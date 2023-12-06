Trump: I'll Be a Dictator...but Only for One Day
GOP Rep. & Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving House at End of Year

Doug P.  |  12:21 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, congressman and former acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry released a statement saying he would not seek re-election. Here's part of that statement:

“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end.

“Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic. Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow. It is a truly special place and—as an American—my service here is undoubtedly my proudest. Since being sworn in January 3rd2005, I have worked every day to uphold the Constitution and the system of government our founders so wisely created.

Next up is former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is not even waiting until the end of his term next year. McCarthy tweeted out this video making the announcement: 

Joe Concha notes that McCarthy's vacant seat will likely still end up in GOP hands:

However, the Republican margin in the House is razor-thin.

Things are somehow getting even crazier. Stay tuned.

