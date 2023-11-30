You Don't Say: Study Shows Increased Mental Health Issues In People Who Obeyed COVID Measures

Earlier this month, Twitchy shared some thoughts from Jennifer Sey, the former Levi-Strauss executive who was forced out for standing up to COVID dictates from businesses and the government. Sey reminded us that for some people, COVID can never be over, mainly because of what the government did to them. Their stories are tragic and a complete indictment of government actions during the pandemic.

But we are finding out that there is another group for whom COVID might never be over: the people who went along with everything and willingly complied with every demand. A new study from Bangor University in Wales is showing that the more compliant people were concerning health and government mandates, the more likely they are to have mental health issues today, specifically anxiety and depression.

Shocking, we know.

People who followed COVID recommendations more likely to have mental health issues now https://t.co/ClBgM33qFU — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) November 29, 2023

'People with communal personalities were more likely to strictly adhere to COVID restrictions. Follow-up mental health assessments that took place every two weeks from February to May 2023 revealed that this group was also more likely to have lower overall wellbeing in comparison to the agentic personalities.'

This news came as a complete surprise to everyone on Twitter/X, with most people reaching the conclusion that maybe, just maybe, those mental health issues might have been pre-existing.

So you're saying that people who wore two masks while driving in their car alone might be a few cans short of a six-pack?

Shocking.



Shocking. https://t.co/rWsgy3weDU — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 30, 2023

You could also say that people with mental health issues were the ones who followed COVID recommendations most fervently. https://t.co/MY11Bhktxy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 30, 2023

People with mental health issues were always more likely to follow COVID recommendations. https://t.co/B1XPyYzYSg — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 30, 2023

Except they weren't exactly 'recommendations.'

But wait. It gets even better. Here is an excerpt from the press release from Bangor University (emphasis added):

Our findings suggest that, although increasing worry is effective in driving behavioural compliance during pandemics, using such strategies undermines people’s well-being and psychological recovery. Specifically, people with higher Communal traits are likely to still be suffering from the effects of the lockdown period for some time after restrictions end.

'Increasing worry is effective in driving compliance'? WTF? Even today, we see how out of whack their priorities are.

How about just being honest and accurate? Did that never occur to anyone? And they wonder why no one trusts them anymore, and the few people who did trust them are riddled with anxiety.

Science-wear a mask that has always warned “does not stop virus transmission.” Wear that mask to your table, but it’s okay to remove once you sit down.



Science-Covid is exhaled and trails behind you, but let’s make everyone follow each other in the store.



Science-let your… — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) November 30, 2023

The full tweet:

Science-wear a mask that has always warned 'does not stop virus transmission.' Wear that mask to your table, but it’s okay to remove once you sit down.



Science-Covid is exhaled and trails behind you, but let’s make everyone follow each other in the store.



Science-let your packages stay on the porch for 5-7 days.



Science-the vaccine is 100% safe and effective. Also, if you question safety or efficacy, you’re canceled. Science says no one must question.



Science-avoid large gatherings.



Also science-it’s okay to shop at big box mass gathering stores.



Science-this person who needs to earn a living is non-essential, but that person over there who also needs to earn a living is essential.



Also science- we’re going to conspire with social media companies to suppress questions about COVID, treatments, and vaccines.



So, not only has the 'science' produced more crazies, the 'science' has created more distrust in the medical community, and rightfully so, than just about any other time in history.



Well done!

And there it is in a nutshell. No one should ever be surprised that some people, particularly the complaint people, have depression and anxiety today because the actions from governments and the medical establishment throughout COVID were designed to create exactly that.

It will take generations for people to ever trust them again ... if ever.

