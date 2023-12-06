Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?

The Biden administration has a long track record of putting completely incompetent people in high-profile positions. His list of judicial nominees includes a SCOTUS justice who cannot define a woman as well as another judge who doesn't know the difference between an injunction and a restraining order. Of course, we all remember Sam Brinton, who likes to dress in women's clothes and steal luggage, but somehow was in charge of nuclear waste. Karine Jean-Pierre, when she's not writing Biden's tweets for him, likes to display her incompetence daily in the White House Briefing Room. As for Vice President Kamala Harris ... well, that one pretty much speaks for itself.

More incompetence in the Biden administration was proudly on parade on Dec. 5 when Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. She faced many challenging questions, particularly about the DOJ targeting pro-life activists.

Relatively speaking, Republican Rep. Dan Bishop asking her a few questions about the ongoing First Amendment case, Missouri v. Biden, should have been a walk in the park. But remember, these are Biden appointees we are talking about. Watch:

Let us get this straight...



DOJ’s U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke IS NOT familiar with Missouri v Biden, one of the most massive attacks on free speech in American history and the largest Supreme Court case this year.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/IkeQnwp5Jb — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) December 5, 2023

Missouri v. Biden is currently in the hands of the Supreme Court of the United States. And Clarke, by her testimony here, isn't even familiar with it. A free speech case is being taken up by SCOTUS and the Assistant AG for Civil Rights can't answer any questions.

We wish we were joking here.

DEI strikes again! We have the most qualified people in the world, if you only hire based on whether or not they check-off the right demographic boxes. https://t.co/Y641IbqmlG — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) December 5, 2023

Our favorite part of the clip is towards the end where Clarke, in so many words, asks Rep. Bishop if he could give her the Cliff's Notes version of the case. LOL. It's not junior high school anymore, ma'am.

We understand that. But she didn't have any either and that's far worse.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is thoroughly radicalized and partisan. https://t.co/fwW1xTgthP — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2023

Umm, we're pretty sure you can say that about the entire Justice Department under Biden and Merrick Garland.

Definitely don’t look into the history of the DOJ Civil Rights Division’s personnel or appointments. https://t.co/NY925Wlo1L — Jonathan (@DecentFiJC) December 5, 2023

This is the gross incompetence you can expect when you hire for DEI quotas instead of actual ability and intellect.

Now imagine this in every level of society... engineering, computing, medicine, teaching, etc.

We are destroying ourselves through DEI and it needs to end. https://t.co/ocKFq8o9RR — Shashi (@shashigalore) December 5, 2023

She may have been hired for something other than her deep knowledge of important US jurisprudence on the most important civil liberty#FreeSpeech https://t.co/ysNxN2tbUy — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 5, 2023

Gee, ya think?

Of course, some people didn't think Clarke was being exactly honest in professing her ignorance.

Kristen Clarke is a liar. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) December 5, 2023

This is likely the case (at least partially), but still. The brazenness of just declaring openly that you are not familiar with what lower courts deemed to be potentially 'one of the most massive attacks on free speech in American history' just screams that basic competence and knowledge are not job qualifications in the Biden administration.

My G-d; what is going on here…how is this an acceptable response….outrageous! https://t.co/JJVDsviIPd — David 🍊 (@thinkingabt) December 5, 2023

We say that word often. Then we remember that they have no shame.

Let’s play!

Is she incompetent or corrupt? https://t.co/i89OHViudG — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 5, 2023

You know what this writer is going to say in response to that question:

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

***