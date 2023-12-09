Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'

Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on December 09, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Republican Kevin McCarthy, recently ousted as the Speaker of the House in favor of Milke Johnson, announced this week that he would be retiring at the end of the year. Many conservatives have had mixed feelings about McCarthy over the years, often earning him the 'RINO' moniker, but with a very slim majority in the House, it was not great news for Republicans (even though McCarthy's district, CA-20, is fairly solidly red and there is a good chance another Republican will be elected there to succeed him). 

However, on Thursday, video surfaced from a debate McCarthy participated in at Oxford University in October that had many conservatives shaking their heads in disgust and just sighing, 'Good riddance' to McCarthy. Watch: 

Beg your pardon? Democrats look like America and Republicans look like a restrictive country club? WTF? Has McCarthy met Sheldon Whitehouse, by any chance? Odds seem strong they would have run across each other once or twice in the halls of Congress.

It didn't take long for the video to go viral with leftists touting it as proof that Republicans are out of touch and Democrats are the 'party of the people.' That didn't last long though, thanks to the great Oilfield Rando, who launched a meme game across Twitter showing what Democrats really look like ... and it ain't America. 

Yeah, we don't think Connecticut's Rosa DeLauro is all that representative of America, as a representative. 

Twitter/X picked it up from there. 

Yikes. That looks like the yearbook from Smith's Grove Sanitarium (a little joke for you 'Halloween' fans). 

Where are all their Joe Biden t-shirts? 

We don't think most Americans are dodging millions of dollars in taxes (not to mention child support) while blowing through hundreds of thousands on hookers and blow. But maybe that's just our part of America. 

Americans we know don't need a 'pride' parade every other week so they can flash their privates at small children. 

Remember, blackface isn't a problem when they (D)o it. 

Are there any women's magazines left that celebrate actual women? We're not sure, but they're definitely dwindling. 

Ah, yes. There's that 'restrictive country club' McCarthy was referring to. 

America: land of dudes in dresses. Yeah, that's gonna' be a no from us. 

Don't ALL Americans fly around the world in private jets telling everyone else that they can't have a gas stove? 

'They/them' pronouns are just a slice of Americana, like apple pie, don't you know?

LOL. The capital of Panem from The Hunger Games is probably exactly the America that Democrats would like to emulate. 

But maybe, just maybe, on your way into retirement, Kevin McCarthy, you want to correct the record and not insult the people who supported you for your whole career. We're not holding our breath for that one. 

Thanks, but no thanks, Kevin. We'll keep living in sane America and leave you to your elitist vision of it. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
