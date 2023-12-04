Twitter Destroys Peter Daou's Gaslighting Analogy Asking Us to 'Substitute Chicago for Gaza'

Large Group of Chinese Nationals Crosses Illegally Into California
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Democrat activist Peter Daou has some pretty cringe moments in his online history. Start with the fact that he used to work closely with David Brock, founder of the abominable Media Matters for America. Working with Brock and the Hillary Clinton campaign, he helped to spread vile, false rumors about Bernie Sanders, prompting Sanders' strategic Tad Devine to call their blog Blue Nation Review 'the pond scum of American politics.'

But Daou is reaching for new lows in Israel's war against Hamas terrorists. He recently declared that Israel is 'losing the public perception war,' mainly because antisemites like Daou are spreading false propaganda about Jews and Israel. This weekend, Daou tried to gaslight the issue even further with a tweet thread asking people to 'substitute the word Chicago for Gaza.' 

Amazing how Daou leaves out all of the events that were actually taking place in Israel in 1948. He just blames the Jews for everything. But he was just getting started. 

Occupiers? What was Israel 'occupying' between 2008 and 2020? Daou seems to forget that Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2006. Of course, when he says 'occupiers,' what he means is 'Israel existing at all.' 

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7
Brett T.
And then, reaching the bottom of the barrel and going under it, Daou uses his failed analogy to justify the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7. 

Yeah, we're going to spare you any more of his thread and stop right there. Once you defend Oct. 7, you lose all credibility. Suffice it to say Daou continued to call Israel 'occupiers,' cites unsubstantiated casualty claims directly repeated from Hamas, and mocks Israel's existential struggle for survival against people who have openly declared they want Jews wiped out 'from the river to the sea.'

Thankfully, users on Twitter were having none of Daou's gaslighting.

Upon further review, under the mildest of scrutiny, it appears that Daou's analogy holds up about as well as a slug when sprinkled with a dash of salt. 

Yes, that's about the level of seriousness that Daou's so-called 'analogy' deserves. 

Some even took the opportunity to turn Daou's argument back on him. 

Oops. 

Talk about destructive 'occupiers.' There are none more so than Democrat politicians in America's cities. 

But don't bother someone like Peter Daou with those annoying things called 'facts.' He is immune to them. 

Indeed. Don't be like Peter. That sums up Daou better than anything we could write. 

***

