Twitter Wrecks Journos Using Pictures of Hamas Prisoners to Try to Decry 'Western Values'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 08, 2023
Gif meme

With the recent Israel offensive into Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists (including using the Mediterranean Sea to flood their network of tunnels), images have begun to emerge from Gaza of the Israeli Defense Forces taking Palestinian prisoners.

This seems to have upset a number of 'journalists' [quotation marks added intentionally], who apparently think these images are emblematic of Western cruelty and inhumanity ... or something.

Jeet Heer of The Nation seemed to believe that stripped-down prisoners were an indictment of America and all Western nations.

This was followed by Thomas Fazi (who seems only to be a journalist because he calls himself one), who simply tweeted two sarcastic words in response to the image: 

We're not entirely sure what the problem is here. Some have said that some of the men in these pictures are not Hamas terrorists, but just civilians. Umm, the last time we checked, Hamas didn't wear military uniforms and hid among civilians. Since the IDF does not employ psychics (as far as we know) rounding up terrorists is going to include some non-combatants. Not to mention the fact that 'civilians' in Gaza might not mean what most people would think it does, given how loudly many of them cheer for Hamas. 

As for the men's clothing being removed, we can't really think of a better way to ensure that the prisoners aren't wearing the latest in Hamas fashion, a.k.a, suicide vests. 

The indignation (and attempted moral equivalency) from Heer and Fazi was met with all of the scorn and derision it deserved. 

None of them look tortured or sexually assaulted either. Shocking. 

Gigi Hadid is organizing a Hollywood fundraiser for them as we speak. 

Call us crazy, but we kind of prefer Western values to the values of Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, etc. 

Here are some more examples of people who felt the same way. 

We're not sure if the Hamas apologists have gotten the memo yet, but it appears that no one is buying their propaganda anymore. And that's a good thing. 

Perhaps the funniest part was when professional perpetual wrong person, Briahna Joy Gray, also tried to get in on the outrage train, feigning horror at Chaya Raichik and Dave Rubin, both Jews, celebrating the defeat of terrorists who murdered and tortured their fellow Jews.  

Thankfully, Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, a writer for Jewish women's rights, was there to shut Gray up with a single tweet: 

We're going to go ahead and call that a victory by knockout from Jaskoll. 

There is something very wrong with their worldview. And the best way to destroy that worldview is to mock it into oblivion. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
