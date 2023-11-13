CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese...
Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March
Photo: Israeli Soldiers Take Key Hamas Building
Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire
Here are Pics of the WH Bag of Coke That Remains a TOTALLY...
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things...
The Grinch Comes to Wisconsin: Wauwatosa Deputy City Administrator Urges 'Inclusive' Chris...
THERE it is! CNN, MSNBC and WaPo Ramp Up the 'Here's How Trump...
UK Charity, Endometriosis South Coast, Names New CEO... But There's a Problem Here
'It's you, Randi': Weingarten Asks What's Behind Increase In Homeschooling, Twitter Gladly...
Cleanup for Xi, But Not for Thee: Gavin Newsom Lays His Cards on...
Just Go Away: Awful Megan Rapinoe Cites Injury At Her Career's End As...
The Hill Reports That Singer Pink Will 'Give Away Banned Books' in Florida

Jennifer Sey Provides Important, Poignant Reminder Of Why We Should Not Say 'COVID Is Over'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on November 13, 2023
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

It is quite common these days to say that COVID is over. We say it all the time here at Twitchy. But when we say that, we mean the pandemic itself is over. The pushing of ineffective vaccines (and even more ineffective masks) is over. Locking kids out of schools is over. Shutting down businesses is over. All of the lies are over. 

Advertisement

But for some people, it can never be over and it is important to remember that. No, we are not talking about 'long COVID' nonsense. We're talking about people whose lives were changed forever, not by the virus, but by COVID policies. 

On Sunday, Jennifer Sey -- the former Levi Strauss executive who was ousted from the company for her defiance of COVID narratives, particularly with school closures -- reminded us of all of the people for whom COVID can never be over. 

Here is the full text of her tweet: 

To those saying Covid is over:

Not if your child dropped out of high school
Not if your child fell so far behind in school he can’t read
Not if you have a special needs child who was denied necessary services for 2 years
Not if your business went under
Not if you lost your job and incurred tons of debt or had to declare bankruptcy 
Not if you’re a kid who is chronically absent or worse, lost in the system and hasn’t returned at all 
Not if you overdosed or your child did 
Not if you started using 
Not if you became depressed from the hopelessness and isolation 
Not if you were hospitalized for mental illness 
Not if you developed an eating disorder 
Not if you were censored 
Not if you pushed back against the mainstream narrative and your reputation was ruined 
Not if it happens again and government and public health officials do the exact same thing all over again.

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Plenty of people replied with their own reasons it is not over, many of them tragic.

Advertisement

Some of the replies are extremely difficult to read. But it is important to read them because the last sentence in Sey's tweet is critical: 'Not if it happens again and government and public health officials do the exact same thing all over again.'

People are easily distracted. With all of the other disasters going on right now, both domestically in America and abroad, it is understandable that people might forget the arrogance with which so many were ready to take away our freedom because of a virus. 

Advertisement

The only way forward is through accountability. The people in power who pushed lies (often knowingly) on the public, who restricted freedoms for no reason, who destroyed lives, and who decimated institutional trust for a generation if not longer have to be held to account for their words and deeds. If not, history WILL repeat itself. 

As Captain Malcolm Reynolds says in the movie Serenity: 

'As sure as I know anything, I know this: They will try again. Maybe on another world. Maybe on this very ground swept clean. A year from now, 10, they'll swing back to the belief that they can make people ... better. And I do not hold to that.'

No one should. Aim to misbehave. 

And this writer for one will be very careful before writing the words 'COVID is over' ever again. 


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: CENSORSHIP EDUCATION COVID19 LOCKDOWNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen)
Sam J.
Photo: Israeli Soldiers Take Key Hamas Building
Coucy
Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire
Brett T.
Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations
Amy Curtis
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March
Brett T.
John Harwood Doesn't Understand Why the Media Isn't Telling People How Great Things Are Going
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG, This is REAL! Prankster Calls Harvard Admissions About Admitting Her Hamas TERRORIST Son (Listen) Sam J.
Advertisement