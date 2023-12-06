Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefull...
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased...
Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single...
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second...
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...

Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy

The Biden administration has a long track record of putting completely incompetent people in high-profile positions. His list of judicial nominees includes a SCOTUS justice who cannot define a woman as well as another judge who doesn't know the difference between an injunction and a restraining order. Of course, we all remember Sam Brinton, who likes to dress in women's clothes and steal luggage, but somehow was in charge of nuclear waste. Karine Jean-Pierre, when she's not writing Biden's tweets for him, likes to display her incompetence daily in the White House Briefing Room. As for Vice President Kamala Harris ... well, that one pretty much speaks for itself. 

Advertisement

More incompetence in the Biden administration was proudly on parade on Dec. 5 when Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. She faced many challenging questions, particularly about the DOJ targeting pro-life activists.

Relatively speaking, Republican Rep. Dan Bishop asking her a few questions about the ongoing First Amendment case, Missouri v. Biden, should have been a walk in the park. But remember, these are Biden appointees we are talking about. Watch: 

Missouri v. Biden is currently in the hands of the Supreme Court of the United States. And Clarke, by her testimony here, isn't even familiar with it. A free speech case is being taken up by SCOTUS and the Assistant AG for Civil Rights can't answer any questions. 

We wish we were joking here. 

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Advertisement

Our favorite part of the clip is towards the end where Clarke, in so many words, asks Rep. Bishop if he could give her the Cliff's Notes version of the case. LOL. It's not junior high school anymore, ma'am. 

We understand that. But she didn't have any either and that's far worse. 

Umm, we're pretty sure you can say that about the entire Justice Department under Biden and Merrick Garland. 

Advertisement

Gee, ya think?

Of course, some people didn't think Clarke was being exactly honest in professing her ignorance. 

This is likely the case (at least partially), but still. The brazenness of just declaring openly that you are not familiar with what lower courts deemed to be potentially 'one of the most massive attacks on free speech in American history' just screams that basic competence and knowledge are not job qualifications in the Biden administration. 

We say that word often. Then we remember that they have no shame. 

You know what this writer is going to say in response to that question: 

Advertisement

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Brett T.
Awesome: Nic Cage At Comic Con Is Just So Good
Amy Curtis
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefully'
Brett T.
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Brett T.
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record Doug P.
Advertisement