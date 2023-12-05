Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father In Front of...
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 05, 2023
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The tunnels Hamas has built in Gaza, used to store munitions and house its terror activities, have long been a source of trouble for Israel. In the wake of the October 7 terror attack and the subsequent war, dismantling these tunnels has been one of Israel's objectives.

And they seem to have come up with a solution that's not only brilliant, but has just enough of an ironic twist to make it *chef's kiss.*

The second part of the tweet reads:

The IDF set up 5 large water pumps which are capable of flooding the terror tunnel network within weeks by pumping thousands of cubic meters of water per hour into the tunnels.

A brilliant idea. After all, the Mediterranean Sea is right there.

We only feel bad for the groundhogs, too.

Others thought of this a while ago:

It's a good idea.

It worked when Egypt did it in 2015.

Saltwater will do a heck of a lot of damage.

Great minds think alike, and all that.

We legit laughed out loud at this one.

Oh, but this was funny just as it is.

We'll make the popcorn.

Never change, Twitter.

We get this reference.

Honest to goodness, if the IDF doesn't call this that, we will be massively disappointed.

Problem solved!

Worst waterpark ever.

It is not lost on us. And it is glorious.

Courtesy the IDF.

Aaaand we're dead. 

Wheee!

Couldn't be any less dangerous than some of the stuff Action Park had going for it back in the day (no, seriously, at least six people died directly or indirectly from rides at Action Park).

We can hear this tweet.

Hysterical.

You just might get it.

An apt metaphor.

The sequel is better than the original.

Yes they did. Called that bluff.

If there's a downside, we've yet to see it.

Well, they wouldn't be in this position if they didn't attack Israel on October 7. Israel is, hopefully, going to make sure Hamas doesn't harm another civilian -- and that includes Palestinians they use as human shields.

This is the way.

***

