Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'

As Twitchy readers know, Republican Kevin McCarthy, recently ousted as the Speaker of the House in favor of Milke Johnson, announced this week that he would be retiring at the end of the year. Many conservatives have had mixed feelings about McCarthy over the years, often earning him the 'RINO' moniker, but with a very slim majority in the House, it was not great news for Republicans (even though McCarthy's district, CA-20, is fairly solidly red and there is a good chance another Republican will be elected there to succeed him).

However, on Thursday, video surfaced from a debate McCarthy participated in at Oxford University in October that had many conservatives shaking their heads in disgust and just sighing, 'Good riddance' to McCarthy. Watch:

Kevin McCarthy: “When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America. When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.” pic.twitter.com/UFJTmTY75c — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 7, 2023

Beg your pardon? Democrats look like America and Republicans look like a restrictive country club? WTF? Has McCarthy met Sheldon Whitehouse, by any chance? Odds seem strong they would have run across each other once or twice in the halls of Congress.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral with leftists touting it as proof that Republicans are out of touch and Democrats are the 'party of the people.' That didn't last long though, thanks to the great Oilfield Rando, who launched a meme game across Twitter showing what Democrats really look like ... and it ain't America.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/Z0enjxGdi9 pic.twitter.com/nqoiO9tseJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 8, 2023

Yeah, we don't think Connecticut's Rosa DeLauro is all that representative of America, as a representative.

Twitter/X picked it up from there.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/ZiGA7aGjO4 pic.twitter.com/e0FowSo8FI — Magills (@magills_) December 9, 2023

Yikes. That looks like the yearbook from Smith's Grove Sanitarium (a little joke for you 'Halloween' fans).

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/swDVa3nUBc pic.twitter.com/iy3HzCr31k — Tom W: Merry Christmas🎅🎄 Celt ☘️☘️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@T94Tom) December 9, 2023

Where are all their Joe Biden t-shirts?

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/DYgZqYCZRs pic.twitter.com/V2ic3dpzu2 — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) December 9, 2023

We don't think most Americans are dodging millions of dollars in taxes (not to mention child support) while blowing through hundreds of thousands on hookers and blow. But maybe that's just our part of America.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/9XSwy5ZTcX pic.twitter.com/r1b7OOfiqI — Luddite (@Jessestops78565) December 9, 2023

Americans we know don't need a 'pride' parade every other week so they can flash their privates at small children.

"When you look at Democrats, they actually look like America." pic.twitter.com/qjj2qvwe8U — Nonya Business (@Ttunacc787) December 9, 2023

Remember, blackface isn't a problem when they (D)o it.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/gk1bgN4OOH pic.twitter.com/eGFFWBPhBE — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🎄🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) December 9, 2023

Are there any women's magazines left that celebrate actual women? We're not sure, but they're definitely dwindling.

Ah, yes. There's that 'restrictive country club' McCarthy was referring to.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/kO8EyhlOVK pic.twitter.com/iqAS64JzCR — Mark Garnier (@mgarnier5) December 9, 2023

America: land of dudes in dresses. Yeah, that's gonna' be a no from us.

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America”



Desiccated and decrepit? https://t.co/1hAM9LtGa5 pic.twitter.com/3NRRZCbh1J — Scatbug Redux (@scatbug1) December 8, 2023

Don't ALL Americans fly around the world in private jets telling everyone else that they can't have a gas stove?

“When you look at democrats, they actually look like America” https://t.co/kngAvg8HWV pic.twitter.com/jLxlXLPf68 — GJ Flash (@GJ_Flash) December 8, 2023

'They/them' pronouns are just a slice of Americana, like apple pie, don't you know?

LOL. The capital of Panem from The Hunger Games is probably exactly the America that Democrats would like to emulate.

But maybe, just maybe, on your way into retirement, Kevin McCarthy, you want to correct the record and not insult the people who supported you for your whole career. We're not holding our breath for that one.

Thanks, but no thanks, Kevin. We'll keep living in sane America and leave you to your elitist vision of it.

