Activist Peter Daou Says Israel Is Badly Losing the 'Public Perception War'

The thing about Israel is that it's fighting an actual war against a terrorist group that wants to wipe Israel and all of the Jews off the map. There's plenty of momentum behind the idea of a ceasefire, where Israel puts down its weapons long enough for Hamas to regroup and pull another October 7th. This war ends when Hamas is eliminated.

Democratic activist Peter Daou notes that there's another war that Israel is losing: the public perception war. Huge masses of demonstrators around the world have gathered to show their support for Palestine, and hence Hamas. October 7 was "exhilarating" to them, and considered even payback for Israel's existence.

Israel is losing the global public perception war. Badly. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 29, 2023

We're not saying Daou is wrong — look at all the people trying to make Hamas not look like animals by saying it's unconfirmed that they raped women and beheaded innocent civilians. No, they just took 200 hostages to hide behind.

Maybe antisemitism is still rather prevalent in the world. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 30, 2023

Israel always loses the global PR war because it's now obvious that large parts of the world are antisemitic.

Israel would rather lose the PR war than sit back and watch their citizens be brutally murdered, raped, mutilated, and kidnapped by inhuman terrorists. https://t.co/yZS5Tvq7pY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 30, 2023

Indeed. Forget about the PR war. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) October 30, 2023

I would have never believed the amount of antisemitism exploding all over the US and the world. I believe it now. — WestTNBarBQ (@WestTNBarBQ) October 30, 2023

I believe Golda Meir put it perfectly:



“If we have to have a choice between being dead and pitied and being alive with a bad image, we'd rather be alive and have the bad image.” — Ryan Hearst (@hearst_ryan) October 30, 2023

PR is not very important when you are fighting for survival, surrounded by medieval troglodytes. — Captain Jerry (@CaptainJerryT) October 30, 2023

Any day in the UN can show you that Israel is losing the public relations war.

We’ll work on being more gracious the next time someone rapes our women and puts our babies in ovens. We aim to please. We will go off to slaughter more gracefully next time. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 30, 2023

Antisemitic Wishcasting 101 — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 30, 2023

Oh right, the Nazis have been angered. Israel will never recover from this. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 30, 2023

Maybe their busy preparing to eliminate the problem and are leaving it to armchair diplomats to sort the fluff later — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) October 30, 2023

The world is infused with antisemitism, so yeah — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) October 30, 2023

And that’s what matters. 🙄 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 30, 2023

Anyone who supported Israel before the war supports Israel now — they have been and continue to fight for their very existence. Maybe if the press would stop putting out the Gaza Health Ministry's death toll of women and children as fact, Israel wouldn't look so bad.

***