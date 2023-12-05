Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas

The tunnels Hamas has built in Gaza, used to store munitions and house its terror activities, have long been a source of trouble for Israel. In the wake of the October 7 terror attack and the subsequent war, dismantling these tunnels has been one of Israel's objectives.

And they seem to have come up with a solution that's not only brilliant, but has just enough of an ironic twist to make it *chef's kiss.*

Per the @WSJ, Israel has assembled a system of large pumps to flood Hamas’s system of tunnels under Gaza with water pumped from the Mediterranean Sea.



The IDF set up 5 large water pumps which are capable of flooding the terror tunnel network within weeks by pumping thousands of… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) December 5, 2023

The second part of the tweet reads:

The IDF set up 5 large water pumps which are capable of flooding the terror tunnel network within weeks by pumping thousands of cubic meters of water per hour into the tunnels.

A brilliant idea. After all, the Mediterranean Sea is right there.

That’s how we got rid of some groundhogs under the barn.



Only difference is I felt a little bad about drowning the groundhogs. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) December 5, 2023

We only feel bad for the groundhogs, too.

Others thought of this a while ago:

Idea proposed in op-ed on @RCDefense more than a month ago. https://t.co/Fv7q9OCEYF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 5, 2023

It's a good idea.

“The engineering is straightforward. Egypt flooded thirty-seven cross-border tunnels in southern Gaza back in 2015 in what stands as a practical proof of concept in this location.”



Flood the Gaza Tunnels | RealClearDefense #DrownHamas https://t.co/MYRdsrH4WD — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2024 2/21-24/24 👊 (@GrizzlyJoeShow) November 4, 2023

It worked when Egypt did it in 2015.

That would seem like a good way to avoid civilian casualties. Also, the salt will mess up all sorts of equipment and supplies. — matt dooley (@mdooley) December 5, 2023

Saltwater will do a heck of a lot of damage.

You guys have pumps, right? And the entire Mediterranean is *right* there. https://t.co/4i2l5wDPYi — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) November 11, 2023

Great minds think alike, and all that.

Hamas on Amazon trying to order Scuba equipment. pic.twitter.com/lQvxmieXsp — HJoseph (@DontShedOnMe_1) December 5, 2023

We legit laughed out loud at this one.

Something about a river, sea, and add tunnels idk I’m not a comedian https://t.co/pNudU27HWr — Scott Malkinson, CPA (@TD_AmeriHolle) December 5, 2023

Oh, but this was funny just as it is.

If this was on pay-per-view 100% I'm buying https://t.co/glfieuajKu — Ryan Krabill (@ryanjkrabill) December 5, 2023

We'll make the popcorn.

Never change, Twitter.

We get this reference.

Honest to goodness, if the IDF doesn't call this that, we will be massively disappointed.

If Hamas wants “from the river to sea,” why not bring the sea to Hamas? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/UjOkhl5Mlj — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 5, 2023

Problem solved!

Israel should only fill the tunnels halfway and then make it into a neat underground lazy river https://t.co/CCW1Y0olpL — Magills (@magills_) December 5, 2023

Worst waterpark ever.

It is not lost on us. And it is glorious.

"Hey guies good news the river AND the sea are coming to YOU" https://t.co/nmgmqb2Fjv — planefag (@planefag) December 5, 2023

Courtesy the IDF.

Aaaand we're dead.

Action Park's newest experience: the tunnels of terror!!! https://t.co/rfi4w7GLNk — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) December 5, 2023

Wheee!

Couldn't be any less dangerous than some of the stuff Action Park had going for it back in the day (no, seriously, at least six people died directly or indirectly from rides at Action Park).

Let’s take the sea and bring it to the river https://t.co/y0qysG5Yfc pic.twitter.com/DbSAtaNe10 — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) December 5, 2023

We can hear this tweet.

Call Roto-Rooter,

that's the name and away go troubles

down the drain… Roto-Rooter! https://t.co/83YdmeOfxe — Roger (@Roger247_) December 5, 2023

Hysterical.

“From the river to the seas, Palestine will be fr….” Be careful what you wish for. https://t.co/4oiLHIxHEd — Phil Mamouf-Wifarts (@Tool_Trooper) December 5, 2023

You just might get it.

Many years ago, Boston did this to solve its rat problem. https://t.co/geblfvFZXn — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 5, 2023

An apt metaphor.

The sequel is better than the original.

“From the river to sea” and Israel said “bet.” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zZ3NEc2xQT — HannahB (@hannahbrokaw) December 5, 2023

Yes they did. Called that bluff.

Thousands of gallons per hour, will take WEEKS.



It will also undermine every building above the tunnels and cause them to become unstable and possibly collapse. But there's probably a downside, too. https://t.co/EozEaIHpQR — MichaelZWilliamson (@MZWMadMike) December 5, 2023

If there's a downside, we've yet to see it.

Saw this coming. It takes a special kind of stupid to rely on a tunnel network next to limitless water while facing an opponent sufficiently resourced to tap into it. https://t.co/AZAGcGiGSE — Lupine - non melior amicus non nequior hostis 🇺🇦 (@Genxpunk69) December 5, 2023

Well, they wouldn't be in this position if they didn't attack Israel on October 7. Israel is, hopefully, going to make sure Hamas doesn't harm another civilian -- and that includes Palestinians they use as human shields.

This is the way.

***

