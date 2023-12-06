GOP Rep. & Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy Leaving House at End of Year

Yesterday, congressman and former acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry released a statement saying he would not seek re-election. Here's part of that statement:

“I will be retiring from Congress at the end of my current term. This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and—for me—this season has come to an end.



“Past, present, and future, the House of Representatives is the center of our American republic. Through good and bad, during the highest of days and the lowest, and from proud to infamous times, the House is the venue for our nation’s disagreements bound up in our hopes for a better tomorrow. It is a truly special place and—as an American—my service here is undoubtedly my proudest. Since being sworn in January 3rd, 2005, I have worked every day to uphold the Constitution and the system of government our founders so wisely created.

Next up is former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who is not even waiting until the end of his term next year. McCarthy tweeted out this video making the announcement:

As the son of a firefighter from Bakersfield, my story is the story of America. For me, every moment came with a great deal of devotion and responsibility.



Serving you in Congress and as the 55th Speaker of the House has been my greatest honor. pic.twitter.com/jNnYQ8UO4k — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) December 6, 2023

Joe Concha notes that McCarthy's vacant seat will likely still end up in GOP hands:

McCarthy won his district by nearly 40 points last time out, so lest anyone think this will ultimately result in a Democratic flip. CA-20 is profoundly red. https://t.co/Wa2KAdrBnt — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 6, 2023

However, the Republican margin in the House is razor-thin.

Republicans bounced George Santos.



Kevin McCarthy is leaving this month.



Bill Johnson is retiring.



This will leave the GOP with a ONE-SEAT majority.



Democrats would never do their voters like this.



These people don’t give a sh!t about us or the country. In fact, they… — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 6, 2023

Things are somehow getting even crazier. Stay tuned.

