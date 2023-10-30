Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'

NRO: All of the Republican Candidates Should Drop Out … Except Nikki Haley
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 30, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The thing about Israel is that it's fighting an actual war against a terrorist group that wants to wipe Israel and all of the Jews off the map. There's plenty of momentum behind the idea of a ceasefire, where Israel puts down its weapons long enough for Hamas to regroup and pull another October 7th. This war ends when Hamas is eliminated.

Democratic activist Peter Daou notes that there's another war that Israel is losing: the public perception war. Huge masses of demonstrators around the world have gathered to show their support for Palestine, and hence Hamas. October 7 was "exhilarating" to them, and considered even payback for Israel's existence.

We're not saying Daou is wrong — look at all the people trying to make Hamas not look like animals by saying it's unconfirmed that they raped women and beheaded innocent civilians. No, they just took 200 hostages to hide behind.

Any day in the UN can show you that Israel is losing the public relations war.

Anyone who supported Israel before the war supports Israel now — they have been and continue to fight for their very existence. Maybe if the press would stop putting out the Gaza Health Ministry's death toll of women and children as fact, Israel wouldn't look so bad. 

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINE

