Rufo published a report about how Harvard President Claudine Gay, in particular, is a complete fraud.

But make no mistake: the poison in America's education system goes far deeper than colleges and universities. It has infected educational institutions at all levels. Take Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle for one of the latest examples:

You cannot make this up. A teacher failed a student for answering on a quiz that men can’t get pregnant and all men have p*n*ses.



Source: https://t.co/uZ6Hp8LeLx pic.twitter.com/rGIaKMIboJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2023

From mynorthwest.com:

An activist history teacher failed a Seattle student on a quiz for saying only women can get pregnant and that only men have penises. A 10th grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle gave students a quiz titled, 'Understanding Gender vs. Sex.' The quiz provided a series of statements to label true or false, or questions with multiple choices. The student’s mother wrote to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH expressing 'frustration and anger.' She says she expressed concerns to the school, but was 'met with silence.' 'I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,' she said to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. She asked for anonymity for fear her son would face retribution.

The mother also reported to Rantz that various teachers at the school called her son, 'f****d and racist,' and 'a product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything.' He was also told not to identify as 'straight' because the word is offensive. She added that she was proud of her son -- despite the failing grade he was given by a teacher who should never be allowed to be around children -- for standing up for the truth.

The school's only response was that the quiz was 'in line with state and local guidelines.'

Talk about an advertisement for school choice and homeschooling.

Why is that even on a damned test? https://t.co/yU3u9b2eBC — Carol reMarks (@carolremarks) December 11, 2023

That's a very good question. This wasn't Biology class. It was History class (or, more accurately, 'Ethnic Studies World History' ... which likely means no history is being taught at all).

Mad props to the student. Hero of the day. https://t.co/z0iXa589A1 — Ashko18 (@Ash_ko18) December 11, 2023

I’d frame the test for my kid.



Put it on the wall. Title “the day my kid rejected insanity”



That’s how you gotta do it. Even if they fail you. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) December 11, 2023

He SHOULD get an A+ for his answers if his teachers had an ounce of sanity in them.

This is what happens when teachers teach feelings and not facts... https://t.co/3tsfvzoGEN — helen henning (@helenckh) December 11, 2023

Still surprised public schools are full of woke commies? Unless you want your kid to hate you, their history, their country, themselves, and everything good, don't leave them alone with those people. Too late for regret when they're a 600 lb. pink hair with mutilated genitals. — Clot-free Feral Frog (@FrogPondFloater) December 11, 2023

Teachers have certainly changed pic.twitter.com/0h2d3d4eF4 — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) December 11, 2023

Sad, but true, in all too many schools, particularly in blue districts like Seattle and Portland.

Young children in Washington State are much smarter than the college educated teachers today: https://t.co/TjxUosBGLu — Edsel Robbins (@edsel_robbins) December 11, 2023

They at least have a better understanding of basic biology.

Only men have a Penis … #True

Only Women can have periods … #True



The staff at this district needs more education 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/wV41q64nQd — tainky 🦋 (@tainky131) December 11, 2023

We're kind of thinking that the teacher, staff, and administrators just need to be fired. And never be allowed to teach children anywhere.

But since that's unlikely in a place like Seattle, we'll let this serve as just another warning to parents: Get your kids out of these schools.

